The EU today pledged around €26 million ($30 million) at the Global Financing Facility replenishment event. Hosted by the World Bank, the Governments of Norway and Burkina Faso, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the event takes place in Oslo.

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said in Oslo: "With today's €26 million contribution, the European Union will join the Global Financing Facility as an active member. The contribution will help giving women, children and adolescents, especially the most vulnerable, better access to comprehensive maternal health services."

The call for replenishment aims at expanding GFF support to 50 countries by 2023. The facility's goal is to improve the health and quality of life of women, children and adolescents and ending preventable deaths.

Today's assistance comes on top of the €2.6 billion that the European Union is already investing into health sectors through its development assistance for the period 2014-2020. The overall objective is to ensure healthy lives for all and achieve universal health coverage.

To achieve this, the EU contributes €1.3 billion on bilateral programmes with 17 countries, designed to provide comprehensive health sector support. This is complemented by a further €1.3 billion in contributions to global health initiatives, such as the Global Fund against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria; the Vaccine Alliance - GAVI; and UN agencies.

Background

The EU pursues a rights-based approach to health, strengthening all areas of health systems in support of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages) and universal health coverage.

The Global Financing Facility is a financing platform established to scale up financial support to the global strategy for women's, children's and adolescents' health and the health-related sustainable development goals. It was launched at the Financing for Development Conference in Addis Ababa in July 2015 as part of a global conversation about how to finance the sustainable development goals. GFF is an innovative approach to financing that sees countries significantly increase investment in the health of their own people.