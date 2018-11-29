The European Commission has allocated an additional €500,000 to continue assisting the most vulnerable refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This additional funding brings EU humanitarian assistance in the Western Balkans to €31 million since the start of the refugee crisis in 2015, including €2 million for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018.

“Refugees and migrants continue to arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EU is committed to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need, supporting the efforts of national and local authorities. Our humanitarian aid will provide food, water, emergency shelter, sanitation, health care and warm clothing" said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

EU's humanitarian assistance is provided in locations such as Bihac, Velika Kladusa and Sarajevo.

Background

Over 22,000 refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants have arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018, of which around 4000 are currently in need of humanitarian assistance. Thanks to EU funding, most of the persons of concern are accommodated in facilities in Bihac, Velika Kladusa and near Sarajevo. Additional accommodation is however urgently needed.

The short-term emergency assistance is complemented by a mid-term response amounting to €7.2 million. It aims to strengthen the country's migration management capacities and provide adequate accommodation and basic services as well as provide education.

In May 2018, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina officially requested assistance from the EU. The European Commission continues to monitor the situation and do everything it can to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground. Itis crucial that the national and local authorities provide refugees and migrants with proper accommodation.

