Déplacements et visites

Lundi 22 juillet

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, in Valletta, Malta.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, for a working dinner, in Senglea, Malta.

Mr Neven Mimica in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: meets Mr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia; Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP).

M. Dimitris Avramopoulos à Paris, France: participe à la réunion de travail informelle sur les migrations en Méditerranée.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Martina Lubyová, Minister for Education, Science, Research and Sport of Slovakia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Thomas de Maizière, Chairman of Deutsche Telekom Foundation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: participates in and speaks at the event 'Digital Skills in the EU' organised by the Representation of North Rhine-Westphalia to the EU and the Deutsche Telekom Foundation, alongside Mr Thomas de Maizière, Chairman of Deutsche Telekom Foundation, and Ms Yvonne Gebauer, Education Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.





Mardi 23 juillet

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr George Vella, President of Malta, in Valletta, Malta.

President Jean-Claude Juncker is awarded honorary membership of the National Order of Merit by Mr George Vella, President of Malta, in Valletta, Malta.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Krista Kiuru, Minister for Family Affairs and Social Services of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Sanna Marin, Minister for Transport and Communications of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Katri Kulmuni, Minister for Economic Affairs of Finland.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Philippe Wahl, Président Directeur Général du Groupe La Poste.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Ms Sanna Marin, Minister for Transport and Communications of Finland.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska meets with representatives of Huawei Technologies. She also meets Mr David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament.

Mercredi 24 juillet

Meeting of the College of Commissioners.

President Jean-Claude Juncker andMr Johannes Hahn meet Ms Maia Sandu, Prime Minister of Moldova.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives members of the #FreeCourts Initiative, a group of lawyers, from Poland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Timo Harakka, Minister for Employment of Finland; and Ms Aino-Kaisa Pekonen, Minister for Social Affairs and Health of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Luca Vicentini, Secrétaire-Général de la Confédération Européenne des Syndicats (ETUC).

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Oliver Roethig, Secrétaire Régional d'UNI Europa.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Ponta Delgada, Portugal: meets Mr Vasco Cordeiro, President of the Regional Government of the Azores; visits the University of the Azores.

Jeudi 25 juillet

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives a group of members of the Christian Social Youth of Luxembourg.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Skopje, North Macedonia: on official visit.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre M. Thomas Buberl, Directeur Général d'AXA.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the final meeting of the Africa-Europe Alliance Transport Task Force, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lagoa, Portugal: visits the NONAGON - Science and Technology Park of São Miguel; delivers a keynote speech at the dialogue on the future of science in Europe and the role of the Azores.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Ponta Delgada, Portugal: attends an official lunch hosted by Mr Gui Manuel Machado Menezes, Regional Secretary for the Sea, Science and Technology.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Ribeira Grande, Portugal: visits the Pico Vermelho Geothermal Power Plant.

Vendredi 26 juillet

Mr Johannes Hahn in Belgrade, Serbia: on official visit.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Horta, Portugal: visits the Department of Oceanography and Fisheries of the University of the Azores; visits the LULA submarine of the Rebikoff-Niggeler foundation (FRN); visits the Azores Maritime School; visits the Capelinhos Volcano Interpretation Centre (CIVC).

