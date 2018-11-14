The 2019 programmes for the promotion of EU agri-food products will focus primarily on markets outside the EU with the highest potential for growth.

The European Commission adopted the 2019 promotion policy work programme on 14 November, with €191.6 million to be made available for programmes selected for EU co-financing - an increase of €12.5 million compared with 2018. €89 million will be allocated to campaigns in high growth countries such as Canada, China, Colombia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and the United States. Some of the money will be earmarked to the promotion of specific products, like table olives.

Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said: "Europe is the world's top producer of quality food and drink. I am happy to say that, with an even greater emphasis on promotion efforts in 2019, we will increase awareness of this fact both in the EU and in third countries with high growth potential, to the benefit of our farmers and agrifood producers. Our increasing number of trade agreements means more opportunities for our producers to tap into and the Commission stands fully behind them to support them in the promotion and export of their products."

Within the EU itself, the focus is on campaigns that promote the different EU quality schemes and labels, including protected designation of origins (PDOs), protected geographical indications (PGIs) and traditional specialty guaranteed (TSGs), as well as organic products. In addition, a share of the funding is targeted at certain specific sectors, like sustainably produced rice, and fruit and vegetables. The latter was specifically selected to promote healthy eating amongst EU consumers.

The calls for proposals for specific campaigns will be published in January 2019. They will be open to a wide range of bodies, such as trade organisations, producer organisations and agri-food groups responsible for promotion activities.

Annex

Repartition of the budgets per priority for co-financed programmes in the 2019 Annual work programme

Amounts foreseen (in million €) Simple programmes in the Internal market 20 Topic 1. Programmes on EU quality schemes (PDO, PGI, TSG, OQT), organic, RUP 12 Topic 2. Programmes highlighting the specific features of agricultural production methods in the Union (food safety, traceability, authenticity, labelling, nutritional and health aspects, animal welfare, respect for environment and sustainability) and the characteristics of EU products in terms of quality, taste, diversity or traditions (=outside EU quality schemes) 8 Simple programmes in Third Countries 75 Topic 3. China, Japan, Korea, South East Asia, Southern Asia 25.25 Topic 4. Canada, USA, Mexico, Colombia 22 Topic 5. Other geographical areas 25.25 Topic 6. Table olives 2.5 Simple programmes for market disturbance/additional call for proposals

5 Multi programmes in the Internal Market 43.3 Topic A. Programmes on EU quality schemes [(PDO, PGI, TSG, OQT), organic, RUP] or Programmes highlighting the specific features of agricultural production methods in the Union (food safety, traceability, authenticity, labelling, nutritional and health aspects, animal welfare, respect for environment and sustainability) and the characteristics of EU products in terms of quality, taste, diversity or traditions 32.8 Topic B. Healthy eating: fruits and vegetables 8 Topic C. Sustainably produced rice 2.5 Multi programmes in Third Countries 43.3 Topic D. Programmes on EU quality schemes [(PDO, PGI, TSG, OQT), organic, RUP] or Programmes highlighting the specific features of agricultural production methods in the Union (food safety, traceability, authenticity, labelling, nutritional and health aspects, animal welfare, respect for environment and sustainability) and the characteristics of EU products in terms of quality, taste, diversity or traditions. 38.3 Topic E. Beef 5 Multi programmes for market disturbance/additional call for proposals 5 Commission's own initiatives 9.5 Total promotion actions 201.1

N.B.

A simple programme is a promotion programme submitted by one or more proposing organisations from the same Member State.

A multi programme is a programme submitted by at least two proposing organisations from at least two Member States or one or more European organisations.