President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi, 7 janvier 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia (until 8/01): delivers an introductory speech on "The Latvian experience in the context of euro area reforms" at the high-level conference "Five Years with the Euro"; participates in the panel debate on "The challenges of euro area membership"; and meets Mr Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Mr Jānis Platais, Chairman of the Fiscal Discipline Council of Latvia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives a group of representatives from the Eurogroup for Animals.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Mr Karl-Josef Lauman, Minister for Labour, Health and Social Affairs for North-Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la République française; et rencontre M. Thomas Buberl, directeur général d'Axa.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Ankara Turkey: meets Mr Fuat Oktay, Vice-President of Turkey; meets Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Mr Faruk Kaymakci, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey; meets Ms Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, Minister for Family, Labour and Social Services of Turkey; and visits EU-funded education projects for refugees.

Mardi, 8 janvier 2019

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Nathalie Loiseau, Minister of European Affairs of France.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: delivers closing remarks in the panel debate on "Five Years in Euro area: Future View".

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste Corporation.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste Corporation.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Ghent, Belgium: visits the EU approved Galloo Ship Recycling Yard.

Mr Christos Stylianides gives a keynote speech at the seminar "From Humanitarian Aid to Stabilisation: United Arab Emirates & EU Together", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides speaks at the event "Faces of Civil Society in Turkey", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Elzbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr. Herrera Campo, President of the Castilla y León Region.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NAFLD-NASH) Summit 2019 organised by the European Liver Patients' Association (ELPA), in Brussels; hosts a working lunch with Carlos Robalo Cordeiro, Secretary General of the European Respiratory Society 2016/2019 and Head of the Pneumology Department, Coimbra University Hospital, João Ramalho dos Santos, Neuroscience Center, João Malva, Faculty of Medicine Coimbra University and António Lindo da Cunha, Pedro Nunes Institute, in Brussels and delivers a keynote speech at the Association of European Journalists' New Year's cocktail networking event in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with representatives from fragmentiX Quantum Safe Storage Solutions GmbH and the Austrian Institute of Technology in Brussels.

Mercredi, 9 janvier 2019

College meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Eva Lindström, Member of the European Court of Auditors.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in the academic conference on “Promoting Sustainable Finance”, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Washington D.C., the United States of America: participates in the trilateral discussions between the EU, Japan and the US to address issues such as trade-distortive practices.

Ms Elzbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister for Employment of Denmark.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Nektarios Santorinios, Deputy Minister for Insular Policy of the Hellenic Republic.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany:delivers a keynote speech at the WELT Wirtschaftsgipfel event, and participates in the Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a speech at the New Year's cocktail event organised by the European Commission's Representation in Belgium, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Sebastien Garnault, Director of the CyberTaskForce, and Mr Jamie Shea, former NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for emerging security challenges; and receives Mr Jean-Baptiste Seillière, CEO of Lambda Research and founder of Numinis.

Jeudi, 10 Janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, attends the King of the Belgian's New Year's reception.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, participates in the opening ceremony of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, participates in the official dinner marking the beginning of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, in Bucharest, Romania.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Prof. Peter-Andre Alt, President of the Hochschulrektorenkonferenz (HRK), in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates.

Vendredi, 11 janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, meets Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, President of the Romanian Senate, and Mr Liviu Dragnea, President of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, meets the Romanian Government for a working lunch, in Bucharest, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Ms Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the “Freiheitspreis der Medien”, awarded by the Ludwig Erhard Gipfel, and delivers a keynote speech, in Tegernsee, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an official dinner hosted by the Ludwig Erhard Gipfel, in Tegernsee, Germany.

Samedi 12 janvier 2019

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech and hands out awards at the ceremony of the Evrika Foundation; and participates, as guest of honour, in the opening ceremony for the program European Capital of Culture 2019 in Plovdiv.

Prévisions du mois de janvier:

21/01/2019 Eurogroup

21/01/2019 Foreign Affairs Council

22/01/2019 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

28/01/2019 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 5 au 6 janvier:

Daniel Rosario: +32 (0) 460 76 42 67

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)229 52123