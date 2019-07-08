During the 21st EU-Ukraine Summit, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, signed with his Ukrainian government counterparts 4 programmes, worth €109 million from the Commission's 2019 annual support package to Ukraine. The new EU support package will focus on decentralisation, the fight against corruption, supporting civil society and technical cooperation for the facilitation of key reforms and the implementation of the Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area.

Attending the Summit, Commissioner Hahn commented: "Our new support will help Ukraine implement key reforms that will have a tangible impact on people's lives and that will improve relations with the EU. Ukraine has advanced in a number of important demanding reforms over the years, and it is important that there will not be any roll-back, in particular on issues such as the fight against corruption or decentralisation. The EU has also stepped up its support to civil society, which is key for better governance in Ukraine."

More information on the package

Decentralisation (€40 million)

The EU has supported decentralisation through the U-LEAD programme since 2015 and contributed to one of the most successful reforms carried out by the Ukrainian Government. The decentralisation reform enabled the voluntary amalgamation process of local communities, the transfer of power closer to citizens regarding local affairs including the budget, as well as improved service delivery at local levels. The EU will top up the current programme in order to reinforce administrative capacities at local, regional and national administrations level. Moreover, the top up contributes to the adaptation of the elected officials and civil servants to their new responsibilities as well as strengthen citizens' trust and involvement in policy making at various levels of government. The programme will further advance multilevel governance in Ukraine, so it is transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of citizens. It also includes an investment component for municipal infrastructure.

Fighting corruption (€15 million)

Operational since 2016, the EU's Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI) has contributed to the adoption of a comprehensive legal framework, the establishment of new agencies to prevent and investigate corruption, the setting up of the High Anti-Corruption Court as well as the introduction of modern anti-corruption mechanisms, such as an electronic system for asset declarations and a public procurement platform, ProZorro. The EU's contribution to the second phase of the programme will aim to ensure the sustainability of anti-corruption reforms achieved so far and further reinforce those efforts both at a national and local level. It will also seek to empower civil society, private sector and citizens in promoting integrity, the rule of law and good governance.

Civil Society (€10 million)

The purpose of the programme is to increase the viability and capacities of civil society organisations and cultural operators to contribute to the development of accountable, transparent and democratic institutions, social and economic development as well as the prevention of violent conflicts. The programme will be complemented by a €5 million contribution for Ukraine included in the regional Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility.

Technical Cooperation Facility (€44 million)

This programme aims at supporting Ukraine in implementing key reforms as well as the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. The programme will support the provision of policy advice, expertise on legal approximation process with the EU, and capacity building in priority reform areas, in particular regarding the improvement of business and investment climate, trade facilitation and economic development, public procurement, energy, agriculture, environment, transport, as well as government strategic communication.

