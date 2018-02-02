Navigation path

European Commission - Press release

Juvenes Translatores: announcing this year's winners of the European Commission's translation contest for secondary school students

Brussels, 2 February 2018

Congratulations to 28 talented young students for winning the 2017-2018 translation contest for schools 'Juvenes Translatores'! The winners will come to Brussels on 10 April to collect their awards for the best translation submitted by their country.

The European Commission announced the winners of its annual translation contest 'Juvenes Translatores' today. A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each Member State, will be invited to Brussels on 10 April to receive their trophies and diplomas from Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.

"My congratulations on your achievement. Well done for taking on the challenge and proving your talents in all 24 EU languages. Learning languages is a skill that is vital for your careers and personal development. It is amazing to see so many talented young people. Multilingualism defines us as Europeans", said Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger.

The contest continues to garner strong support and dedicated participation. This year, over 3300 students from across the European Union translated texts on the 60th anniversary of the European Union. They could choose from any of the 552 possible combinations between any two of the EU's 24 official languages. Students sat the competition in 144 language combinations, including translating from Polish into Finnish, and from Czech into Greek. All winners chose to translate into their strongest language or mother tongue, as the staff translators in EU Institutions do.

Background

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Its aim is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. It is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU. The contest has inspired and encouraged some of the participants to pursue their languages at university level and to become professional translators.

Translation has been an integral part of the EU from the outset, and the subject of the very firstRegulationin 1958.

The winners of this year are:

Juvenes Translatores 2017-2018 winners

Country

Winner

Participants

Name,
language pair

School

Number of schools

Number of students

Austria

Johanna Tösch, EN-DE

BORG Birkfeld, Birkfeld 

18

87

Belgium

Audrey Lizin,
EN-FR

Athénée Royal de Huy, Huy 

21

97

Bulgaria

Яница Стойкова,
DE-BG

Профилирана езикова гимназия „Проф. д-р Асен Златаров“, Велико Търново

17

76

Croatia

Ante Kuvačić, EN-HR

Prirodoslovna tehnička škola – Split, Split

11

52

Cyprus

Δάφνη Ρουμπά, EN-EL

Λύκειο Αποστόλων Πέτρου και Παύλου, Λεμεσός

6

29

The Czech Republic

Anna Kovárnová,
EN-CS

Gymnázium Jírovcova, České Budějovice

21

96

Denmark

Sarina Ulrich, EN-DA

Paderup Gymnasium, Randers 

13

53

Estonia

Laura Emily Rilanto, FI-ET

Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium, Tartu

6

30

Finland

Sara Soimasuo, EN-FI

Tammerkosken lukio, Tampere 

13

54

France

Irene Campillo Pinazo, ES-FR

Lycée Saint-Sernin, Toulouse 

74

333

Germany

Rebekka Mattes, HU-DE

Marienschule, Leverkusen 

93

370

Greece

Θεοδώρα Πλιάτσικα,
FR-EL

1ο Γενικό Λύκειο Τρικάλων, Τρίκαλα Θεσσαλίας

21

91

Hungary

Emese Tóth,
IT-HU

Debreceni Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium, Debrecen

21

98

Ireland

Alex Burke,
DE-EN

Christian Brothers College, Cork 

10

38

Italy

Gianluca Brusa, FR-IT

I.I.S. “Carlo Emilio Gadda”, Paderno Dugnano 

73

352

Latvia

Reinards Jānis Saulītis,
EN-LV

Saldus novada pašvaldības Druvas vidusskola, Saldus pagasts 

8

38

Lithuania

Uosis Nojus Galkevičius,
EN-LT

Alytaus Adolfo Ramanausko-Vanago gimnazija, Alytus 

11

53

Luxembourg

Julie Oé,
FR-DE

Athénée de Luxembourg, Luxembourg 

3

12

Malta

Andrè Mifsud, EN-MT

St Aloysius College, Birkirkara 

6

30

The Netherlands

Maud Rinkes, NL-EN

Stedelijk Gymnasium Haarlem, Haarlem 

26

110

Poland

Michał Martinez Dzedzej,
ES-PL

CXXII Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. Ignacego Domeyki, Warszawa

51

238

Portugal

Catarina Rodrigues,
EN-PT

Colégio Internato dos Carvalhos, Pedroso-Carvalhos - V.N. Gaia 

21

98

Romania

Cosmin Ionuț Lazăr, FR-RO

Colegiul Național „Costache Negri", Galați

32

155

Slovakia

Katarína Kráľová,
EN-SK

Piaristická spojená škola F. Hanáka – gymnázium, Prievidza 

13

57

Slovenia

Ana Šubic,
EN-SL

Škofijska klasična gimnazija, Ljubljana

8

39

Spain

Pablo Villar Abeijón, EN-ES

IES De Brión, A Coruña 

54

263

Sweden

August Falkman,
EN-SV

Tyska Skolan, Stockholm

20

87

The United Kingdom

Daniel Farley, ES-EN

The Manchester Grammar School, Manchester

73

312

Total

744

3 348

For more information:

-  Juvenes Translatores: http://ec.europa.eu/translatores

-  Follow Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger on Twitter: @GOettingerEU

-  Follow the Directorate-General for Translation on Twitter: @Translatores

IP/18/543

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


