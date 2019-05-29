The European Commission has today decided to appoint Ms Ditte Juul Jørgensen, currently the head of Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's private office, to the position of Director-General in its energy department (DG Energy) as of 1 August, following Mr Dominique Ristori's retirement on 31 July.

The Commission has also decided to appoint Ms Sabine Weyand, currently the Deputy Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 TEU (TF50), to the position of Director-General of its trade department (DG Trade). She will take up her new job on 1 June, succeeding Mr Jean-Luc Demarty who will continue to advise and support President Jean-Claude Juncker and the Secretary-General regarding the implementation of the EU-U.S. Joint Statement agreed by the President and President Trump on 25 July 2018.

Finally, the Commission has decided to appoint Mr Pascal Leardini to the position of Deputy Secretary-General and the Commission's Chief Operating Officer as of 1 June. Mr Leardini has been holding this position in an acting capacity since the appointment of Ms Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen to the position of Director-General of its Communication department (DG COMM) earlier this year.



Ms Ditte Juul Jørgensen, a Danish national, joined the European Commission in 1992. Since then she has devoted most of her career to trade matters and competition policy, including as Head of the Economic Section in the EU Delegation to the United Nations in New York. She first became a Head of Unit — in the trade department — ­­­­in 2007 and served as Director in the same department between 2011 and October 2014. Since November 2014 she is Head of Competition CommissionerMargretheVestager's private office.

Ms Sabine Weyand, a German national, joined the European Commission in 1994. Between 1999 and 2009, she was a member of the private office of Trade Commissioner Pascal Lamy, Head of the private office of Development and Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Louis Michel and Adviser in the private office of Commission President José Manuel Durão Barroso. She first became a Head of Unit in 2009 and was promoted to the position of Director in 2012, both in the Secretariat-General. Ms Weyand became Deputy Director-General in the trade department in March 2016 and Deputy Chief Negotiator for the Article 50 negotiations in October 2016.

Mr Pascal Leardini, a Belgian national, joined the Commission in 1994 and spent over a decade working in its internal market department where he was first appointed Head of Unit in 2002. In 2005, Mr Leardini joined the Secretariat-General, where he worked on a variety of topics including corporate management, budget and administration. Since 2014, he has been serving in different Director functions in the same department, covering a wide range of areas; he is currently Director for strategy, better regulation and corporate governance.

