Today, the Commission announced the results of an architectural competition launched in the spring of 2018 to identify the best solution to replace part of its ageing offices in the European quarter. The winner is a consortium of five companies specialised in the provision of architectural and engineering services: RAFAEL DE LA-HOZ ARQUITECTOS, Spain (Team leader); Perkins+Will UK Limited, UK; Latz + Partner Landscape Architecture Urban Planning, Germany; TECNICA Y PROYECTOS S.A., Spain; and, MC2 ESTUDIO DE INGENIERIA S.L.U., Spain.

Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger in charge of budget and human resources said: "Congratulations to the winners of our first international architectural competition in Brussels. The winning design proposes solid, innovative, efficient and forward-looking solutions to replace our old buildings on the Loi 130 site.”

Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital region, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the competition. Thanks to very constructive cooperation between the European Commission and the Brussels-Capital Region, this emblematic competition resulted in a project that represents a significant milestone in the implementation of our own Projet Urbain Loi that aims at finding sustainable, energy efficient solutions for the redevelopment of the European quarter of Brussels”.



Architect Monica von Schmalensee, who chaired the jury together with Commissioner Oettinger, said “Architecturally this complex and challenging competition fulfilled very high standards with three innovative winning designs. As a jury we especially valued the large and accessible public spaces the 1st prize winner will create and how the buildings integrate into the urban context. This will bring benefits not only to staff working there but also to residents and people passing by.”

The winning project was chosen based on a decision of the competition jury composed of internationally renowned architects and engineers, as well as representatives of the Commission and the Brussels-Capital Region.

In line with the competition requirements, the winning project offers a forward-looking, innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient solution to replace the aging Commission premises at rue de la Loi 130. In addition, the winning project was chosen on the basis of it being the best fit for the development plan for the European quarter adopted by the Brussels-Capital region in 2008 (Projet Urbain Loi (PUL)).

In line with the proposal of the jury, the Commission has decided to award the second prize to the consortium 2PORTZAMPARC, France (Team leader); Florence Mercier Paysagiste, France; and, ARTELIA Bâtiment & Industrie, France.

The third prize has been awarded to BURO II & ARCHI+I / B2Ai, Belgium (Team leader); C.F. Møller Danmark A/S, Denmark; DELVA Landscape Architects, Netherlands; and, VK Engineering, Belgium.

Next steps

Now that the competition is over, the preparatory works can start. This includes negotiating the service contract with the winner of the first prize, developing the design in detail and obtaining all necessary building permits.

The first phase of the works, towards chaussée d'Etterbeek, is expected to start in 2025. Once the first phase is finalised, the second phase, towards rue de Spa, can start. The entire complex should be finished by 2035.

Background

The European Commission is continuously looking for more efficient ways of working that make the most out of every euro spent and are environmentally-friendly. With this in mind, and in line with the plans of the Brussels-Capital Region, in the spring of 2018 the Commission launched an architectural competition seeking to identify the best solution to replace part of its ageing offices in the European quarter.

The Commission launched the competition – which received an endorsement by the International Union of Architects (UIA/Unesco) – in March 2018. Teams of architects, landscape architects, building services engineers and structural engineers from around the world were invited to come forward with their vision for the future project.

Interested participants had until May 2018 to express their interest. The pre-selected participants then had between August and November 2018 to create their design proposals and submit them to the jury. The jury, chaired by Commissioner Oettinger and architect Monica von Schmalensee, met in January 2019. They decided to admit 9 out of 28 competing designs to the second phase of the competition. Participants then had until April 2019 to refine their design proposals. In late June 2019, the competition jury proposed to the Commission who should win the first, second and third prize . The Commission has followed the jury's decision and has today formally awarded the first, second and third prizes.

Once completed, the new complex will host offices for at least 5,250 people, two childcare centres, a visitors' centre to welcome 345,000 people per year, 3,000 square meters of restaurants and shops, and public spaces with green areas. The new buildings are expected to generate 50% less CO2 emissions and consume 70% less energy compared to the Commission's existing offices. By concentrating staff and functions in modern and more efficient buildings the Commission will generate savings compared to renovating its existing buildings or renting alternative office space elsewhere in the European Quarter.

For More Information:

- Questions and Answers: the European Commission announces winner of Loi 130 Architectural competition (10/07/2019)

- Website of the Loi 130 Architectural competition