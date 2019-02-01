(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 4 février 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Interim President of the World Bank Group and Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the 5th EU-League of Arab States (LAS) Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip participates in the second European Commission - World Bank Group Deep Dive Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen participate in the second European Commission - World Bank Group Deep Dive Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Interim President of the World Bank Group and Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Mats Harborn, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Arancha González, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

Mr Neven Mimica holds the opening remarks at the 2019 Forum Cities and Regions for Development Cooperation, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the second European Commission - World Bank Group Deep Dive Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella speaks in thelaunch of the European Environment Agency report on “Inequalities in exposure to health impacts of selected environmental health hazards”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Prokópis Pavlópoulos, President of Greece, meets Mr Andreas Xanthos, Minister for Health of Greece, meets Professor Panagiotis Behrakis, Director of the George D. Behrakis Research Lab of the Hellenic Cancer Society and Institute of Public Health of the American College.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers a speech at the “Projects in Migration and Security” event for beneficiaries of all Union Action grants signed in 2018.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives the Hellenic Fur Federation.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Ghent, Belgium:gives a lecture on “Social Europe” at the Sint-Bavohumaniora High-School.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : rencontre M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la France.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Monseigneur Alain Lebeaupin, Nonce Apostolique et porte-parole du Saint-Siège auprès de l'Union européenne.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Kristalina Georgieva, Présidente par intérim du Groupe de la Banque mondiale et directrice-générale de la Banque, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nicosia, Cyprus: delivers a keynote speech at the launching event of the European Solidarity Corps organized by the Cyprus Youth Organization; and meets representatives of the NGO Support Centre.

Mr Phil Hogan in Rioja, Spain: meets Mr Luis Planas, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain; meets Mr José Ignacio Ceniceros, President of the Regional Government of La Rioja; meets Mr Iñigo Nagore Ferrer, Regional Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of the Government of La Rioja; meets representatives of the agricultural sector of La Rioja; visits the European Centre for Information and Promotion of the Rural Environment.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Chrzanów, Poland: takes part in a Citizen's dialogue about the future of Europe together with Ms Róża Thun, Member of the European Parliament, and Mr Robert Maciaszek, Mayor of Chrzanów.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives several Young Leaders of Industry, in the framework of the EU Industry Days 2019, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Cambridge, United Kingdom: gives a lecture at the University of Cambridge.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Stefan Oschmann, President of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Mardi 5 février 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the EU Industry Days 2019.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Representatives of the Committees of EU Affairs and Legal Affairs.

Mr Frans Timmermans, in The Hague, the Netherlands: attends the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of EU Affairs.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson, Foreign Minister of Iceland.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Adel Aljubeir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a keynote speech at the High-Level Roundtable on Europe's Cyber Future, at the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a speech at the Responsible Banking Principles Workshop organised by the European Banking Federation (EBF) and the United Nations Environment Programme - Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the EU Industry Days 2019; participates in the the high-level roundtable “Industry and the future of globalisation”; visits an exhibition about “EU supports Industrial Modernisation”, chairs the first meeting of the Circular Plastics Alliance; attends a meeting with Young Leaders of Industry; and chairs the fourth meeting of "Industry 2030", in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: meets with representatives of the Committee on the Affairs of the EU in the German Bundestag.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation(ETUC), Ms Liina Carr, ETUC Confederal Secretary, and Mr Daniele Basso, ETUC Advisor.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Li Yong, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Arancha González, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Kjell-Børge Freiberg, Minister for Petroleum and Energy of Norway.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the 4th EU-Norway Energy Conference.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Gerd Chrzanowski, CEO of Schwarz Central Services.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Mehmet Cahit Turhan, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives a group of several NGOs including the Environmental Justice Foundation, Oceana, The Nature Conservancy, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Athens, Greece:meets Mr Stavros Arachovitis, Minister for Rural Development and Food of Greece.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Mevludin Nuhodžić, Minister for Internal Affairs of Montenegro, for the initialling of the status agreement on cooperation between Montenegro and the European Border and Coastguard Agency.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours lors de la conférence sur le thème « New Tools for the EU Budget » organisée par France Stratégie et l'OCDE.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit des membres du Bundestag, Parlement fédéral d'Allemagne.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Mehmet Cahit Turhan, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Interim President of the World Bank Group and Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the opening speech at the EU Industry Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at the ‘2019 Sport Info Day', in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at the event on ‘European institutions and the protection of minority rights organised' by MEP Pál Csáky, at the European Parliament.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends the official ceremony for the signing of the agreement welcoming Serbia to the Erasmus+ programme, with Mladen Šarčević, Minister for Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives an award and speaks at “The Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) Jürgen Palm awards ceremony”.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the “SRS talks” conference on the theme “Europe and the challenges of the decade”, organised by the law firm SRS Advocados.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the European Policy Centre (EPC) breakfast meeting on “Defending Europe's Security - The fight against terrorism & illegal terrorist content online, disinformation and threats to electoral processes”, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in the context of the Safer Internet Day, visits Child Focus (Belgian Safer Internet Centre) with Mr Philippe De Backer, Minister for Digital Agenda of Belgium; visits the European School Brussels IV in Laeken and meets with Bulgarian and French speaking pupils; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue with secondary school students.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the high-level Roundtable on Europe's Cyber future organised by the European Cyber Security Organisation.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Rositsa Zaimova, co-founder of Dalberg Data Insights.

Mercredi 6 février 2019

College meeting

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Herbert Reul, Minister of Interior of North Rhine - Westphalia

Mr Frans Timmermans receives a group of Polish students from the Universities of Poznan and Lublin.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Bob Rae, Canadian Special Envoy to Myanmar.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, together with Ms Marianne Thyssen,attends the jointConference and the Signing Ceremony on "Promoting and Reinforcing the EU Social Dialogue" with EU and national social partners, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receivesMr Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., CEO of Visa, Inc.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Madrid, Spain (until 07/02): meets Mr Pablo Casado, President of the Partido Popular; Ms Margarita Robles, Minister for Defence of Spain; and attends a working dinner hosted by the Confederation of Employers and Industries of Spain (CEOE).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the Riksdag.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Véronique Willems, Secretary General of SMEUnited.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Sylvie Matherat, Responsable mondial des affaires gouvernementales et réglementaires de la Deutsche Bank.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: rencontre M. Xavier Bertrand, Président du Conseil régional des Hauts-de-France.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Paulette Lenert, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives a group of students and professors from Lublin and Poznan Universities; receives a delegation of authorities from the Dolny Śląsk region, including Mr. Roman Szelemej, the Mayor of Walbrzych.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Members of the European Law of the Committee on Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection of the German Bundestag.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the event “Science meets Parliaments: What role for science in 21st century policy-making” at the European Parliament.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Martin Eichtinger, Member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria responsible for Housing, Labour and International Relations.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Plenary Session of the European Committee of the Regions on Future EU Programmes for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Roman Szelemej, Mayor of Walbrzych (Poland) and a delegation of the Lower Silesia region (Poland).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Hans Niessl, Regional President of Burgenland and Mr Christian Illeditsch, President of the Regional Parliament of Burgenland (Austria).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Francesco Pigliaru, President of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Mr Gilles Simeoni, President of the Executive Council of Corsica (France) and Ms Francina Armengol, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands (Spain).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Christos Spirtzis, Greek Minister for Transport and Infrastructure.

Ms Margrethe Vestager gives a keynote speech at the EU Industry Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal (until 07/02): participates in a working dinner with Dr. Ana Pinho, President of the Serralves Foundation; delivers a keynote speech at the Serralves Conference “Technological utopia: innovation at the service of humanity”.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Michael Peters, CEO of Euronews.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mrs Ulrike Rabmer–Koller, President of SMEUnited.

Jeudi 7 février 2019

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the Public Hearing of the European Parliament's Environment and Development Committees - ”The remaining 12 years: EU action towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Jacco Vonhof, president of MKB Nederland (Dutch association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises).

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech in the plenary session of the Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Willem Jonker, CEO of EIT Digital; Mr Raymond Freymann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EIT Digital and Mr Linnar Viik, Member of the Supervisory Board of EIT Digital.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia (until 08/02):meets Ms Ilze Vinķele, Minister for Health of Latvia; meets Mr Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia; and meets Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Finance of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Madrid, Spain: delivers a keynote speech at the Forum Nueva Economia; meets Ms Carmen Calvo, Vice-President of the Government and Minister for the Presidency, Parliamentary Relations and Equality; Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for the Economy and Business; and participates in a meeting with the representatives of the Joint Committee for the EU and financial affairs and the Committee for Competitiveness of the Spanish Congress.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Emilio Braghi, Chairman of European Aluminium, Senior Vice President and President at Novelis Europe.

Ms Cecilia Malmström meets with the Expert Group on EU Trade Agreements, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: on official mission.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the event “Decarbonising energy: Lessons from history and policies for the future”, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at the high-level Conference on “Forests at the heart of Sustainable Development”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the European Economic and Social Committee high-level meeting: Towards a comprehensive EU food policy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Mr Arno Kompatsche, Governor of South Tyrol, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, together with Mr Julian King, in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the Informal Joint Home Affairs Council.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Alexander Radwan, membre du Bundestag, Parlement fédéral d'Allemagne.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Bob Rae, Special Envoy to Myanmar of Canada.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czechia: delivers a keynote speech at the 4th Annual Conference Digital Czechia, organised by the Institute for Politics and Society.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Düsseldorf, Germany: holds a Citizens' Dialogue with MEP Sabine Verheyen at the conference on “Participation in Civil Society" organised by the European Students' Forum.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal: meets with the elected presidents of local municipalities; and participates in a working lunch with business representatives.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Maia, Portugal: visits the headquarters and industrial facilities of Efacec Power Solutions.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Pleven, Bulgaria: delivers an opening speech at the International Beekeeping Fair Pleven 2019.

Vendredi 8 février 2019

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Finance of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Malaga, Spain: meets Mr Juan Manuel Moreno, President of the Regional Government of Andalusia; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on 'European economy and the Future of Europe'.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Fuengirola, Spain: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on 'the Future of Europe' with the Finnish local representatives; and attends the opening of the Smart Work Plaza with the Mayor of Fuengirola.

Mr Neven Mimica in Asmara, Eritrea: on official mission.

Mr Karmenu Vella, together with Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Klaipėda, Lithuania: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; and visits a ship recycling plant.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Klaipėda, Lithuania: visits the company Vakarų Refonda; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; visits the Maritime Research Institute; meets stakeholders from Klaipėda Technological Park.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, together with Mr Julian King and Ms Vĕra Jourová, in Bucharest Romania: attends the Informal Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting.

Mr Phil Hogan in Singapore: meets Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore; meets Mr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore; meets representatives of economic think tanks; and meets agri-food business executives.

Ms Corina Creţu in Florence, Italy:participates in the Project visit “Heating system of the Montieri region” together with Mr. Enrico Rossi, President of the Tuscany region.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Prague, Czechia: gives a keynote speech at the Conference 'Digital Czech Republic 2019'; meets Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of Czechia, meets Ms Marta Nováková, Minister for Trade and Industry of Czechia; and meets with the EU and Economic Committees of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Sanja Damjanovic, Minister for Science of Montenegro.

Samedi 9 février 2019

Mr Neven Mimica in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: participates in the launch of the Spotlight Initiative in Africa.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (until 10/02): speaks at the high-level Opening Segment of the II Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Forum.

Dimanche 10 février 2019

Mr Phil Hogan in Sydney, Australia: participates in a roundtable with the European Australian Business Council (EABC).

Ms Corina Creţu in Florence, Italy:meets with the local Romanian community.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: participates in the Ministerial Panel of the World Government Summit.

Prévisions du mois de février :

11/02 Eurogroup

12/02 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

18/02 Competitiveness Council

18-19/02 Foreign Affairs Council

19/02 General Affairs Council

21-22/02 Informal meeting of trade ministers

24-25/02 EU-League of Arab States summit

