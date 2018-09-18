The European Commission has allocated €26.5 million in emergency aid for vulnerable families affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic and its spill-over into neighbouring countries.

The funding comes as some 2.5 million, half the country's population, are in need of assistance, with the crisis triggering an influx of refugees into neighbouring countries.

"The EU is committed to support vulnerable families in the Central African Republic and neighbouring countries. Our humanitarian aid will provide essential supplies such as food, water, agricultural support and healthcare. Aid operations in the country are often hampered for security reasons. It is vital that humanitarian workers can deliver aid safely. Aid workers are not a target." said Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

The European Commission is also supporting the UN humanitarian air services to deliver aid across the country. Since 2014, the European Union and its Member States have mobilised more than €500 million in humanitarian aid for the Central African Republic regional crisis.

Background

The humanitarian crisis in the Central Africa Republic erupted in 2014, due to onset violence between armed groups, aggravated by the fact that the country has the lowest human development index in the world (188/188) and very weak institutions. To this day, half the population is in need of humanitarian aid. Since 2017, the total number of internally displaced people and refugees has increased significantly. A quarter of the population (about 1.2 million people) is forcibly displaced, either inside the country or in neighbouring countries.

The crisis also affects neighbouring countries with some 573,000 Central African refugees mainly in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad. Their prolonged stay puts pressure on the local populations who are hosting them and on already scarce resources. EU humanitarian assistance is also delivered in these countries to both host populations and Central African refugees.

