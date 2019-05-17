(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 20 mai 2019

Informal meeting of environment ministers

Ms Federica Mogherini in the Horn of Africa: on official mission.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Ülenurme, Estonia: speaks at the Ülenurme Gymnasium.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Aigars Rostovskis, President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; attends a working lunch with Mr Klaus-Heiner Lehne, President of the European Court of Auditors; and attends the launch of the book “Raising productivity - tendencies and challenges of the future".

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Lahti, Finland: meets representatives of Lahti Energy company; visits the Lahti University of Applied Sciences campus; attends a working lunch hosted by the Regional Council of Päijät-Häme; meets the CEOs of local businesses to discuss circular economy; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe and European elections.

Mr Günther Oettinger and Mr Tibor Navracsics in Karlsruhe, Germany: visit the Karlsruhe site of the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) and participate in a ceremony celebrating the finalisation of the brickwork of a new laboratory building on the site.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: attends the Vienna Economic Forum.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Kiev, Ukraine (until 21/05): meets Mr Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine; meets with Members of the Ukrainian Parliament (Rada); and participates in an event with young professionals and students at the Kiev School of Economics.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bucharest, Romania (until 21/05): represents the European Commission at the Informal Environment Council.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Brussels, Belgium: will hold a keynote speech at the 2019 Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Paris, France: meets Ms Amélie de Montchalin, Minister of State for European Affairs of France; and meets Mr Clément Beaune, Adviser for European Affairs of Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Mr Phil Hogan in Kilkenny, Ireland: addresses the event: “Advancing Agri-Tech in Ireland”; meets Mr Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland; meets Mr José Nobre, CEO of AB Agri, the agriculture division of Associated British Foods (ABF).

Ms Věra Jourová in Prague: speaks at the Law Fit conference; speaks at Vaclav Havel Dialogues - Europe between yesterday and tomorrow; and speaks at the conference on mobility and new technologies in automotive industry.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in an on-stage discussion hosted by Weekendavisen; participates in on-stage discussion “A social Europa, fair for all” hosted by 3F trade union; and participates in an on-stage discussion hosted by Danish School of Media and Journalism.

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts a lunch for Prof. Dr. Helga Nowotny, former President of the European Research Council (ERC) and Chair of the European Research Area Council Forum Austria, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in the official opening of the EU-Police Intervention and Response Training Centre of Excellence, in Brussels.

Mardi 21 mai 2019

Informal meeting of environment ministers

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the 14th Congress of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Brussels, Belgium: will attend the General Affairs Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini in the Horn of Africa: on official mission.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: delivers a keynote speech and attends a panel discussion at the E-Governance Conference “Same Goals, Different Roadmaps“.

Mr Johannes Hahn chairs the conference “EU Med means business – Shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the South”, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Kiev, Ukraine: participates in the 2nd Informal Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas (DCFTA) Ministerial meeting.

Mr Neven Mimica in Split, Croatia: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on international development policy.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bucharest, Romania: represents the European Commission at the Informal Environment Council; delivers a speech at the High Level Panel Water Conference; delivers a speech at the Black Sea Ministerial Meeting on the Common Maritime Agenda for the Black Sea; participates in the handover of public consultation signatures on the Water Framework Directive.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Geneva, Switzerland: meets Mr Juan Pablo Uribe, Minister for Health and Social Protection of Colombia; and participates in the WHO event on vaccines.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of Origin Enterprises, Syngenta and Global Crop Protection.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Prague, Czechia: meets members of the Czech Chamber of Deputies and Senate; and meets Mr Vladimír Kremlík, Minister for Transport of Czechia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Music Moves Europe Dialogue meeting, first EU structured dialogue with the music sector, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Conference "Combining digital and entrepreneurial competences to support innovative education" organised by the Romanian Presidency, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: speaks on security challenges at Sciences Po.

Mercredi 22 mai 2019

Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

College Meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini in the Horn of Africa: on official mission.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, Belgium: takes part in the “Europa/Europe” naming ceremony of an ICE 3 train organised by the Deutsche Bahn.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Ms Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, Minister of Education of Finland.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: Participates in the 22nd International WDR Europaforum.

Mr Johannes Hahn chairs the conference “EU Med means business – Shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the South”, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France (until 23/05): participates in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial meeting.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of Eurocare.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : participe à la réunion du Conseil Ministériel de l'OCDE sur « libérer le potentiel de la transition numérique : le rôle des gouvernements et l'importance de la coopération internationale ».

Ms Violeta Bulc in Leipzig, Germany: participates in the International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit 2019: participates in the Opening Plenary "Connecting global regions for sustainable economic growth"; participates in two Ministers' Roundtable discussions on "Transport and Climate: Moving forward from COP24" and "Governance of new mobility"; and participates in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Mobility Stewards Board Meeting.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in the Education, Youth, Culture & Sport Council, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager gives a keynote speech “Enforcing competition rules in a globalised world” at the Kreab and CER (Centre for European Reform) event, in Brussels.

Jeudi 23 mai 2019

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: speaks in and attends a panel discussion at the TalTech seminar on digitalisation.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France: delivers a keynote address at the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) Session on “Trade in a Digital Era”; participates in the World Trade Organization (WTO) mini-Ministerial meeting; participates in a meeting of the “Ottawa Group”; co-hosts a domestic regulation event together with Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia; and meets Mr Rodrigo Yáñez, Vice-Minister for Trade of Chile.

Mr Neven Mimica participates participates in the 44th session of the ACP (African-Caribbean-Pacific)-EU Council of Ministers, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the High Level Conference on biodiversity and ecosystem services, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Ghent, Belgium: participates in the IUPAC 2019 Conference.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre le Professeur Niels Thygesen, Président du European Fiscal Board (EFB); et rencontre M. Ryosei Tanaka, Cabinet du Premier ministre du Japon.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Split, Croatia: meets Mr Davor Božinović, Minister for the Interior of Croatia; signs letters of intention for the participation of Croatia in the rescEU transition mechanism.

Mr Phil Hogan in Edinburgh, Scotland (until 24/05): meets Mr Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy of Scotland.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Berlin, Germany: participates in the Leaders Conference of the Greentech festival: participates in a live debate on "Connecting the EU more effectively"; participates in a panel discussion on urban traffic; and meets Mr Jean Todt, United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in the Education, Youth, Culture & Sport Council, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister of Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a speech at the Conference “The challenges of the European Union” organized by Cuatrocasas; and delivers a speech at the debate organised by the American Club on “Science and Innovation in Europe”.

Mr Julian King in Palermo, Italy:delivers a speech at the Capaci bombings commemoration event, organised by the Associazione Nazionale Magistrati and the Falcone Foundation

Vendredi 24 mai 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: delivers a keynote speech at the Financial Markets Forum; meets Latvian NGOs on social dialogue; delivers a lecture on the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) at the Riga Graduate School of Law.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a Civil Society Dialogue, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote address at the launch of the “Sustainability Study on 5 EU Member States (Market Study)”, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the 44th session of the ACP (African-Caribbean-Pacific)-EU Council of Ministers, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Thierry de l'Escaille, General Secretary of the European Landowners' Organization.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Oslo, Norway: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; and participates in the "EU Saves Lives" roadshow.

Mr Phil Hogan in Edinburgh, Scotland:addresses the European Association of Dairy Trade (EUCOLAIT) General Assembly; meets with representatives of Scotland National Farmers Union (SNFU); and meets Mr Tom Vilsack, Former United States Secretary of Agriculture.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Portorož, Slovenia: participates in the Adriatic Maritime Law Conference, as part of the European Maritime Day.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets with Mr Gergely Gulyás, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Aarhus, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at Aarhus High school; and delivers a keynote speech at the Match Point conference at the Aarhus University.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal: delivers a Speech “Preview of the Europa Horizonte program”, in the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto.

Mr Julian King receives Mr David Parker, New Zealand Minister and Attorney-General, in Brussels.

Samedi 25 mai 2019

Mr Christos Stylianides in Oslo, Norway: meets Ms Ingvil Smines Tybring‐Gjedde, Minister for Public Security of Norway. TBC

Prévisions du mois de mai 2019 :

27-28/05 Competitiveness Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade

