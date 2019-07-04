President Juncker and the College of Commissioners will travel to Helsinki today for the official launch of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The priorities of the Finnish Presidency will focus on strengthening the EU's common values and the rule of law, making the EU more competitive and socially inclusive, how to reinforce the Union's position as a global leader in climate action, and how to protect Europeans on all fronts. As set out in the contribution to the informal EU27 leaders' meeting in Sibiu on 9 May this year, the Commission has itself highlighted these themes as priorities for the Union in the months to come.

On Thursday 4 July at 19:00 CET, President Juncker, accompanied by the College of Commissioners, will take part in an informal dinner organised by the Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne. On Friday, 5 July at 9:00 CET, President Juncker will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rinne. In parallel, bilateral meetings between the Commissioners and members of the Finnish Government will take place on a variety of themes, including the next long-term budget of the Union, a fair, sustainable and competitive Europe, an influential Europe and a protective Europe. A family photo with the College of Commissioners and members of the Finnish Government will follow. At 10:00 CET, a plenary meeting will take place with the College of Commissioners and the Finnish Government. This will be followed by a press conference at 10:45 CET with President Juncker and Prime Minister Rinne, which will be broadcast live on EbS+.

Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, will welcome the College at 11:15 CET for an informal lunch in the presidential palace.

The College will then be hosted by the Finnish Parliament House for a series of meetings, including with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, Matti Vanhanen.