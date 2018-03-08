The European Commission decided today to refer Croatia to the Court of Justice.

The European Commission decided today to refer Croatia to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to implement some of the common European rules in the field of aviation security (Regulation (EC) No 300/2008). This is a matter of administrative nature that is not linked to security shortcomings.

The Regulation requires Member States to regularly update their national aviation security legislation. Such legislation defines organisational structures, responsibilities and mechanisms to monitor activities at national airports, vis-à-vis airlines and aviation security related entities. This is to ensure that any security issue is swiftly detected and corrected.

However, and despite repeated requests from the Commission, Croatia still has not formally updated the relevant legislation. The Commission has therefore decided to refer the matter to Court of Justice of the EU.

Background

The Commission initiated the infringement proceedings by sending a letter of formal notice to the Croatian authorities in April 2017. This was followed by a reasoned opinion sent in October 2017.

For More Information

