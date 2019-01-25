CALENDRIER du 28 janvier au 3 février 2019

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 28 janvier 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the “Europa-Konferenz der deutschsprachigen Landesparlamente”.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets with Foreign Ministers of EU Member States in the UN Security Council, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Nick Clegg, Vice-President of Global Affairs and Communications of Facebook.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 29/01): participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; meets Mr Vladislav Goranov, Minister for Finance of Bulgaria; and meets Mr Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Nicosia, Cyprus: meets Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus; Mr Savvas Angelides, Minister for Defence of Cyprus; Mr Harris Georgiades, Minister of Finance of Cyprus; Mr Demetris Syllouris, President of the House of Representatives; Mr Yiorgos Lillikas, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs; Mr Angelos Votsis, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Financial and Budgetary Affairs; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe and tomorrow's megatrends.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: delivers the speech “Democracy in a stress test: the European Union before the elections” at the Bertelsmann Striftung, to be livestreamed in English and German here.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Yerevan, Armenia: on official visit.

Mr Neven Mimica receives representatives from the NGOs CONCORD and Eurodad.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Krzysztof Tchorzewski, Minister for Energy of Poland.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Ms Julia Klöckner, Minister for Food and Agriculture of Germany.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister for Agricultural, Food, Forestry Policies and Tourism of Italy.

Mr Phil Hogan receivesMr Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Clint Camilleri, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights of Malta.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the European Farmers (Copa) and European Agri-Cooperatives (Cogeca) event on Unfair Trading Practices (UTPs), in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Amman, Jordan: holds a joint press point with Omar al-Razzaz, Prime Minister of Jordan and Jean Todt, Special Envoy for Road Safety of the United Nations Secretary General; has an audience with his Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan; and meets the Minister of Health of Jordan, Al Ghazi Zaben.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Nick Clegg, Vice-President of Global Affairs and Communications of Facebook.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Dublin, Ireland: attends a working dinner with the Council and Presidents of the Irish Universities Association.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets the expert advisory group to the Danish government on data ethics; and meets Mr Uffe Elbaek, party leader of the Danish party Alternativet, to discuss current European issues.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr José Freitas, President of the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE).

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the European Business Summit's event “Back from Davos”, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Ben de Pear, Editor of Channel 4 News, to discuss online disinformation, in Brussels

Mardi 29 janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker hosts the European Commission's New Year's reception.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the European Small Business Alliance Better Regulation Event, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Pierre Gattaz, President of BusinessEurope.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Jose Valencia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Diego Pary Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Holding B.V., the largest IKEA franchisee, Ms Monica Mireles Serrano, Head of EU Affairs-IKEA Group, and Ms Elise Cachin, EU Public Affairs Advisor-IKEA Group.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, Chairman at Northvolt AB, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the 13th annual Government Meets the Business conference: "Bulgaria's path to the Eurozone: what will be the effects for the economy and how should companies prepare"; and meets the Parliamentary Committees on Budget, Finance and on European Affairs.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Giannis Dragasakis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economy and Development of Greece; Mr Nikolaos Voutsis, President of the Hellenic Parliament; attends a working lunch with Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Leader of the party "Nea Dimokratia"; addresses the Members of the Special Standing Committee on European Affairs, the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs and the Standing Committee on Production and Trade of the Hellenic Parliament; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue with young start-up entrepreneurs.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Yerevan, Armenia: on official visit.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr José Valencia, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ecuador.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the European Energy Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Joyce Msuya, United Nations Environment Programme Acting Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Hervé Morin, President of the Normandy Region.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the European Parliament Land Use and Food Policy Intergroup Breakfast debate on “Risk assessment in the food chain”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Union of Private Hospitals (UEHP).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr José Valencia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives H.E. Mgr. Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Apostolic Nuncio and Head of Mission of the Holy See to the European Union.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Pieter De Crem, Minister of the Interior and Security of Belgium.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Riad Salame, Gouverneur de la Banque du Liban.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Nouriel Roubini, PDG de Roubini Macro Associates, LLC.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr. Philippe Palazzi, Chief Operation Officer and Member of the Management Board of METRO AG.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Dublin, Ireland: speaks at and participates in the Irish Universities Association Key Event; holds a Citizens' Dialogue at the Technological University Dublin with Katherine Zappone, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, and Professor David Fitzpatrick, President of the University, on the theme ‘Young people – the future of Ireland and Europe'.

Ms Margrethe Vestager gives a keynote speech at the Eurocommerce Leaders dinner, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the second trilogue meeting on Horizon Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Oxford, United Kingdom: addresses members of the Stubbs Society for Defence and Foreign Affairs of the University of Oxford.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a welcome speech at the conference Countering online disinformation - Towards a more transparent, credible and diverse digital media ecosystem; participates in the Executive board meeting of EPP Women; delivers a keynote speech at the event “Putting Gender Equality and Work Life Balance at the Heart of a Growing Europe”; delivers a keynote speech at the event EU Digital Single Market for jobs, growth and innovation; and delivers a keynote speech on Women in Digital at the GSMA Europe's Winter Party.

Mercredi 30 janvier 2019

College meeting

Informal meeting of defence ministers

President Jean Claude Juncker receives Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Paavo Lipponen, former Prime Minister of Finland.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech, in the context of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the House of European History, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bucharest, Romania: chairs the informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Paavo Lipponen, former Prime minister of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the launch event of the “The New Nordics – Modern Bridge-builders“ report by the Nordic West Office, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger participates in the ceremony to receive the "Goldene Ehrennadel" (badge of honor) from the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (EuroChambres), in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nasser Kamel, Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner General for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the ‘Belgian Diplomatic Days', in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Paavo Lipponen, Former Prime Minister of Finland.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mr Christos Stylianides attends the “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” event hosted by Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bucharest, Romania (until 31/1): attends the informal gathering of Defence Ministers.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the 12th International Conference - Computers, Privacy and Data Protection 2019 (CPDP) on Data protection and Democracy, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Cluj-Napoca, Romania: meets with representatives of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR); presents the Limes Project in the National Museum of Transylvanian History; and visits the Calvin Reformed Church (reconstruction financed by EU funds).

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania: visits the Transylvanian Art Centre and meets with Mr Sándor Tamás, Chair of the Regional Council and with Mr Árpád Antal, Mayor of Sfantu Gheorghe.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Carlo Sangalli, President of Confcommercio.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the conference on “Cohesion policy - Trans-European Transport Network”, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu attends the Formal Ceremony on the occasion of the Commemoration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” event hosted by Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Prof. Guido Rasi, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency.

Jeudi 31 janvier 2019

Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich)

Informal meeting of defence ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Representatives of Cefic, (European Chemical Industry Council), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bucharest, Romania: chairs the informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bucharest, Romania: chairs the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich).

Mr Andrus Ansip in The Hague, Netherlands: meets Ms Kajsa Ollongren, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Raymond Knops, State Secretary for the Interior, and representatives of the Home Affairs Committee of the Dutch House of Representatives; visits Europol; and meets Ms Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director, and Mr Steven Wilson, Head of EC3, Cyber centre and cybercrime unit.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Andrew Bailey, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in a panel discussion on "Enabling the Green Economy" with Mr Daniel Calleja Crespo, European Commission Director General for Environment, in the Beaulieu Café, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech and participates in a panel discussion at the Aldersgate Group Event "Beyond the 2019 elections: What next for the circular economy and plastics agenda?", in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bucharest, Romania: attends the Informal Foreign Affairs Council (Gymnich).

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia: on official mission.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania: visits the Székely National Museum (reconstruction supported by EU funds).

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Şumuleu Ciuc, Romania: meets with Mr Csaba Borboly, President of the Harghita County Council; meets with György Jakubinyi, Romanian cleric, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Alba Iulia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Oradea, Romania: attends a working dinner with Mr Hunor Kelemen, President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Christian Ehler, MEP and Ms Kerstin Brock, CEO Openers.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Nicosia, Cyprus: delivers a keynote speech and participates in panel discussion at the event “Digital Transformation and Innovation – A vision of growth #Cyprus2030”; meets with Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus; meets with Mr Haris Georgiades, Minister for Finance of Cyprus; meets with Mr Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Minister for Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Cyprus.

Vendredi 1 février 2019

Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich)

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bucharest, Romania: chairs the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bucharest, Romania: attends the Informal Foreign Affairs Council (Gymnich).

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia: on official mission.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania:participates in the scientific conference on the Development of the Lithuanian Healthcare System.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : rencontre M. François Villeroy de Galhau, Gouverneur de la Banque de France.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers a speech at the Warwick Economic Forum 2019.

Mr Phil Hogan, together with Ms Violeta Bulc, receives Mr Paul Kehoe, Minister of State at the Departments of the Taoiseach and Defence of Ireland.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Mitchell Baker, Executive Chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation and Mozilla Corporation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Oradea, Romania: visits the Castle of Oradea (renovation supported by EU funds); attends the “Teachers' Forum” with Mr Hunor Kelemen, President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania and county presidents of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania; visits the Museum of Kőrös Region (funded by EU funds).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives members of the European Commission's Scientific Panel for Health (SPH): Ms Karin R. Sipido, Professor of Cardiology, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, KU Leuven; Professor Detlev Ganten, President of the World Health Summit and Hans Hofstraat, Vice President Philips Research.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Ms Stefka Dechina and Mr Georgi Matev, representatives of æternity Blockchain and Ventures; meets with Mr Miroslav Stefanov, CEO of Cluster Information Security.

Prévisions du mois de février :

06-08/02 Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers,

1/02 Eurogroup

12/02 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

18/02 Competitiveness Council

18-19/02 Foreign Affairs Council

19/02 General Affairs Council

21-22/02 Informal meeting of trade ministers

24-25/02 EU-League of Arab States summit

