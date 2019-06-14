(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 17 juin 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker, in Erfurt, Germany:addresses the Plenary of the Landtag of Thuringia; and meets Mr Bodo Ramelow, Minister-President of Thuringia, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, in Rasdorf, Germany: receives the Point-Alpha-Preis awarded by the Point Alpha Stiftung; and delivers a speech.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Strasbourg, France: gives a speech at the high level conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) at the Council of Europe.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Mr Mārtiņš Kāzāks, Member of the Council of Latvijas Banka, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Court of Auditors' Sustainability Reporting Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen addresses the event on European values organised by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: meets with Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs of Finland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the conference “Medicines for rare diseases and children: learning from the past, looking to the future”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the 5th meeting of the EU Platform on Animal Welfare, in Brussels.

Mr Pierre Moscovici, Le Bourget, France: participe au Salon International de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace ; assiste à une présentation aérienne ; rencontre des représentants d'Airbus (EU Aircraft Manufacturer), de Thalès (EU Ground/Airborne Manufacturer), de Paris Air Lab (Start-ups), de Dassault Aviation (EU Airborne Manufacturer), de Safran (EU Aircraft Engines Manufacturer) et de Clean Sky (Programme de recherche européen).

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Christopher Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Zhang Maoyu, Vice-Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Ms Violeta Bulc à Paris, France: participe à la 53e édition du Salon International de l'aéronautique et de l'espace.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for entrepreneurship and technology of Poland.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a workshop “Current State and the opportunity in the European Venture Capital Industry”, organised by Axon Partners Group; and receives Prof António Nóvoa, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Portugal to UNESCO, in Brussels.

Mardi 18 juin 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the European Development Days.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Armin Laschet, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of Cabo Verde.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Macky Sall, President of Senegal.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič gives a speech at the Low-carbon Economy Forum organised by the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in the panel discussion “A new kind of growth for Europe?” at the Brussels Economic Forum(BEF), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a working lunch with mayors and chairs of local councils from Finland, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Business of Spain.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Dr Tapio Luoma, Archbishop of Turku and Finland.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica and Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the European Development Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives an opening speech at the European Sustainable Energy Week; and participates in the Sustainable Energy Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Brett P. Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Winny Byanyima, Directrice Générale d'Oxfam International.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe à un panel de discussion au « Brussels Economic Forum » (BEF), à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Dr Tedros Ghebreyeseus, General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Ms Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr David Miliband, President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Rescue Committee, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Paris, France: meets CEOs from the Board of Aeronautics, Space, Defence and Security Industries in Europe (ASD); visits the Aeronautics Stands at the International Paris Air Show; attends a working lunch with representatives of the Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bucharest, Romania: meets Mr William Bar, United States Attorney General.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers the opening speech at a conference celebrating 30 years of Jean Monnet Activities, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets with the National Ambassadors of the European Week of Sport, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech on dealing with mergers in a digital age at the ULB University in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel takes part in a High Level Panel on “Reducing inequalities: a precondition for peaceful, inclusive and resilient societies” at the European Development Days, in Brussels.

Mercredi 19 juin 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the Forum on Central Banking organised by the European Central Bank (ECB), in Sintra, Portugal.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Kailash Satyarthi, founder of Global March Against Child Labour; and gives a speech at TenneT, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr László Andor, new Secretary-General at the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) and former European Commissioner.

Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Johan Dennelind, CEO of Telia.

Jyrki Katainen attends the meeting of the Presidency of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Trần Tuấn Anh, Minister for Industry and Trade of Vietnam, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the European Development Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the ZIA event: “Buildings and energy efficiency”, at the European Sustainable Energy Week.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives a group of businesswomen from Lithuania.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis,together with Mr Phil Hogan and Mr Tibor Navracsics,participates in the Tartu Call final conference on healthy lifestyle; and participates in the best practice certificates ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Vĕra Jourová and Mr Julian King in Bucharest, Romania: participate in the EU-US Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs.

Ms Marianne Thyssen holds a speech at the European Development Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Elias Mossialos, Brian Abel-Smith Professor of Health Policy, Head of Department of Health Policy and Director at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the 13th European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) Road Safety Performance Index Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the keynote speech at the High-Level Conference on Retail, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Will Marshall, CEO of Planet Labs.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the event “Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle – Where are we 2 years later?”, participates in a ceremony linked to the event, and awards certificates of recognition on best practices for healthy and sustainable food systems, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Konrad Mizzi, Minister for Tourism of Malta.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a delegation of Rectors and Vice-Rectors from Portuguese Universities.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in The Hague, the Netherlands: delivers a keynote speech at the 12th European Dialogue on Internet Governance (EuroDIG).

Jeudi 20 juin 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the European Council.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) Plenary session discussion on the "State of Energy Union and Long term strategy 2050"; and gives a keynote closing speech at the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Sabine Lautenschläger, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank; and gives opening remarks at the Roundtable on Instant Payments in Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the Summit of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Oslo, Norway: delivers a speech at the European Green Capital 2021 and European Green Leaf 2020 Award Ceremony.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Noordwijk, the Netherlands: delivers a keynote speech at the Second Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance organised by the government of the Netherlands, in cooperation with the WHO.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Wageningen, the Netherlands:participates in the CRISPRcon Conference.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers the keynote speech at the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences of the American College of Greece.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bucharest, Romania: delivers the keynote speech at the Single Market Forum.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Koniecpol, Poland: meets with Mr Ryszard Suliga, Mayor of Koniecpol.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Hao Ping, President of Peking University.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: participates in and delivers a keynote speech at the 8th evaluation conference of the EU Cohesion Policy "Investing in our shared future"; holds a joint press conference with Daniel Suciu, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Development and Public administration of Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the ALDE / Renew Europe pre-summit lunch, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Prof Dr Sierd Cloetingh, President of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST).

Mr Julian King in London, UK:delivers a speech at the 360/OS Summit of the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Bratislava, Slovakia: delivers a keynote speech and participates in the 11th meeting of the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services.

Vendredi 21 juin 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Euro Summit.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Rome, Italy: meets Mr Ezz el-Din Abu-Steit, Minister for Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt; participates in the African Union – European Union Agriculture Ministerial Conference on "Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards and Food Safety as Key for Intra African Trade".

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives the Ambassadors of the European Vocational Skills Week.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Dortmund, Germany: visits the 37 edition of the Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag Dortmund ; and participates in a panel discussion on Europe and Africa.

Mr Neven Mimica in La Havana, Cuba (until 22/06): meets with Cuban authorities and signs development programmes.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the 8th evaluation conference of EU Cohesion Policy "Investing in our shared future".

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Ana Costa Freitas, Rector of the University of Évora, Prof Angelo Riccaboni, Chair of the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA)'s Board of Trustees, and Prof Mohamed Al-Shinawi, and Co-Chair of PRIMA's Board of Trustees.

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts a working lunch with members of the European Research Council, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr João Garcia Miguel, Artistic Director of Teatro-Cine Torres Vedras.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Tallinn, Estonia (until 22/06): delivers a keynote speech and participates in the EPP Women Summer Academy.

Samedi 22 juin 2019

Mr Christos Stylianides in Essen, Germany: participates in the "EU Saves Lives" roadshow.

Prévisions du mois de juin 2019 :

25/06 General Affairs Council (Cohesion); Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

26/06 Environment Council

28-29/06 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

