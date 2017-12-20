Mr George Markopouliotis will take up office in Greece on 1 February 2018, Ms Dana Kovarikova will take up office in the Czech Republic on 1 February 2018 and Mr Ierotheos Papadopoulos will do so in Cyprus on 1 April 2018.

Mr Markopouliotis, a Greek national, will bring to his new role in-depth knowledge of the EU institutions gained over his thirty years at the European Commission, as well as a wide network of contacts with stakeholders in Greece.Having joined the Commission in 1987, Mr Markopouliotis has served in a number of advisory and managerial posts in a varied range of areas such as Regional Policy, Maritime Affairs, Employment, Fisheries and Communication. He also served in the private offices of Commissioners Bruce Millan and Monika Wulf-Mathies, who were responsible for Regional Policies and the Cohesion Fund under the Delors II and Santer Commissions respectively. During 2001 and 2006, he was Head of the European Commission's Representation in Greece and in 2006, upon returning to Brussels, he headed a unit in Directorate General Communication in charge of the coordination of the Representations in the Member States. From February 2010 to December 2011, Mr Markopouliotis was the Head of Cabinet of Commissioner Maria Damanaki, responsible for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and since March 2012 he has been Head of the Commission's Representation in Cyprus.

Ms Dana Kovarikova, a Czech national, has been the Acting Head of Representation in Prague since September 2016. She joined the European Commission in 2005 and serving, among other places, in the Secretariat-General, in the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology and, since August 2014, as Head of the Political Section at the Representation in Prague. Ms Kovarikova has also worked in the Czech national administration in support of the Czech Presidency in 2009.

Mr Ierotheos Papadopoulos, a Greek national, has been working in the Commission for almost 30 years and has gained extensive experience in different policy fields as well as in political communication. Currently Head of the Citizens' Information Unit in the Directorate-General for Communication, he has been previously Deputy Head of Unit responsible for Audiovisual Services as well as Head and Acting Head of the Representation in Greece between 2006 and 2010. Prior to that, he has worked at the Directorate-General for Environment and at the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs.

Background

The Commission has Representations in all 28 EU Member States as well as Regional Offices in Barcelona, Belfast, Bonn, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw. The Representations are the Commission's eyes, ears and voice on the ground in all EU Member States. They interact with national authorities and stakeholders and inform the media and the public about EU policies. The Representations report to the Commission's headquarters on significant developments in the Member States. Since the beginning of the Juncker Commission, Heads of Representations are appointed by the President and are his political representatives in the Member State to which they are posted.

