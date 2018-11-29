The EU and Jordan built and consolidated a strong and solid partnership via broad and intensive cooperation on multilateral, regional and bilateral issues.

This is the conclusion drawn by a report released today on the partnership between the EU and Jordan for the period from May 2017 to May 2018.

High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini said: "Jordan is a strong partner for the EU, bilaterally and on the regional scene. It plays a vital role in the region and we value enormously the unique wisdom and balance the country and its people show. We have always been supporting them, including their internal, domestic work, with all possible means at our disposal, including economic and financial means. And we will continue to be at their side."

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn added: "This report shows how strong our relations are. The EU financial support to Jordan since 2011 has surpassed €2 billion and I can confirm that the EU will keep working with Jordan to strengthen its resilience by creating opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, to generate economic growth and attracting foreign investors. We commend Jordan making an incredible contribution in hosting so many Syrian refugees; our support will continue."

The joint report highlights common efforts undertaken in the framework of the Partnership Priorities and the Compact adopted in 2016, such as promoting stability and security, countering terrorism, fostering macroeconomic stability and knowledge-based growth, job creation, trade, education, strengthening democratic governance, the rule of law and human rights.

As a key partner for the EU in a turbulent region impacted by the Syrian crisis, Jordan demonstrated firm commitment to political and economic reforms, the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The EU's commitment vis-à-vis Jordan was expressed by regular political dialogue and financial assistance throughout the reporting period. A number of high-level meetings with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini and the Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn further deepened the close relations between the EU and Jordan.

Since 2011, the EU mobilised more than €2 billion in financial assistance to Jordan, including almost €800 million for bilateral cooperation assistance and €1.2 billion of additional assistance to help the country cope with the consequences of the Syrian crisis. The latter includes humanitarian assistance, together with longer-term resilience and development support in areas such as education, livelihoods, water, sanitation and health, as well as macro-financial assistance addressed to Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities.

The Second Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the region' on 24-25 April 2018 which the EU hosted, gathered further EU support for Jordan in hosting Syrian refugees, with €89 million for 2018.

Also work continues on boosting EU-Jordan trade relations and the first tranche of €100 million of the second EU Macro-Financial Assistance programme was made available to Jordan in October 2017.

The report concluded that in the future, continued EU support in the form of policy dialogue, financial assistance and specific projects will contribute towards a secure, democratic and economically strong Jordan. In particular, EU assistance in carrying out political and economic reforms will strengthen the country's sustainable and inclusive development, also bearing in mind Jordan's huge efforts in hosting Syrian refugees. Support on border security and counter-terrorism issues will also maintain and boost confidence in the country.

