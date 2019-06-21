(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 24 juin 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr José Manuel Barroso, Mr Romano Prodi, Mr Jacques Santer and Mr Pascal Lamy for an informal lunch; and hosts the presentation of the book « La commission européenne 1986 – 2000: Histoire et mémoires d'une institution », in the presence of former Members of the European Commission, Mr José Manuel Barroso, Mr Romano Prodi, Mr Jacques Santer and Mr Pascal Lamy.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič gives a keynote speech at the New Energy Outlook 2019 Brussels launch, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Angela Merkel, German Chancellor.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Amman,Jordan: meets key political country's authorities; visits EU-funded projects; and signs an EU-Jordan financial agreement to support job creation and sustainable growth.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; and meets Ms Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Environment of Germany.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Budapest, Hungary:attends the Virtuous Circle Tour in Hungary.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany :Participates in the ‘eCommerce of Food: International Conference on Trends and Official Control'.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre M. Philippe Herzog, Fondateur de Confrontations Europe et Directeur de la Revue la Lettre de Confrontations Europe.

Mr Phil Hogan meets MsBridget McKenzie, Agriculture Minister for Australia, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prosek, Czech Republic: visits the Bohnice Psychiatric Hospital and Mental Health Centre.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Tbilisi, Georgia: meets with Erasmus+, EU4Youth, and Eastern Partnership European School Alumni from Georgia in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Conference.

Ms Margrethe Vestager, together with Ms Violeta Bulc, in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets representatives of ‘Danish Shipping'; and meets Mr Peter Birch Sorensen, Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Zurich, Switzerland: delivers a keynote speech at the official opening of the Starmus V event.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Kiril Ananiev, Minister for Health of Bulgaria; and meets with a delegation from the Municipality of Varna and representatives from the visual aid companies OrCam and Mobileye.

Mardi 25 juin 2019

General Affairs Council (Cohesion)

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Günther Platter, Landeshauptmann of Tyrol

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the 15th anniversary celebrations of the European Defence Agency.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the Academic Conference on Women, Peace & Security organised by the European External Action Service, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič gives a speech at the launch of both the Battery and Investment Platform and the European Technology & Innovation Platform (ETIP), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Niels Thygesen, Chairman of the European Fiscal Board (EFB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a closing speech at the seminar of the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Amman, Jordan: leads a high-level mission with European and International Financial Institutions.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Beirut, Lebanon: meets Mr Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: meets Mr Zygmantas Vaiciunas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania; and meets Mr Claude Turmes, Minister for Energy of Luxembourg and Ms Carole Dieschbourg, Minister for Environment of Luxembourg.

Mr Karmenu Vella opens Blue Bioeconomy Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany: visits the Amazon Fresh Fulfilment Centre.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the 15th anniversary celebrations of the European Defence Agency.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the opening speech at the seventh meeting of the ‘Industry 2030' high level industrial roundtable, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the American European Community Association Roundtable event in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Tbilisi, Georgia: participates in and speaks at the Eastern Partnership Conference ´Promoting Common Values through Education and Culture´; visits the Creative Europe Fair, exhibiting products of Creative Europe beneficiaries, in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Conference; and holds a bilateral meeting with Mr Mikheil Batiashvili, Minister for Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a delegation of representatives from the Regional Authorities of Alentejo.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Sir Mark Walport, Chief Executive of the body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at a reception by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Region I, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives representatives from the International Union of Cinemas.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Ulrike Rabmer-Koller, President of SMEUnited.

Mercredi 26 juin 2019

Environment Council

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of U.S. Steel Košice; and co-chairs a meeting of the Board of the Global Covenant of Mayors in Paris, France.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives representatives of the European Australian Business Council (EABC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the European Australian Business Council (EABC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen addresses the plenary session of the Committee of the Regions on the Sustainable Development Goals, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: meets with representatives of the Committee on European Union Affairs of the German Bundestag.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Zied Laâdhari, Minister for Development, Investment and International Cooperation of Tunisia; and signs an EU-Tunisia Financial Agreement.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Abdulla Shahid, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, in Brussels

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Luxembourg: meets Mr Richard Bruton, Minister of Climate Action and Environment of Ireland; meets Ms Krista Mikkonen, Minister of Environment and Climate of Finland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of Brazil, Ms Tereza Cristina.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives a group of students from the Vilnius St. Christopher Gymnasium.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) High Level Dinner, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Albrecht Broemme, President of the Bundesanstalt Technisches Hilfswerk (THW).

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in the celebrations of the Statehood Day of the Republic of Slovenia at the Cercle Royal Gaulois Club, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives a Polish delegation of the Committee of Regions.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the launch event of Alliance for Securing Democracy's report ‘European Blueprint for Countering Authoritarian interference in Democracies', in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister for Justice of Finland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Connie Hedegaard, former European Commissioner for Climate Action.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the Conference ‘Investing Europe' organised by the Portuguese Embassy, in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers the opening remarks at the first European AI Alliance Assembly in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel meets with Master's program students from the University of Applied Sciences in Munich, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Gilles de Kerchove, EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, in Brussels.

Jeudi 27 juin 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Osaka, Japan: meets, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, for a working lunch.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Morocco Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the 14th Brussels Forum organised by the German Marshall Fund, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Carolina Schmidt, Minister for the Environment of Chile and President-designate for the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 25).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the Plenary of the European Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Carolina Schmidt, Minister for the Environment of Chile and President of COP25.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in the High-Level Conference on EU Chemicals 2030 Policy, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Ms Carolina Schmidt, President-designate of COP25 and Minister for the Environment of Chile, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Abdulla Shahid, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey; and participates in the ceremony of the European Ombudsman Award for Good Administration 2019, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers an opening speech at the LTU Conference ´Bringing the long-term unemployed back into work´, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Peter Hultqvist, Minister of Defence of Sweden.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at the European Equality Gala, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Delft, Netherlands: participates in a hyperloop show organised by the Delft Hyperloop Project.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the 8th European Insolvency and Restructuring Congress in Brussels, Belgium.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Zdeněk Hřib, Mayor of Prague.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Martin Šolc, President of the International Bar Association.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Victoria A. Espinel, President of BSA (The Software Alliance).

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a closing speech at the informal meeting of the ministers of Economy and Business Environment.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the 8th annual Forum of the European Strategy of the Danube Region (EUSDR); delivers a keynote speech and holds a Press conference at the EUSDR.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the State Aid High Level Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Dublin, Ireland: delivers a keynote speech entitled ‘Vision for European Science, including Science Advice' at Trinity College; meets with Ms Catherine Day, Special Adviser to President Juncker; meets with Mr John Halligan, Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills of Ireland with special responsibility for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development; attends a Stakeholder event at the Irish Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation; and meets with Mr Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach, Minister for Defence, and Leader of Fine Gael of Ireland.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Plovdiv, Bulgaria: speaks in the panel ‘Conditions for transforming Bulgaria as a European digital hub' at the Plovdiv Economic Forum; and meets with organisers of the Bulgarian Digital Week.

Vendredi 28 juin 2019

G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Osaka, Japan: meets Mr Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Jim Jeffrey, Special Representative for Syria and for the Coalition to Defeat ISIS of the United States.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Raimonds Vējonis, President of Latvia; and meets the Latvian Major Cities Association.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote address and participates in a panel entitled ‘Crisis of Leadership: Will Europe be a global player?' at the Northern Light Summit; and takes part in the panel ‘A World at Risk: Redefining the Role of Business' at the European Business Leaders' Convention (ELBC).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the Ministerial on Climate Action, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Ted McKinney, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs of the United States Department of Agriculture; and receives a delegation of ‘Food Heroes' to discuss food measuring procedures.

Mr Phil Hogan participates the EU-Turkey High Level Agricultural dialogue.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Stockholm, Sweden: attends the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Envoys' meeting.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in a working dinner with Hungarian entrepreneurs, organised by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the debate ‘Research, Science and Innovation', organised by the Catholic University of Portugal (UCP).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Simeon Karakolev, President of the National Shepherd Association; meets with Ms Maria-Luisa Meroni, President of Confindustria Bulgaria; and meets with representatives from the Digital Health and Innovation (DHI) Cluster Bulgaria.

Samedi 29 juin 2019

G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Osaka, Japan: meets Mr Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina.

Dimanche 30 juin 2019

European Council

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Freiburg, Germany: receives the International Award of Friedrich August von Hayek Stiftung.

Prévisions du mois de juillet 2019 :

04-05/07 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers

08/07 EU-Ukraine summit; Eurogroup; Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

09/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

11-12/07 Informal meeting of environment ministers

15/07 Foreign Affairs Council

15-16/07 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

18-19/07 Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers

23/07 General Affairs Council

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

