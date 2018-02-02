Congratulations to 28 talented young students for winning the 2017-2018 translation contest for schools 'Juvenes Translatores'! The winners will come to Brussels on 10 April to collect their awards for the best translation submitted by their country.

The European Commission announced the winners of its annual translation contest 'Juvenes Translatores' today. A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each Member State, will be invited to Brussels on 10 April to receive their trophies and diplomas from Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.

"My congratulations on your achievement. Well done for taking on the challenge and proving your talents in all 24 EU languages. Learning languages is a skill that is vital for your careers and personal development. It is amazing to see so many talented young people. Multilingualism defines us as Europeans", said Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger.

The contest continues to garner strong support and dedicated participation. This year, over 3300 students from across the European Union translated texts on the 60th anniversary of the European Union. They could choose from any of the 552 possible combinations between any two of the EU's 24 official languages. Students sat the competition in 144 language combinations, including translating from Polish into Finnish, and from Czech into Greek. All winners chose to translate into their strongest language or mother tongue, as the staff translators in EU Institutions do.

Background

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Its aim is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. It is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU. The contest has inspired and encouraged some of the participants to pursue their languages at university level and to become professional translators.

Translation has been an integral part of the EU from the outset, and the subject of the very firstRegulationin 1958.

The winners of this year are:

Juvenes Translatores 2017-2018 winners

Country Winner Participants Name,

language pair School Number of schools Number of students Austria Johanna Tösch, EN-DE BORG Birkfeld, Birkfeld 18 87 Belgium Audrey Lizin,

EN-FR Athénée Royal de Huy, Huy 21 97 Bulgaria Яница Стойкова,

DE-BG Профилирана езикова гимназия „Проф. д-р Асен Златаров“, Велико Търново 17 76 Croatia Ante Kuvačić, EN-HR Prirodoslovna tehnička škola – Split, Split 11 52 Cyprus Δάφνη Ρουμπά, EN-EL Λύκειο Αποστόλων Πέτρου και Παύλου, Λεμεσός 6 29 The Czech Republic Anna Kovárnová,

EN-CS Gymnázium Jírovcova, České Budějovice 21 96 Denmark Sarina Ulrich, EN-DA Paderup Gymnasium, Randers 13 53 Estonia Laura Emily Rilanto, FI-ET Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium, Tartu 6 30 Finland Sara Soimasuo, EN-FI Tammerkosken lukio, Tampere 13 54 France Irene Campillo Pinazo, ES-FR Lycée Saint-Sernin, Toulouse 74 333 Germany Rebekka Mattes, HU-DE Marienschule, Leverkusen 93 370 Greece Θεοδώρα Πλιάτσικα,

FR-EL 1ο Γενικό Λύκειο Τρικάλων, Τρίκαλα Θεσσαλίας 21 91 Hungary Emese Tóth,

IT-HU Debreceni Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium, Debrecen 21 98 Ireland Alex Burke,

DE-EN Christian Brothers College, Cork 10 38 Italy Gianluca Brusa, FR-IT I.I.S. “Carlo Emilio Gadda”, Paderno Dugnano 73 352 Latvia Reinards Jānis Saulītis,

EN-LV Saldus novada pašvaldības Druvas vidusskola, Saldus pagasts 8 38 Lithuania Uosis Nojus Galkevičius,

EN-LT Alytaus Adolfo Ramanausko-Vanago gimnazija, Alytus 11 53 Luxembourg Julie Oé,

FR-DE Athénée de Luxembourg, Luxembourg 3 12 Malta Andrè Mifsud, EN-MT St Aloysius College, Birkirkara 6 30 The Netherlands Maud Rinkes, NL-EN Stedelijk Gymnasium Haarlem, Haarlem 26 110 Poland Michał Martinez Dzedzej,

ES-PL CXXII Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. Ignacego Domeyki, Warszawa 51 238 Portugal Catarina Rodrigues,

EN-PT Colégio Internato dos Carvalhos, Pedroso-Carvalhos - V.N. Gaia 21 98 Romania Cosmin Ionuț Lazăr, FR-RO Colegiul Național „Costache Negri", Galați 32 155 Slovakia Katarína Kráľová,

EN-SK Piaristická spojená škola F. Hanáka – gymnázium, Prievidza 13 57 Slovenia Ana Šubic,

EN-SL Škofijska klasična gimnazija, Ljubljana 8 39 Spain Pablo Villar Abeijón, EN-ES IES De Brión, A Coruña 54 263 Sweden August Falkman,

EN-SV Tyska Skolan, Stockholm 20 87 The United Kingdom Daniel Farley, ES-EN The Manchester Grammar School, Manchester 73 312 Total 744 3 348

For more information:

- Juvenes Translatores: http://ec.europa.eu/translatores

- Follow Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger on Twitter: @GOettingerEU

- Follow the Directorate-General for Translation on Twitter: @Translatores