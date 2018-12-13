The European Union has allocated an additional €4 million to continue delivering much needed humanitarian assistance in eastern Ukraine at the onset of winter.

This brings EU humanitarian assistance in Ukraine to €116 million since 2014.

"The civilian population in eastern Ukraine continues to suffer following four years of conflict. The European Union continues to support all those in need, wherever they are. This is our humanitarian and moral duty. The new funding will allow us to provide assistance in the non-government controlled areas where the humanitarian situation remains very difficult", explained Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

This funding will help the most vulnerable population in the non-government controlled areas during the winter, for example by providing heaters. EU-funded humanitarian projects in government and non-government controlled areas include food assistance, housing repairs, water and sanitation, protection support, health assistance, education in emergencies and demining activities.

Background

Since 2014, the conflict has affected over 4.4 million people, of which 3.4 million are still in need of humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian needs are on the rise and humanitarian access is still restricted in the non-government controlled areas. The suspension of payment of pensions to internally displaced people continues to pose a serious problem. Indiscriminate shelling hampers the provision of essential services, such as water and electricity, on both sides of the contact line. Ukraine ranks fifth in the world for civilian casualties linked to landmines and unexploded ordinances.

The EU is concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine and continues to call for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

For more information

Factsheet - Humanitarian aid to Ukraine