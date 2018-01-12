The European Commission has today launched the calls for proposals for programmes to promote European agricultural products throughout the world and within the EU. A total of €169 million is available to co-finance the programmes, up from €142 million in 2017. Programmes can cover a wide range of issues from general campaigns on healthy eating to specific market sectors.

Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said: "The EU is the world's largest trader of agri-food products and the best address in the world for high-quality food. I had the occasion to witness first-hand the interest consumers and businesses have worldwide for EU agri-food products on my several business missions conducted abroad. I welcome these new promotion programmes which have in the past successfully opened the doors to new applicants and increased our visibility across the world. Last year, bids for agri-food promotion programmes exceeded the available budget by close to ten times. So if you are an eligible organisation, it is time to apply now."

Two thirds of the available funding is earmarked for promoting EU food products in non-EU countries, in particular those with which there is a large potential for increasing EU agri-food exports such as Canada, Japan, China, Mexico and Colombia. For programmes within the EU, the focus should be on informing consumers about the various EU quality schemes and labels such as geographical indications or organic products. Sectorial funding will go towards programmes that promote sustainable breeding including for sheep and goats. Funding has also been set aside for campaigns designed to promote healthy eating and the consumption of fruits and vegetables. A full list of the Commission's priorities and funding available can be found here.

Who can apply?

A wide range of organisations, such as trade organisations, producer organisations and agri-food bodies responsible for promotion activities are eligible to apply for funding through the call for proposals launched today. So called ‘simple' programmes can be submitted by one or more organisations from the same EU country; the ‘multi' programmes can be submitted by at least two national organisations from at least two member states, or by one or more European organisations. The ensuing campaigns usually roll over three years.

Proposals should be submitted by 12 April 2018 via the dedicated portal. The Commission will assess the proposals and announce the beneficiaries in the autumn.

CHAFEA, the EU's Consumer, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency, provides a number of tools to help applicants to successfully submit their proposals. More information will be available during a series of 'info days' that will take part across the EU. The first info day will be held in Brussels on 31 January, open to all potential beneficiaries, advertising agencies, and national authorities.

For More Information

More on EU policy on the promotion of agricultural products

Promotion policy annual work programme 2018

Results of the 2017 call for proposals (simple programmes)