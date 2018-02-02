The European Commission announced the winners of its annual translation contest 'Juvenes Translatores' today. A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each Member State, will be invited to Brussels on 10 April to receive their trophies and diplomas from Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.
"My congratulations on your achievement. Well done for taking on the challenge and proving your talents in all 24 EU languages. Learning languages is a skill that is vital for your careers and personal development. It is amazing to see so many talented young people. Multilingualism defines us as Europeans", said Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger.
The contest continues to garner strong support and dedicated participation. This year, over 3300 students from across the European Union translated texts on the 60th anniversary of the European Union. They could choose from any of the 552 possible combinations between any two of the EU's 24 official languages. Students sat the competition in 144 language combinations, including translating from Polish into Finnish, and from Czech into Greek. All winners chose to translate into their strongest language or mother tongue, as the staff translators in EU Institutions do.
Background
The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Its aim is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. It is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU. The contest has inspired and encouraged some of the participants to pursue their languages at university level and to become professional translators.
Translation has been an integral part of the EU from the outset, and the subject of the very firstRegulationin 1958.
The winners of this year are:
Juvenes Translatores 2017-2018 winners
|
Country
|
Winner
|
Participants
|
Name,
|
School
|
Number of schools
|
Number of students
|
Austria
|
Johanna Tösch, EN-DE
|
BORG Birkfeld, Birkfeld
|
18
|
87
|
Belgium
|
Audrey Lizin,
|
Athénée Royal de Huy, Huy
|
21
|
97
|
Bulgaria
|
Яница Стойкова,
|
Профилирана езикова гимназия „Проф. д-р Асен Златаров“, Велико Търново
|
17
|
76
|
Croatia
|
Ante Kuvačić, EN-HR
|
Prirodoslovna tehnička škola – Split, Split
|
11
|
52
|
Cyprus
|
Δάφνη Ρουμπά, EN-EL
|
Λύκειο Αποστόλων Πέτρου και Παύλου, Λεμεσός
|
6
|
29
|
The Czech Republic
|
Anna Kovárnová,
|
Gymnázium Jírovcova, České Budějovice
|
21
|
96
|
Denmark
|
Sarina Ulrich, EN-DA
|
Paderup Gymnasium, Randers
|
13
|
53
|
Estonia
|
Laura Emily Rilanto, FI-ET
|
Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium, Tartu
|
6
|
30
|
Finland
|
Sara Soimasuo, EN-FI
|
Tammerkosken lukio, Tampere
|
13
|
54
|
France
|
Irene Campillo Pinazo, ES-FR
|
Lycée Saint-Sernin, Toulouse
|
74
|
333
|
Germany
|
Rebekka Mattes, HU-DE
|
Marienschule, Leverkusen
|
93
|
370
|
Greece
|
Θεοδώρα Πλιάτσικα,
|
1ο Γενικό Λύκειο Τρικάλων, Τρίκαλα Θεσσαλίας
|
21
|
91
|
Hungary
|
Emese Tóth,
|
Debreceni Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium, Debrecen
|
21
|
98
|
Ireland
|
Alex Burke,
|
Christian Brothers College, Cork
|
10
|
38
|
Italy
|
Gianluca Brusa, FR-IT
|
I.I.S. “Carlo Emilio Gadda”, Paderno Dugnano
|
73
|
352
|
Latvia
|
Reinards Jānis Saulītis,
|
Saldus novada pašvaldības Druvas vidusskola, Saldus pagasts
|
8
|
38
|
Lithuania
|
Uosis Nojus Galkevičius,
|
Alytaus Adolfo Ramanausko-Vanago gimnazija, Alytus
|
11
|
53
|
Luxembourg
|
Julie Oé,
|
Athénée de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|
3
|
12
|
Malta
|
Andrè Mifsud, EN-MT
|
St Aloysius College, Birkirkara
|
6
|
30
|
The Netherlands
|
Maud Rinkes, NL-EN
|
Stedelijk Gymnasium Haarlem, Haarlem
|
26
|
110
|
Poland
|
Michał Martinez Dzedzej,
|
CXXII Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. Ignacego Domeyki, Warszawa
|
51
|
238
|
Portugal
|
Catarina Rodrigues,
|
Colégio Internato dos Carvalhos, Pedroso-Carvalhos - V.N. Gaia
|
21
|
98
|
Romania
|
Cosmin Ionuț Lazăr, FR-RO
|
Colegiul Național „Costache Negri", Galați
|
32
|
155
|
Slovakia
|
Katarína Kráľová,
|
Piaristická spojená škola F. Hanáka – gymnázium, Prievidza
|
13
|
57
|
Slovenia
|
Ana Šubic,
|
Škofijska klasična gimnazija, Ljubljana
|
8
|
39
|
Spain
|
Pablo Villar Abeijón, EN-ES
|
IES De Brión, A Coruña
|
54
|
263
|
Sweden
|
August Falkman,
|
Tyska Skolan, Stockholm
|
20
|
87
|
The United Kingdom
|
Daniel Farley, ES-EN
|
The Manchester Grammar School, Manchester
|
73
|
312
|
Total
|
744
|
3 348
