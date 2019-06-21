President Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday attended the European Council meeting, where EU28 leaders' discussions focused on the EU's next long-term budget, how to reach our ambitious climate targets, foreign policy issues, as well as enlargement policy.

Today, leaders met in inclusive format at the Euro Summit. They found that significant progress has been achieved since the publication of the Five Presidents' Report in 2015 towards strengthening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union. The European Commission welcomes the agreement on the main features of the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness and the comprehensive agreement on the revision of the Treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism.

President Juncker held a joint press conference with Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, during which he said: “Today we have not only preserved the integrity of the euro area but we have also deepened our Economic and Monetary Union, which is now stronger than ever. The euro is no longer seen as a ‘threat' or a ‘source of austerity'. It is seen - quite rightly - as a source of protection, and as a strategic advantage for all Europeans in an uncertain world. The step taken today is an important one, and I am very pleased that we are moving away from times of crisis.”

EU27 Leaders also discussed Brexit preparedness measures.

