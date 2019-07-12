(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 15 juillet

Foreign Affairs Council; Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Nathalie Griesbeck, former Member of the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Sven Giegold, Member of the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party; and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Günther H. Oettinger in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland; Ms Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs; and Mr Kimmo Tiilikainen, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn attends the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nicolae Popescu, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Moldova.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States (until 18/07): attends the high-level political forum on sustainable development, convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, United States: meets with Mr José Graziano Da Silva, Director General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, United States: meets with Mr Qu Dongyu, Vice-Minister of Agriculture of China.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Strasbourg, France: delivers a speech at the European Energy Forum Debate ‘State of the Energy Union: Building on the last 5 years to shape the future'.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Didier Migaud, Président de la Cour des Comptes; rencontre M. Angel Gurría, secrétaire général de l'Organisation de Coopération et de Développement Economiques (OCDE).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Pague, Czechia: meets Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of Czechia.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: attends a lunch debate organised by the British Chamber of Commerce as well as a dinner debate organised by the Harvard Club of Portugal.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lyon, France: opens the ‘EU Saves Lives' exhibition, showcasing the EU's work in civil protection and humanitarian aid.

Mr Julian King in Munich, Germany: receives the Bavarian State Medal for Internal Security. He also meets Mr Joachim Herrmann, State Minister for the Interior, Sport and Integration of Bavaria; and Mr Florian Herrmann, State Minister for Federal and European Affairs and the Media of Bavaria.

Mardi 16 juillet

Meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Strasbourg

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France: participates in a panel discussion at the G7 Conference ‘Bretton Woods: 75 years later, thinking about the next 75'.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States (until 18/07): attends the high-level political forum on sustainable development, convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Strasbourg, France: receives Mr Valentín González Formoso, President of the Provincial Government of A Coruña and Mayor of As Pontes.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: participe au diner de gala à l'occasion du 75ème anniversaire des Accords de Bretton Woods, organisé par la Banque de France, en marge de la réunion des ministres des finances et des gouverneurs de banques centrales du G7.

Mercredi 17 juillet

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Montreal, Canada: participates in an official reception and dinner ahead of the EU-Canada Summit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Montreal, Canada: participates in the EU-Canada Summit.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States (until 18/07): attends the high-level political forum on sustainable development, convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. He also meets Ms Lee Mi-Kyiung, President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Mr Karmenu Vella in New York, the United States (until 18/07): speaks at the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development at the United Nations.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Ms Julia Klöckner, the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture of Germany.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister of Agriculture of Italy.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Chantilly, France (jusqu'au 18/7): participe au réunion des ministres des finances et des gouverneurs de banques centrales du G7.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle, Ministerial Delegate to the Minister of Agriculture and Food.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Indy Johar, Founder of the Dark Matter Laboratories.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Alex Brenninkmeijer, Member of the European Court of Auditors.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Christian Verschueren, Director-General of EuroCommerce; meets Ms Christine Leurquin, Vice-President for Institutional Relations of SES S.A. She also meets Ms Chen Lifang, Executive Board member of Huawei.

Jeudi 18 juillet

General Affairs Council

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, meets Mr Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, for the EU-Canada Summit, in Montreal, Canada.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, following the EU-Canada Summit, in Montreal, Canada.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Pori, Finland (until 19/07): attends public debate forum ‘SuomiAreena', where he participates in a panel discussion on EU matters, organised by the European Commission Representation in Finland. He also attends a working dinner with Members of Parliament and participants of the forum.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Montreal, Canada: participates in the EU-Canada Summit.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, United States: attends the high-level political forum on sustainable development, convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, United States: meets with Mr Thongphane Savanphet, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos.

Mr Karmenu Vella in New York, the United States: participates in the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development at the United Nations.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the Mandela Day and the Ubuntu Vidas Conference in the ‘Mandela's legacy and challenges for the new generations' session, organised by the Ubuntu Leaders Academy.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: meets with students from the National School of Administration (Ecole Nationale d'Administration, ENA).

Vendredi 19 juillet

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania; and Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania. He also meets Members of national parliament (Seimas) and takes part in a citizen's dialogue at the Europe House.

Maroš Šefčovič and Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: hold a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Pori, Finland: attends public debate forum ‘SuomiAreena'. He delivers a keynote speech on the EU's economic situation and sustainable finance in an event organised by Nordea Bank, and attends a working lunch with Members of Parliament and participants of the forum.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania; meets Mr Saulius Skvernelis, the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote speech at an event ‘Sustainable Africa: A strategic challenge for the European Union', organised by the Delphi Economic Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets with Mr István Szabó, Vice-President of the Hungarian Export-Import Bank (Eximbank).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Sintra,Portugal: attends the award ceremony of the Fernando de Sousa European Prize for Journalism.

Samedi 20 juillet

Dimanche 21 juillet

Prévisions du mois de juillet:

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

Prévisions du mois d'aout:

24-26/08 G7 Summit in Biarritz, France

28-29/08 Informal meeting of defence ministers

29-30/08 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich)

