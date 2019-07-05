(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 8 juillet

EU-Ukraine summit, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Eurogroup, in Brussels, Belgium.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council, in Brussels, Belgium.

President Jean-Claude Juncker together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, meets Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, for the EU-Ukraine Summit, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Kyiv, Ukraine: meets Mr Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine; participates in the 21st EU-Ukraine summit.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Crete, Greece:delivers a keynote speech at the 21st International Symi Sympsosium.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance of France, in Brussels.

Mr Günther Oettinger meets with Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Business of Spain, in Brussels.

Mr Günther Oettinger meets with Mr Ladislav Kamenický, Finance Minister of Slovakia, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Kyiv, Ukraine: participates in the 21st EU-Ukraine summit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech at the Business Europe event on ‘A Trade Strategy fit for the 21st century', in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in a roundtable with CEOs from PlasticsEurope, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr David Tennenhouse, Chief Research Officer at the computer software company VMware.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: meets with Mr Kazimierz Karolczak, Chairman of the Board of the Metropolis GZM, the Metropolitan Association of Upper Silesia and Dąbrowa Basin.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Santiago, Chile: meets Mr Felipe Larraín Bascuñán, Minister of Finance; meets Mr Hernán Larraín Fernández, Minister of Justice; meets Ms Isabel Plá Jarufe, Minister of Women and Gender Equality; meets Mr Rodrigo Yañe, Vice Minister of Trade and representatives of Chilean and European trade associations; delivers a keynote speech "Challenges and opportunities in the Digital Era" at the conference Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Era at the University of Chile.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Mórahalom, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the inauguration of the Kolo Serbian Cultural Center, supported by Interreg Europe and the European Regional Development Fund.

Mardi 9 juillet

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Ben Van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in several countries in the Sahel region: on an official visit.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech on ‘Towards a green industrial policy for the EU' at the European House Ambrosetti, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Mr Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Finnish Presidency Bioeconomy Conference; meets Mr Jari Leppä, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland; attends a working lunch with Ms Krista Mikkonen, Minister of the Environment and the Climate Change of Finland; and meets representatives of Kleener Power Solutions and Stora Enso.

Mr Günther Oettinger meets with Ms Gabrijela Žalac, Croatian Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives an opening speech at the High-level event on cybersecurity in the energy sector, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Ioannis Kasoulides, Chairman of the Strategic Council of the EuroAsia Interconnector and former Foreign Minister of Cyprus.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Ben Van Beurden, CEO of Shell.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the event with POLITICO, ‘Implementing the Paris agreement: moving from paper to practice', in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the 2nd meeting of the Outermost Regions Forum for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in the conference ‘Achievements and perspectives of the Lithuanian health sector'; meets Mr Gintanas Nausėda, the President-elect of the Republic of Lithuania.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Awards Ceremony of the annual RegiosStars, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Madrid, Spain: meets Mr Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of Home Affairs of Spain; Mr Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain; visits the National Forest Fire Information Coordination Centre; visits the European Union Satellite Centre; welcomes the Spanish contribution to the rescEU transition fleet at Torrejon Air Base.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs of Scotland.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Valparaiso, Chile: meets Mr Jaime Quintana Leal, President of the Senate; meets Mr Iván Flores García, President of the Chamber of Deputies; meets Senator Felipe Harboe Bascuñán; speaks at the meeting of Constitution, Legislation, Justice and Rules of Procedure Committee of the Senate; speaks at the meeting of Constitution, Legislation, Justice and Rules of Procedure Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; meets representatives of civil society.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Helsinki, Finland: participates in and speaks at the Finnish Presidency Conference: ‘Creative Transformations – Culture for Democratic and Sustainable Europe'; has a bilateral working lunch with Ms Annika Saarikko, Finnish Minister of Science and Culture.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the Ciência 2019 – Science and Technology Summit; delivers a keynote speech at the European Innovation Council Roadshow event in the margins of the Ciência 2019 Summit.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers opening speech at the 1st Information and Communications Technology Dialogue with the Western Balkans, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Hans-Henning Lühr, Chairman of the German IT Planning Council.

Ms Mariya Gabriel opens the EU Code Week Summer School, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Damjan Mancevski, Minister of Information Society and Administration of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Mercredi 10 juillet

College meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in several countries in the Sahel region: on an official visit.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Wilhelm Molterer, Managing Director of the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the Irish Farmers' Association.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Nairobi, Kenya (11-12/07): participates in the African Regional High-level Conference on Counter-terrorism, organised by the UN Office of Counter Terrorism.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Buenos Aires, Argentina: meets Mr Federico Pinedo, President of the Senate; meets Mr German Garavano, Minister of Justice; meets Senators Mr Dalmacio Mera and Ms Laura Rodriguez Machado; meets Members of the Chamber of Deputies, Ms Karina Banfi and Mr Ezequiel Langan; visits the Jewish Community Center.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Bruno Liebhaberg, Chair of the EU Observatory on the Online Platform Economy.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers opening remarks at the High-level Roundtable with Health Tech Stakeholders, in Brussels.

Jeudi 11 juillet

Informal meeting of environment/climate ministers in Helsinki, Finland (11-12/07).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peter Kaiser, Landeshauptmann of Carinthia.

Ms Federica Mogherini in several countries in the Sahel region: on an official visit.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Joaquín Francisco Puig Ferrer, President of the Valencian Government.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: meets Ms Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs of Finland and Mr Mika Lintilä, Minister of Finance of Finland.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Ximo Puig, President of the Regional Government of Valencia.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Helsinki, Finland (until 12/07): participates in the Informal Environment Council.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Ms Zsuzsanna Jakab, Director of the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe à la discussion « Nouvelles lois fiscales pour une nouvelle Union européenne » organisée par le Centre for European Reform (CER) et Kreab, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Batumi, Georgia: delivers a keynote speech at the 16th Batumi International Conference Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: visits Keelings, Irish fruit producer.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Koper, Slovenia: visits the Port of Koper.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives representatives from the Association of Towns awarded the Europe Prize.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska meets with Mr Antoine Bouvier, Head of Strategy, Mergers/Acquisitions and Public Affairs at Airbus SE, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Buenos Aires, Argentina: meets Mr Marcos Peña, Chief of Staff of President of Chile; delivers a Keynote speech at the Conference Privacy in a Gloablised World.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates and has discussions with young people at the first edition of the Budapest European Agora, organised by Identity and Democracy and hosted by the Council of Europe and European Youth Centre Budapest. Attends the ceremony for the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding between the European Institute of Innovation and Technology and the Hungarian Ministry for Innovation and Technology, in the presence of Mr László Palkovics, Hungarian Minister for Innovation and Technology.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister of entrepreneurship and technology of Poland.

Vendredi 12 juillet

Informal meeting of environment/climate ministers in Helsinki, Finland (11-12/07).

Ms Federica Mogherini in several countries in the Sahel region: on an official visit.

Mr Pierre Moscovici in Budapest, Hungary: takes part in the first edition of the conference ‘Identity & Democracy: Budapest European Agora' on the topic ‘The Euro 20 years on: a currency without an identity?'

Ms Violeta Bulc in Novo Mesto, Slovenia: visits the development supplier TPV Group.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a keynote speech at the the 5th Europe Forum on ‘EU and China: Challenges and Opportunities for the Future of Industrial Policy', in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Budapest, Hungary: attends an interactive exchange with youth at the European Youth Centre on ‘How to Build the European Dream'.

Samedi 13 juillet

Dimanche 14 juillet

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the celebrations of the French Fête nationale, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an official lunch hosted by Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on the occasion of the French Fête nationale, in Paris, France.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: attends the reception on the occasion of the National Day of France, organised by the Honorary Consulate of France.

Prévisions du mois de juillet:

15/07 Foreign Affairs Council

15/07 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

18/07 General Affairs Council

18-19/07 Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

Prévisions du mois d'août:

24-26/08 G7 Summit in Biarritz, France

28-29/08 Informal meeting of defence ministers

29-30/08 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich)

