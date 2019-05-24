Lundi 27 mai 2019

Competitiveness Council (27-28/05), in Brussels.

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the plenary assembly of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT); meets the Board of The National Union of University Students in Finland (SYL) and delivers a speech at the event “Arising Opportunities for Finnish Industry and Research Community in the Field of Defence”, organised by Finnish public affairs consultancy Blic.

Mr Phil Hogan in Athlone, Ireland: addresses the Irish Rural Link Annual Conference on ‘Climate Change: An Opportunity for Rural Ireland'.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in the event: “The day after the elections - What's next for Europe?”, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives representatives of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Community (COMECE).

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Taavi Aas, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of Estonia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: gives a lecture at the National Judicial Academy of Budapest; participates in a panel debate at the Music Hungary Conference.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Vancouver, Canada (until 29/05): participates in the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial annual meeting.

Mardi 28 mai 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the informal dinner for the members of the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the informal dinner for the members of the European Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Czechia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Czechia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen addresses the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) General Meeting on the Sustainable Development Goals, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Laura Kehoe, Wildlife Biologist.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Czechia.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Switzerland: meets Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in Geneva.

M. Pierre Moscovici, à Estoril, Portugal : prononce un discours « Justice fiscale et droits de l'homme ».

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech during the opening session of the 4th European Climate Change Adaption Conference; meets Mr João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister for the Environment and Energy Transition of Portugal; meets Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Minister for the Internal Administration of Portugal.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a keynote address at the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) Annual Presidium, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Czechia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives a consortium from Sweden working on an Erasmus+ project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of Italian retail saver associations.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Vancouver, Canada (until 29/05): participates in the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial annual meeting.

Mr Julian King participates in the informal meeting of the National Security Advisors of the North Atlantic Council, NATO HQ in Brussels.

Mercredi 29 mai 2019

Meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) - Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2017.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Yagshygeldi Kakayev, Oil and Gas Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, Belgium: attends a meeting with the Board members of the EU Covenant of Mayors.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Ladislav Kamenický, Finance minister of Slovakia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen chairs the meeting of the High Level Industrial Roundtable "Industry 2030", in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives CEOs of the solar national associations from Solar Power Europe.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives the Board members of the Covenant of Mayors.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Vancouver, Canada (until 29/05): participates in the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial annual meeting.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, The Manufacturers' Organisation.

Mr Julian King delivers the closing remarks at the EU DisinfoLab Annual Conference, in Brussels.

Jeudi 30 mai 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the awarding ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2019 to Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, in Aachen, Germany.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: speaks at and participates in a conference on Erasmus+ organised by the Tempus Foundation; speaks at and participates in an International Conference on opportunities to develop European social sector capacity through volunteering; participates in a working dinner on ‘talent education' organised by American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM).

Mr Julian King in Malta (30-31/05): delivers a keynote speech at the Annual Ambassadors Meeting 2019, in Valletta.

Samedi 1 juin 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in Singapore: participates in the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2019.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: attends the presentation of an ‘Erasmus+ Aikido project in schools' – a project to prevent bullying at school through sport, in particular Aikido.

Dimanche 2 juin 2019

Ms Violeta Bulc in Seoul, Republic of Korea (until 03/06): participates in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Lundi 3 juin 2019

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (03-04/06), in Bucharest.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech to Latvian Ambassadors on the priorities of the next European Commission and European Parliament for Latvia, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers opening and closing remarks at the Conference on International Carbon Markets, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a speech at the opening of the 3rd World Circular Economy Forum.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Seoul, Republic of Korea: meets Ms Kim Hyun-mee, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea; participates in a working lunch at the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK); meets Mr Park Won-soon, Mayor of Seoul.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland (until 04/06): visits the site of Polpharma Biologics.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in London, United Kingdom: speaks at the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women International Summit 2019.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Belgrade, Serbia (until 04/06): gives an opening speech, participates in and speaks at working sessions and roundtable discussion with ministers, part of the Western Balkan Ministerial Conference on Education.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: delivers a speech at the OECD conference on Competition and the Digital Economy.

Mr Carlos Moedas in the Hague, Netherlands (until 04/06): participates in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Mardi 4 juin 2019

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (03-04/06), in Bucharest.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Nathalie Furrer, Director of Programmes and Operations of Friends of Europe and Mr Dharmendra Kanani, Director of Insights of Friends of Europe.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of environmental NGOs from CANEurope (Climate Action Network Europe).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Torino, Italy: delivers a speech at the Air Quality Dialogue.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Paris, France: participates in the spiritsEUROPE's Annual General Assembly.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos participates in the opening of the Senior Official Meeting between the European Commission and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Bucharest, Romania (03-04/05): attends the Informal Agriculture Council; delivers a speech at the 5th Annual European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) fi-compass Conference on financial instruments for agriculture and rural development in 2014-2020.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland: participates in the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the 1st free elections in Poland in June 1989; participates in a debate on the role of the regional and local authorities in shaping the EU's future, organized in memory of the former Mayor of the city of Gdansk Mr Pawel Adamowicz, together with Ms Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, Mayor of the city of Gdansk, Mr Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of the city of Warsaw, Mr Rafał Dutkiewicz, former Mayor of the city of Wroclaw and Mr Andrij Sadowyj, Mayor of the city of Lviw.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Belgrade, Serbia: participates in a working breakfast with alumni of Erasmus+ Student and Alumni Alliance (ESAA); participates in and speaks at roundtable discussion with ministers; participates in several working sessions, and gives a closing speech at the Ministerial Conference, part of the Western Balkan Ministerial Conference on Education.

Mr Carlos Moedas in the Hague, Netherlands (until 04/06): participates in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Mercredi 5 juin 2019

Meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Nathan Fabian, Chief Responsible Investment Officer at Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and Member of the European Commission's technical expert group on sustainable finance.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the DigitalEurope Annual General Assembly and Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the 21st Annual Conference of the International Network for Economic Research (INFER).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the new Helsinki EU Office, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets representatives of the European Movement.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Jaroslav Miller, the President of the University of Olomouc.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Ollerup, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at the Democracy Festival to mark the Constitutional day of Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates with Mr Carlo Calenda, Former Italian Industry Minister and Permanent Representative to the EU, in a debate at the Euro 50 Group meeting “An EMU Agenda for a Sustainable growth”, in Brussels.

Jeudi 6 juin 2019

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tsukuba, Japan (until 08/06): attending ICT G20.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Investors Day (EID), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Joerg Wuttke, President of the EU Chamber in China.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech in a public event on the Country Specific Recommendations; and delivers a keynote speech at the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) gala dinner.

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia: holds a speech at the 26th Global Finance Conference.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Rome, Italy:presents the Commission's 2050 Long-Term Strategy “A Clean Planet for all” to the Italian Parliament.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in the panel discussion "Who is responsible for our future? European Parliament elections and its impact for the future of the EU” at the Baltic Investors Forum 2019.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers an opening speech at the Conference on EU-Africa Cooperation on Migration and Development, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Davor Božinović, Minister of Interior of Croatia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Paris, France: attends the G7 Social, Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Copenhagen, Denmark: holds a speech at the 2019 Danish Top Executive Summit.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the 60th European Feed Manufacturers' Federation (FEFAC) Anniversary Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Toronto, Canada: speaks at the EU-Canada Cluster Matchmaking Event; meets with Mr Navdeep Bains, Minister for Innovation, Science and Economic Development; chairs a Roundtable with companies to discuss opportunities for Canada-EU business development; participates in a working lunch hosted by Mr Jason Myers, President and CEO of the Next Generation Manufacturing Canada; visits the site of SEW-EURODRIVE; visits MaRS Discovery District – the world's largest innovation hub; meets with Mr Todd A. Smith, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Growth and Trade.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Vilnius, Lithuania: delivers a keynote speech at the LOGIN 2019 conference.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the Top Executive Bussiness Summit, organized by the Danish Management Society.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Paris, France: delivers closing remarks to the 3rd Parliamentary Meeting on Digital Identity and participates in working lunch on Women in Digital at the Paris Cyber Week; meets with Ms Véronique Cayla, President of ARTE France.

Vendredi 7 juin 2019

Justice and Home Affairs Council

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Finnish Pre-Presidency Conference on “EU defence & the changing security policy landscape” organised by the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) in cooperation with Trans-European Policy Studies Association (TEPSA); and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on European security and defence policy.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Copenhagen, Denmark: visits the Danish Emergency Management Agency's Chemical Division and rescue centre; opens the EU Saves Lives exhibition.

Samedi 8 juin 2019

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Summer School of the think tank Libera.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Tsukuba, Japan (until 09/06): participates in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Saint Petersburg, Russia: participates in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Dimanche 9 juin 2019

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Tsukuba, Japan: participates in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy.

Prévisions du mois de juin 2019 :

13/06 Eurogroup; Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

13-14/06/2019 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

14/06 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council,

17/06 Foreign Affairs Council

18/06 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

20-21/06 European Council

25/06 General Affairs Council (Cohesion); Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

26/06 Environment Council

28-29/06 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

