(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 1 juillet 2019

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Denisa Kasová and Mr Ad van Wijk, member of the Northern Innovation Board NL.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Rozita Lotfi, Head of BBC Persian Service, and Ms Helen Keefe, Head of International Policy of BBC.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets with Mr Gábor Balogh, President of the Hungarian School Sport Federation and former modern pentathlete.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Meyrin, Switzerland: attends a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of signing the memorandum of understanding between the European Commission and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lausanne, Switzerland: delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists.

Mr Julian King in The Hague, The Netherlands: visits Europol and meets with Ms Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director, and other senior representatives of Europol.

Mardi 2 juillet 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Toronto, Canada: attends the Ukraine Reform Conference 2019.

Mercredi 3 juillet 2019

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Adam Posen, President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Helsinki, Finland: participates in the closing of the ‘EU Youth Conference: Creating opportunities for youth – How does youth work meet the expectations and needs of young people?' with Ms Annika Saarikko, Minister for Science and Culture, responsible for Youth, of Finland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Adam Posen, President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

Mr Julian King in Strasbourg, France: participates in the visit to the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA).

Jeudi 4 juillet 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland for an informal dinner on the occasion of the beginning of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Poznań, Poland (until 5/07): participates in the Western Balkans Summit Poznań 2019.

Mr Neven Mimica in Paris, France: participates in a G7 Development Ministers Meeting.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Poznań, Poland (until 05/07): participates in the Western Balkans Summit;participates in a Working Lunch for Ministers of Economy on:'Getting the Business Environment Right: Strategies, Financing and Connectivity'; and participates in a meeting of the Ministers of Economy on 'Supporting Mobility: The Connectivity Agenda'.

Vendredi 5 juillet 2019

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland; meets, together with the College of Commissioners, the Finnish Government on the occasion of the beginning of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU; meets, together with the College of Commissioners, Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, for a working lunch; and meets Ms Tuula Haatainen, acting Speaker of the Eduskunta (Parliament of Finland) and the members of the Grand Committee of the Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Poznań, Poland: participates in the Western Balkans Summit Poznań 2019.

Samedi 6 juillet 2019

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers

Ms Federica Mogherini in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan: meets with local authorities; and attends the ceremony for the new EU Delegation to Turkmenistan.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: participates in the closing ceremony of the EU-Central Asia Forum.

Dimanche 7 juillet 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans in Leuven, Belgium: gives an opening speech at the proclamation ceremony of the Faculty of Law of KU Leuven University.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: participates in the 15th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting; and meets with Kyrigyz authorities.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Crete, Greece: delivers a keynote speech; and takes part in the 21st International Symi Symposium.

Prévisions du mois de juillet 2019 :

08/07 EU-Ukraine summit; Eurogroup; Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

09/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

11-12/07 Informal meeting of environment ministers

15/07 Foreign Affairs Council

15-16/07 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

18-19/07 Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

23/07 General Affairs Council

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 6 et 7 juillet 2019

ROSARIO Daniel: +32 460 76 42 67

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23