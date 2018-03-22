The Global Report on Food Crises indicates that major risks of famine were averted in 2017 in the four countries that were declared at risk in early 2017: Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and North Nigeria. However, it also highlights the severity and the complexity of food crises around the world.

Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, who presented the report today in Rome, said: "In 2017, the Global Report on Food Crises alerted us about the risk of famines in a number of partner countries. Thanks to local and international efforts, including in the most critical hotspots, we were able to avert major famines. But let us be clear: we still have huge challenges ahead of us, and the EU will continue to work relentlessly for food security around the world. When future generations look back on this time in history, I want to say that we were not only able to diagnose the problem, but we were also able to prescribe the right solutions."

Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for the Joint Research Centre, added: “Food crises remain one of the most pressing catastrophes worldwide. In Africa alone, over a hundred million people are facing food insecurity with some on the brink of famine. Unfortunately, there is no simple solution. The scientific rigour applied by the Joint Research Centre in compiling the annual report on food crises will help us diagnose the problems correctly and propose the best policies."

Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: "World hunger is on the rise again. The EU is one of the world's leading donors in humanitarian food assistance. We are now strengthening a coordinated response, covering humanitarian and development aspects, to face the increasing complexity of crises. It is only by working together that we can become the architects of a future without hunger".

The report shows that, in 2017, almost 124 million people faced levels of acute food insecurity or worse. The report finds that in the future, food crises are likely to become more acute, persistent and complex. Among the main root causes for severe food insecurity, it cites conflict, extreme climatic events and excessive prices of staple foods – these factors are often acting together.

To tackle the root causes of these pressing challenges, the EU is working to implement a long term strategy, taking into account humanitarian aid, development assistance and peace building support in an integrated way – and thereby increasing the resilience of people and communities in partner countries.

To implement this long term strategy, the European Union supports measures to improve food and nutrition security and sustainable agriculture in over 60 partner countries, providing approximately €8,5 billion of funding between 2014 and 2020. For the four major food crises in 2017 in particular, the European Union contributed over €750 million to joint humanitarian and development support, and EU Member States additionally provided over €1 billion.

Background

The Global Report on Food Crises provides a comprehensive picture of the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity and malnutrition in 51 countries and territories, with in-depth analysis of 26 hotspots. The knowledge it provides will steer our work to prevent food crises, as well as to develop appropriate, sustainable and joint responses to food insecurity.

Commissioner Mimica presented the report today in Rome, together with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), to an audience of over 50 Country-Representatives.

The new report, led by the Food Security Information Network and compiled in cooperation with EU-Joint Research Centre scientists, the FAO, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the WFP, identifies crucial countries and regions where assistance should be prioritized to bridge the gap between emergency and development operations. Moreover, it allows joint planning for the short-medium-long term with the aim to strengthen resilience.

For More Information

Global Report on Food Crises 2018

Press release - EU presents its strategy for more resilient states and societies around the world (07/06/2017)