The European Commission has appointed Mr Antti Ilmari Peltomäki as the new Head of the Commission's Representation in Helsinki (Finland). He will take up his duties on 1 April 2019.

Mr Antti Peltomäki, a Finnish national, is currently the Deputy Director-General in the Directorate-General (DG) for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SME's (DG GROW). A highly experienced civil servant with over 40 years of professional career, including over 12 years in the European Commission, notably as Head of a Commission Representation, Mr Antti Peltomäki brings excellent knowledge of EU affairs, management skills and experience in the area of communication.

After having graduated from the Helsinki University (Master of Laws), Mr Peltomäki started his professional career at the Helsinki University of Technology in 1986, as coordinator of the Centre for continuing Engineering Education. Then he occupied, amongst other, the positions of: Counsellor of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament, Officer in the EFTA Brussels office, Special Adviser in the Finnish Ministry of Justice, State Under-Secretary – including for EU Affairs – in the Finnish Prime Minister's office and finally State -Secretary for EU Affairs in the Prime Minister's office.

Mr Peltomäki joined the European Commission in July 2006 as Head of Representation in Finland. In October 2007 he became Deputy Director-General in the Directorate-General for Information Society and Media (INFSO). In February 2012 he became Deputy Director-General in the DG for Enterprise and Industry (ENTR) which became DG GROW in 2015. He is currently responsible for "Single Market Policy Regulation and Implementation", "Industrial Transformation and Advanced Value Chains", "Consumer, Environmental and Health Technologies" and "Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing".

Background

The Commission has Representations in all EU Member States as well as Regional Offices in Barcelona, Belfast, Bonn, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw. The Representations are the Commission's eyes, ears and voice on the ground in all EU Member States. They interact with national authorities and stakeholders and inform the media and the public about EU policies. The Representations report to the Commission's headquarters on significant developments in the Member States. Since the beginning of the Juncker Commission, Heads of Representations are appointed by the President and are his political representatives in the Member State to which they are posted.

For More Information

http://ec.europa.eu/finland