Déplacements et visites

Lundi 21 janvier 2019

Eurogroup

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the “Europa-Leitbild” of the regional Government of Baden-Württemberg from Mr Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup and Minister of Finance of Portugal.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the EU - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the EU - African Union Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs the trilateral gas talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič hosts a dinner meeting with the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Grant Robertson, Minister for Finance of New Zealand.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Business of Spain.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Davos, Switzerland (until 24/01): attends the World Economic Forumand The Circulars awards ceremony.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Mohamed Taher Siala, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Tomáš Petříček, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Consuelo Rumi, State Secretary for Migration Affairs of Spain.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of the Transport & Environment organisation.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Davos, Switzerland: attends the World Economic Forumand The Circulars awards ceremony.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in the Launch event of the final report of the Flemish Skills Strategy, in company of Mr Philippe Muyters, Flemish Minister for Work, Economy, Innovation, Scientific Policy and Sport, and Ms Hilde Crevits, Flemish Minister for education and training, at the Flemish Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit des étudiants de l'Institut d'études politiques de Paris.

Mr Phil Hogan in Cairo, Egypt: meets Mr Sameh Hassan Shoukry Selim, Minister for Foreign Affairs; meets Mr Ezz el-Din Abu-Steit, Minister for Agriculture and Land Reclamation; meets Mr Amr Adel Nassar, Minister for Industry and Trade.

Ms Vĕra Jourová attends a meeting of the European electoral cooperation network, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference “Technology and Democratic freedoms: moving forward with new laws” organised by Microsoft, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Balatonfüred, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the celebrations organised for the National Day of Hungarian Culture.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: attends the Conference of Parliamentary Committee for Union affairs of Parliaments of the EU (COSAC) - "Increase cohesion and ensure convergence through the Multiannual Financial Framework post-2020 tools".

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: meets representatives of the Alstom trade unions; gives a keynote speech at the Youth and Leaders' Summit at Science Po; provides introductory remarks at the European American press club event.

Mr Carlos Moedas participe à un déjeuner de travail avec les membres de « Françaises D'Europe - Réseau des cadres françaises de l'administration européenne », à Bruxelles.

Mardi 22 janvier 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the signing ceremony of the Aachen Treaty between Germany and France, in Aachen, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Ms Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Auschwitz, Poland; visits Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Krakow, Poland;meets Mr Jacek Majchrowski, Mayor of Krakow.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-African Union Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the Informal EU- Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives theFibre to the Home (FTTH) Council Europe; and meets a group of their CEOs: Erzsebet Fitori, Director General, FTTH Council Europe; Aurelie Bladocha Coelho, Director Communications & Public Affairs, FTTH Council Europe; Jacopo Bellelli, Communications & Public Affairs Manager, FTTH Council Europe; Christian Emborg, CEO of DKT; Philippe Vanhille, Senior VP Telecom of Prysmian; Franco Bassanini, President of Open Fiber; Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Open Fiber; Morgan Kurk, COO of Commscope; Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the 11th Conference on European Space Policy for Europe, European Space in the World, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Davos, Switzerland: meets Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the United States of America; Mr Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carlsberg Group; and Mr Sherif Elsayed-Ali, Director of partnerships at Element AI.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers speech on EU Budget at the event hosted by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship of Romania.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the “African Union - European Union” Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the Post-COP24 High Level Debate organised by the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the EU and Polish Electricity Association, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the rabbit products sector from France (Comité Lapin interprofessionnel pour la promotion des produits).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Board Members of the Spanish Wine Federation (Federación Española del Vino).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska participates in the 11th Space Conference on European Space Policy, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the conference " Is Antisemitism on the rise in Europe and what can we do about it?” organised at the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Maya Manolova, Ombudsman of Bulgaria.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Nikos Papas, Minister for Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information of Greece.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives directors of European concert halls: Iván Fischer, Hungarian conductor and composer; Paul Dujardin, Chief Executive Officer, Bozar, Brussels; Prof. Sebastian Nordmann, Intendant, Konzerthaus Berlin; Simon Reinink, General Director, Concertgebouw Amsterdam; Laurent Bayle, President, Philharmonie Paris; Louwrens Langevoort, President, European Concert Hall Organisation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Bogdan Matei, Minister for Youth and Sport of Romania

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Pedro Duque, Minister for Science, Innovation and Universities of Spain.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the European Parliament candidates from Denmark's Socialist People's Party (Greens).

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Pierre Gramegna, Minister for Finance of Luxembourg.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Council Europe; and meets a group of their CEOs: Erzsebet Fitori, Director General, FTTH Council Europe; Aurelie Bladocha Coelho, Director Communications & Public Affairs, FTTH Council Europe; Jacopo Bellelli, Communications & Public Affairs Manager, FTTH Council Europe; Christian Emborg, CEO of DKT; Philippe Vanhille, Senior VP Telecom of Prysmian; Franco Bassanini, President of Open Fiber; Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Open Fiber; Morgan Kurk, COO of Commscope; Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland (until 25/1): participates in the World Economic Forum.

Mr Julian King in Lille, France: participates in the International Security Forum (FIC) 2019.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chair of the High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence; receives Mr Evan Spiegel, CEO and Founder of Snap Inc.; receives Ms Marie-Béatrice Levaux, President of the European Federation for Family Employment (EFFE); receives Mr Nikos Pappas, Greek Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications & Media; addresses, as guest speaker the 11th European Space Policy Conference; delivers a speech at the kick-off of the Women4Cyber initiative by the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO).

Mercredi 23 janvier 2019

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives Mr Romano Prodi, former President of the European Commission for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Krakow, Poland;participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Dr. Andrea Jelinek, Chair of the European Data Protection Board.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Davos, Switzerland: meets Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland (until24/01): participates in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Davos, Switzerland: participates in the World Economic Forum.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Davos, Switzerland (until 25/01):participates in the World Economic Forum.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Davos, Suisse (jusqu'au 24/01): participe au Forum économique mondial;participe au panel "Strategic Economic outlook on Europe" et à la session: "Tax and Globalisation";rencontre M. Alain Berset, Chef du Département fédéral de l'intérieur de la Suisse; M. George Soros, fondateur des Open Society Foundations; M. Suma Chakrabarti, Président de la Banque européenne pour la reconstruction et le développement; des représentants de JPMorgan Chase & Co; des représentants de Booking; et des représentants de Bridgewater Associates.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Massimiliano Giansanti, President of Confagricultura (Confederazione Generale dell'Agricoltura Italiana).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Christian Archambeau, European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) Executive Director.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives representatives of the Central Europe Leuven Strategic Alliance (CELSA).

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Apostolic Nuncio and Head of Mission of the Holy See to the European Union.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Daniel Breaz, Minister for Culture of Romania.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Barbara Lezzi, Minister for the South (Italy).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: attends the World Economic Forum; meets with Mr Guy Parmelin, Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland and Martina Hirayama State Secretariat for Education and Research and Innovation (SERI); participates as a discussion leader in the panel “Harnessing Europe's Innovation Potential”; participates in the “Future of Science and Technology in Society” Session; meets with Mr Eric Horvitz, Technical Fellow & Director, Microsoft Research Labs; participates in the session Option only – Druid Collective reception “Accelerating Science and Tech for Impact”; and participates at the dinner session: “Europe stepping up the lead”.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Kevin Brown, Managing Director for Security of BT Group plc, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the event Can the EU do more for a healthy media sector?.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Lille, France: delivers a keynote speech at the International Cybersecurity Forum 2019.

Jeudi 24 janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Pascal Lamy, former Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and former European Commissioner.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mr Yitzhak Hertzog, Head of the Jewish Agency in Israel.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: speaks at the high-level seminar “How to fight disinformation in Europe” with the President of Estonia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of the Slovak business ( U.S.Steel Košice, Eustream, Slovnaft, Slovenský plynárenský priemysel (SPP), Východoslovenská energetika (VSE), Západoslovenská energetika (ZSE) Enviral) on the occasion of the New Year concert organised by the Slovak community in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Davos, Switzerland: meets Ms Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM; Mr Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal; Mr Aditya Mittal, President, Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal and CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe; and Mr Axel A. Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Group.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Davos, Switzerland: participates in the World Economic Forum.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Davos, Switzerland (until 25/01):participates in the World Economic Forum.

Mr Neven Mimica in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 25/01): on official mission.

Mr Karmenu Vella in St Julian's, Malta:hosts a breakfast event for blue economy investors and delivers a keynote speech at the “Blue Invest in the Mediterranean” event; and meets Ms Emma Navarro, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Massimiliano Giansanti, President of Confagricultura (Confederazione Generale dell'Agricoltura Italiana).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: speaks at the Economist: World in 2019 Gala Dinner.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Davos, Suisse: rencontre M. Francois Legault, Premier ministre du Québec; M. Ueli Maurer, Président de la Confédération suisse; M. Grant Robertson, Ministre des finances de la Nouvelle Zélande; M. Tony Blair, ancien Premier ministre britannique; des représentants de Bank of America Merrill Lynch ; et des représentants de Standard & Poor's Global.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: speaks at a public discussion on “The European Elections 2019 and the Future of the European Union” organized by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and Europe Direct ELIAMEP.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Czechia: visits the company Skoda Auto; and delivers a speech at the conference organised by the Association for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation Jagello 2000.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and gives an opening speech at the Future of Learning Forum, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu in Ispra, Italy: participates in a guided tour of the Joint Research Visitors' Center and of the European Crisis Management Laboratory.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Dublin, Ireland:participates in the stakeholders' dinner hosted by the European Movement Ireland and the Central Bank of Ireland; and meets with Ms Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation of Ireland.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: attends the World Economic Forum; participates in the discussion session “Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL): Keeping Trust in Cyberspace”; meets with Ms Gillian Tans, Booking.com's Chief Executive Officer; speaks at the European Research Council press conference; participates in the Workshop “Competitiveness in the Digital Age”; meets with Mr Richard Socher, Chief scientist at Salesforce; meets with Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank; meets with Mr Enno de Boer, Expert Partner and Kathy George, Senior Partner McKinsey & Company; and meets with Mr François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Berlin, Germany: delivers a keynote speech at the Democracy in a Digital Society conference; and meets with Ms Katharina Barley, Federal German Minister for Justice and Consumer Protection.

Vendredi 25 janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in a meeting with Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Pascal Lamy, President emeritus of the Jacques Delors Institute, to discuss the future of Europe.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tartu, Estonia: speaks at the Jaan Poska Gymnasium; speaks on AI at the sTARTUp Day business festival and visits the demo area of the sTARTUp Day festival.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Oulu, Finland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the University of Oulu; meets Mr Pauli Harju, Region Mayor of the Council of the Oulu Region; participates in a working lunch hosted by Mr Juha Hänninen, Chairman of the Oulu City Council; and visits the Recofor Oy and Nukute Oy companies.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Davos, Switzerland:participates in the World Economic Forum; and participates in the informal meeting of Ministers on WTO negotiations on electronic commerce.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania:delivers a speech at the BEUC-LVOA event “EU's role in promoting health of Europeans beyond East & West”; participates in the Annual Conference Quo Vadis, Europa: “Upcoming elections, hybrid threats and the way forward"; and participates, together in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Patras, Greece: speaks at a public event on “Europe at Crossroads: challenges and prospects for the future – rescEU: a new European response system to natural disasters” organised by the European Parliament's European People's Party (EPP) and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) Groups.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Myslowice, Poland: meets with representatives of the cancer-support association Amazonkami.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Tychy, Poland: meets with representatives of the Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Czechia: attends the event on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, organised by the Senate of the Parliament of Czechia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets with Mr Gál András Levente – Chairman of Hungarian Public Administration and Organizational Development Research Institute (HUNADI).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Dublin, Ireland: attends the gold medal award ceremony and receives a “Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse” by the Trinity College Historical Society; participates in the Citizens' Dialogue at the Trinity College.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: meets with Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.; meets with Professor Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum; and meets with Mr Francis Collins, Director of the US National Institutes of Health.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Besim Beqaj, Minister for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Kosovo*; meets with Mr Georghi Hristov, CEO of Mimirium Network; meets with Mr Zafer Galibov, photographer; meets with Mr Rumen Bizyokov, partner in the Aeternity blockchain platform.

Samedi 26 janvier 2019

Ms Violeta Bulc in Amman, Jordan: meets HRH King Abdullah II of Jordan and HRH Queen Rania of Jordan; meets Mr Walid Masri, Minister for Transport of Jordan; and participates in the launch of Jordan's national road safety strategy.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the opening of the Teenovator Startup Weekend.

Dimanche 27 janvier 2019

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: gives a keynote speech at the FDP's European Party Convention; and participates in and gives a speech at the Pulse of Europe Berlin's pro-Europe event.

