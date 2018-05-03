Between March 2017 and April 2018, the EU and Algeria demonstrated their desire to deepen their political dialogue and cooperation in all partnership areas.

That is the conclusion of the progress report on the state of EU-Algeria relations published today by the European Commission services and the European External Action Service with a view to the 11th EU-Algeria Association Council in Brussels on 14 May 2018.

The dialogue has been stepped up through many high-level visits and has been deepened, in particular in the sectors of security, the fight against terrorism, and energy. Tangible progress has also been made in numerous areas ranging from justice, agriculture and fisheries to research and civil protection, in a bilateral or regional framework.

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said: ‘Since the March 2017 Association Council, our relations have been stepped up on both bilateral and regional questions. Our partnership is progressing and consolidating. Based on the constitutional review of 2016, the reform of the political governance system in Algeria remains at the heart of our partnership and has the support of the EU for its implementation, in particular in the fields of justice and participatory democracy. We are also building a relationship of trust with regard to security, aimed at regional stability and the fight against terrorism, to the benefit of our citizens.'

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, added: ‘The EU is ready to continue support for reforms, in particular those aimed at diversifying the Algerian economy. We are confident that EU support will help to improve the business climate and develop entrepreneurship. It is in Algeria's interest and in the EU's interest too. We hope that this cooperation, which is aimed at strengthening the Algerian economy, will help us to overcome our trade differences and will pave the way to more European investment that will create jobs in the country.'

The report identifies the progress made by Algeria and the European Union in the areas of mutual interest identified by their Partnership Priorities since they were adopted in March 2017: i) governance and fundamental rights; ii) socio-economic development and trade; iii) energy, environment and climate change; iv) strategic and security dialogue; and v) the human dimension, migration and mobility.

By means of this report, the European Union reiterates its willingness to boost the EU-Algeria partnership still further and support Algeria in these numerous areas.

