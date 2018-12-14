The new actions under the EU Emergency Trust for Africa will reinforce assistance to vulnerable migrants, foster labour migration and mobility, and contribute to improving the capacity of Morocco and Libya to manage their borders. The new support will also reach migrants living in Morocco, as well as Moroccan nationals living abroad, while contributing to the development of the country.

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, said: "This new assistance package is the result of our ongoing close cooperation with partner countries in North Africa and reaffirms our strong commitment to assist them with migration-related challenges. It will provide concrete technical and financial support to protect and save people, address irregular migration, foster regional mobility and develop border management systems. With this new package, we have mobilised via the EU Trust Fund a total of €582.2 million for 23 programmes over the past three years to support the people in need and respond to multiple challenges across the region working together with Member States and partner countries."

Background

A new regional initiative (€15 million) will promote legal migration and mobility between North of Africa, its southern neighbours and Europe. The German Development Agency GIZ, the International Labour Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration will implement this action.

In Morocco, an initiative worth €40 million will further improve the country developing its border management system and fighting more effectively the trafficking of human beings. The programme is part of a €140 million package following negotiations between the European Commission, Spain and Morocco over the past six months. The action, implemented by the Spanish agency Fundación Internacional y para Iberoamérica de Administración y Políticas Públicas, will pay particular attention to the protection of migrants' rights and prevention of further loss of lives at sea.

The EU's support to the Moroccan National Strategy on Migration is reinforced with €8 million, to facilitate the integration process of migrants living in Morocco as well as the positive contribution of Moroccans living abroad or coming back home to the development of the country. The programme will be implemented by the Belgian Cooperation Agency.

In Libya, the support provided by the EU Emergency Trust for Africa on border and migration management is being expanded with €45 million. The new action focusses on supporting capacity development and institution building of the Libyan coast guards, contribute to the establishment of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, and fosters the development of the integrated border management in the South of Libya. It builds upon the work of the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) in Libya. Human rights training will remain a key component to guarantee that the Libyan authorities targeted by this action comply with human rights standards in their operations.

In addition, the Commission also expanded its support to Voluntary Humanitarian Return and Reintegration operations in Libya with an amount of €7 million.

For more information

