The European Commission decided today to refer Malta and Romania to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to notify their national policy frameworks under Directive 2014/94/EU on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure. The national policy frameworks are the main instrument to ensure the coordinated build-up of sufficient alternative fuels infrastructure, including recharging points for electric vehicles and refuelling points for natural gas and hydrogen. The establishment of those frameworks also helps to avoid a fragmentation of the internal market thanks to a coordinated introduction of alternative fuels.

Member States were required to notify their national policy frameworks to the Commission by 18 November 2016. To date Malta and Romania have failed to do so despite a letter of formal notice and a reasoned opinion sent by the Commission on 15 February and 13 July 2017 respectively.

Accelerating alternative fuels infrastructure deployment is essential to deliver a clean and competitive mobility to all Europeans, as announced by the Commission in the "Clean Mobility Package" adopted in November 2017.

Background

On 8 November 2017, the Commission adopted a Clean Mobility Package aiming to reinforce the EU's global leadership in clean vehicles. This package represents a decisive step forward in implementing the EU's commitments under the Paris Agreement for a binding domestic CO 2 reduction of at least 40% till 2030. Among others, the package includes a detailed assessmentof the national policy frameworks as well as an action plan and investment solutions for the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure in the EU.

The aim is to increase the level of ambition of national plans, of the consumer awareness, as well as of investments made in this field. Member States were required to establish their national policy frameworks outlining their national targets and objectives and containing supporting actions and measures for the development of the market as regards alternative fuels, including the deployment of the necessary infrastructure.

For More Information

- On the key decisions in the January 2018 infringements package, see full MEMO/18/349.

- On the general infringements procedure, see MEMO/12/12.

- On the EU infringements procedure.