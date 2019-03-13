The European Commission has today adopted new rules stepping up the deployment of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) on Europe's roads.

The new technology will allow vehicles to ‘talk' to each other, to the road infrastructure, and to other road users – for instance about dangerous situations, road works and the timing of traffic lights, making road transport safer, cleaner and more efficient. The new rules are in line with the proposals on clean mobility introduced by the Juncker Commission, are a further step for modernising the European mobility sector, preparing it for climate neutrality in the second half of the century and contributing to the EU's long-term goal of moving close to zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050 ("Vision Zero").

Commissioner for Mobility and Transport, Violeta Bulc said: "This decision gives vehicle manufacturers, road operators and others the long-awaited legal certainty needed to start large-scale deployment of C-ITS services across Europe, while remaining open to new technology and market developments. It will significantly contribute to us achieving our ambitions on road safety, and is an important stepping stone towards connected and automated mobility."

Today's adoption is an important stage in enabling communication among vehicles. As of this year, vehicles, traffic signs and motorways will be equipped with technology to send standardised messages to all traffic participants around them.

The specifications establish the minimal legal requirements for interoperability between the different cooperative systems used. Interoperability will enable all equipped stations to exchange messages with any other station securely in an open network.

The cooperative element – enabled by digital connectivity between vehicles, and between vehicles and the transport infrastructure – is expected to significantly improve road safety, traffic efficiency and comfort when driving, by helping the driver to make the right decisions and adapt to the traffic situation.

Next Steps

The Commission decision takes the form of a delegated act. The publication of the delegated actis followed by a two-month period during which both the European Parliament and the Council may oppose its entry into force.

Background

The act is based on the ITS Directive,which accelerates the deployment of these innovative transport technologies across Europe. Several stakeholders took advantage of the possibility to give feedback on the draft act in a public consultation over four weeks in January.

The Commission has also proposed in May 2018 that cars, trucks and buses be equipped with new and advanced safety features, such as emergency braking, intelligent speed assistance and enhanced pedestrian and cyclist protection (see full list here). The features are an enabler of automated mobility, promising EU industry leadership in this important area. Negotiations by co-legislators on this proposal will start tomorrow.

For more information

MEMO: Road Safety: new rules clear way for clean, connected and automated mobility on EU roads

Cooperative, connected and automated mobility (CCAM)

EU Strategy for mobility of the future