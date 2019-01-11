(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 14 janvier 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Udo Bullmann, President of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialist and Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Cristina Gallach, High Commissioner for the Agenda 2030 of Spain.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini in The Hague, Netherlands: delivers a speech at the UN Peacekeeping Dinner organised by the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Ardina M.V.A. Gerkens, Member of the Senate of the Netherlands.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Brastislava, Slovakia: meets Mr Ivan Gašparovič, former President of Slovakia;meets Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia; and meets Mr Miroslav Lajčák, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Stockholm, Sweden: meets the Swedish Parliament's Committee on European Union Affairs; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on Circular Economy as an engine for growth; meets Mr Ulf Kristersson, Leader of the Moderate Party; attends the Combient Senior Executives Conference, where he will participate in a panel discussion on 'Digitalisation - A Political Perspective" and meets the Forum for Structural Change.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Kris Peeters, Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Rome, Italy: meets with Mr Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy and Mr Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Interior of Italy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at the think tank Europa annual summit.

Mr Carlos Moedas reçoit S.E. Mgr Lebeaupin, Nonce Apostolique auprès de l'Union Européenne et Doyen du Corps Diplomatique accrédité auprès de l'UE.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Ivailo Ivanov Zhelyazkov, Innovator and Startup entrepreneur, on the topic of transport innovation; meets with Ms Teodosia Kirilova from WorkisrOund legal research department; visits the Puzl Coworking space and meets with representatives from the BESCO - Bulgarian Startup Association and Endeavour Bulgaria.

Mardi 15 janvier 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusion of the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU and on the conclusions of the December European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the beginning of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Phil Hogan in Strasbourg, in France: attends a discussion with students from the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) School of Business.

Mercredi 16 janvier 2019

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grèce: rencontre M. Prokopios Pavlopoulos, Président de la Grèce, M. Alexis Tsipras, Premier Ministre de la Grèce, M. Euclid Tsakalotos, Ministre des Finances de la Grèce et d'autres membres du gouvernement de la République hellénique; rencontre des représentants du secteur bancaire, du secteur privé, des groupes de réflexion, des membres du monde académique et les partenaires sociaux; et prononce un discours lors d'un diner organisé par la Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco-Hellénique.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Groningen, The Netherlands: attends and speaks at the European Festival Awards 2018 and hands over the “Take A Stand Award”.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Groningen, The Netherlands: attends and speaks at the Music Moves Europe Award Ceremony and hands over one of the Public Choice Awards.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Mansour Gholami, Minister for Science, Research and Technology of Iran.

Ms Mariya Gabriel à Amiens, France: participe au colloque Européen «Amiens plus Grand en Europe» avec l'intervention sur «L'Europe numérique, un enjeu stratégique pour les citoyens européens».

Jeudi 17 janvier 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in Valetta, Malta (until the 18/01): participates in the 15th Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the 5+5 Western Mediterranean Dialogue.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, Director-General of DIGITALEUROPE.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at Euronext New Year's Ceremony on "Capital Markets Union: Current achievements and future initiatives", in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Cairo, Egypt (until 18/01): on official mission to prepare the African Union presidency and to discuss regional files.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Segovia, Spain: gives a speech at the event “Renewable Energy in the new energy scenario.”

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets Mr Miguel A. Torres, President of the Spanish Wine Federation; and meets representatives of AOGLP, a Spanish Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis, in Potsdam, Germany: Visits the Hasso Plattner Institut - Digital Health Center; Participates in the Citizens Dialogue; and participates in the opening event of the International Green Week and GFFA 2019 (Global Forum for Food and Agriculture).

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Kevin Watkins, Chief Executive Officer of the NGO Save the Children UK.

Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany (until 19/01): addresses the Committee on Food and Agriculture at the German Bundestag.

Ms Corina Creţu in Cluj–Napoca, Romania: participates in the conference on “Cohesion policy post 2020: challenges and opportunities for Romania”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers an opening speech and participates in the conference “Shaping competition policy in the era of digitisation”, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a speech at the kick-off meeting of the European Clinical Research Alliance on Infectious Diseases (ECRAID) Plan Project on Europe's strategy to respond to emerging Infectious Diseases, in Brussels; and receives Professor Mariana Mazzucato, Special Advisor for Mission Driven Science and Innovation to the European Commission.

M Julian King à Le Touquet, France: participe à la conference "Les enjeux des élections Européennes de mai 2019" organisé par le Mouvement Européen de Touquet.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers keynote speech at the conference "Shaping competition policy in the era of digitisation" ; and meets with Mr Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz, in Brussels.

Vendredi 18 janvier 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets with Works Council representatives of the Dutch "Industrietafel", in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authorities (ESMA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in a Facebook live on the 20-year anniversary of the Euro, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: attends the Ministerial Committee on European Union Affairs; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Plastics Strategy; attends an European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI) signature event, part of the Juncker Plan; meets Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank; Mr Pekka Haavisto, Leader of the Green Party; and Mr Mika Anttonen, Founder and Chairman of the Finnish energy company St1; and delivers a keynote speech at the 100 year Anniversary event of the Women's organisation of the National Coalition Party.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives from the Swedish Academy of Diplomats.

Mr Neven Mimica on official mission to prepare the African Union presidency and to discuss regional files.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: gives a speech at the Third Iberian Energy Day.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany: participates in the GFFA 2019: official tour and opening of the EU stand.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany; meets Mr David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources of Australia; meets Mr Takamori Yoshikawa, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan; meets Mr Jari Leppä,Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland; and meets Ms Barbara Otte-Kinast, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection of Lower Saxony.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets a group of Greek students of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration in Greece, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany (until 19/01): attends the International Green Week.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets the European Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Hristian Strijlev, Member of the Board of Directors of Fresh Media Bulgaria AD; meets with Atanas Dobrev, CEO of Vivacom; meets students from the “cyber security” section of the Georgi Rakovski Military Academy.

Samedi 19 janvier 2019

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany: participates in the Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference 2019; and meets the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, Dr. Bekir Pakdemirli.

Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany:attends the International Green Week; attends the 11th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA); and meets Ms Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Matera, Italy: attends and speaks at the Matera 2019 European Capital of Culture Opening Ceremony.

Dimanche 20 janvier 2019

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany: participates in the Western-Balkan Conference “Potentials of Agricultural Trade”.

Prévisions du mois de janvier :

21/01/2019 Eurogroup

21/01/2019 Foreign Affairs Council

22/01/2019 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

28/01/2019 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

