The European Commission has announced today €24 million in humanitarian assistance to address the needs of conflict-affected people in eastern Ukraine.

The funding comes as the European Commission and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are organising a high-level conference in Brussels to raise awareness about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On the occasion, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: "Four years of conflict have put a tremendous strain on the civilian population in eastern Ukraine. We cannot overlook that there's a humanitarian crisis at the European Union's doorstep. Supporting all those in need, wherever they are, is a priority for the EU. Our new aid package will provide essential assistance such as food, healthcare and education for children."

The new EU funding will help address the basic needs of the most vulnerable populations along the contact line including in the non-government controlled areas. It will help those who fled the conflict areas to neighbouring countries. The EU, together with its Member States, is the biggest donor of humanitarian aid, early recovery and development assistance to Ukraine. With today's announcement, the EU has now provided over €677 million since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.

Background

Humanitarian needs in particular in the non-government controlled areas are on the rise, notably due to restrictions of humanitarian organisations' work in these areas, and the suspension of payment of social benefits, including pensions. The provision of essential services, such as water and electricity, is constantly hampered on both sides of the contact line by indiscriminate shelling.

Today's conference will discuss ways to strengthen crisis response notably through better linking of humanitarian assistance, early recovery and more medium - and long-term reform to improve social cohesion and economic development.

EU funding ensures the provision of food, water and healthcare, including psychosocial activities, essential household items, emergency housing repairs, protection, and education to children.

The EU has repeatedly expressed concern about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine and constantly called for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. The EU urges all parties to the conflict to re-establish full access of all international humanitarian organisations to the non-government controlled areas and to allow smooth and speedy delivery of humanitarian assistance in line with humanitarian principles and International Humanitarian Law in order.

