The European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have adopted their latest annual report to the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers on political and economic developments in the Macao SAR, covering 2017.

Since the handover of Macao to China in 1999, the European Union and its Member States have been closely following political and economic developments under the 'one country, two systems' principle. The European Union adheres to its 'one China' policy and supports the 'one country, two systems' principle and its implementation in Macao.

The EU and Macao continued to have solid trade relations and to enjoy a good level of cooperation. The EU is looking forward to further strengthening and expanding its relations with the Macao SAR. Work is ongoing regarding the commitments taken by the Macao SAR to address the EU's concerns under its screening of third countries and jurisdictions' taxation policies and practices.

The EU believes that in 2017, the 'one country, two systems' principle continued to be implemented, to the benefit of the Macao SAR, China as a whole and the international community. The fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens were generally respected. Macao's media were able to express a broad range of views despite increasing self-censorship.

The EU reiterates its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and rights in Macao. Greater public involvement in the election of Macao's Chief Executive and the Legislative Assembly would enhance their legitimacy, increase public support and strengthen governance.

