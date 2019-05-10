(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 13 mai 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an official dinner with the leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries hosted by Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the celebratory leader's dinner on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister for Economy, Finance and Planning of Djibouti.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Laurent Zylberberg, President and Director of Institutional Relations, European and International Cooperation, of the European Association of Long-Term Investors (ELTI).

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Berlin, Germany: delivers a keynote address at the event “Global Female Leaders 2019”; participates in a trade panel discussion on: “Europe in the external economic tension of the big economic powers”; and meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany (until 14/05): participates in the 10th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Warsaw, Poland: opens the Green Week 2019.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : prononce le discours d'ouverture à la Banque Européenne d'Investissement sur le thème « Investir dans l'Europe de Demain ».

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Kraków, Poland: participates in a Citizen's Dialogue.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Linas Linkevičius, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Balatonfüred, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the conference “Common problems and development opportunities for European lakes”, part of the series “Science meets Parliaments/ Science meets Regions” events.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Hermann Hauser and Mr Stan Boland, entrepreneurs in the information technology sector.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mardi 14 mai 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the High-Level Conference on the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP).

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the High-Level Conference on the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Sharpening EU Leadership in Plastics Recycling event of Friends of Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a roundtable discussion on The New Strategic Outlook on EU-China Relations organised by the Ambrosetti Club, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the working lunch of the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting on hybrid threats, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Union Business Forum Ethiopia, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the CEOs of Nordic Banking Associations.

Mr Johannes Hahn meets with the six Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers, representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

Mr Johannes Hahn delivers a speech at the High-Level Conference on the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Jürgen Rigterink, First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a High-Level discussion at the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Diagna Ndiaye, President of the Senegalese Olympic Committee.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany: participates in the 10th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives students of the 4th High School of Arta, Greece, as part of the Agoni Grammi Gonimi project.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre M. Didier Migaud, Président de la Cour des Comptes ; délivre un discours à la Conférence « Europe Populaire ou Populiste ? », organisée par Euronews ; et participe au 29e Colloque NPA – Le Figaro sur le thème « Médias, Télécom, Numérique : Ces initiatives qui construisent l'Europe de 2024 ».

Mr Christos Stylianides hosts and speaks at the High Level Event on "Education in Emergencies: School4All”, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Costas Kadis, Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of Cyprus, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives last year's winner of the best Erasmus+ Project from Slovenia.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in The Hague: meets Mr Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister for Justice and Security of the Netherlands; and meets Mr Raymond Knops, State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations of the Netherlands and Mr Ladislav Harman, President of Eurojust.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of Portuguese students from the College of Europe.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a meeting with the European Commission's Group of Chief Scientific Advisors, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of the United Kingdom.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers an opening keynote speech and participates in a panel discussions at the Webit Festival Europe.

Mercredi 15 mai 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Christchurch Call Meeting, co-hosted by Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France and Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in Paris, France.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Paris, France: participates in the G7 digital ministerial meeting, including three sessions on strengthening international cooperation on a human-centric artificial intelligence, fighting on online harms and trust in a data driven technologies and digital infrastructures; meets with Mr Hon Kris Faafoi, Minister for Broadcasting Communications and Digital Media of New Zealand; meets with Mr Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom; and participates in an official dinner with the Heads of Delegations (Ministers), as part of the “Tech for Good” event, chaired by Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the European Youth Parliament of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets the Employers' Group of the Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the round table discussion with the Global Future Council of the World Economic Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the EU-Japan Business Roundtable discussion, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Mr Kenji Yamada, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Prof. Dr. R. Alexander Lorz, Minister for Education and Religious Affairs of the Federal State of Hessen and President of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs in Germany.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Berlin, Germany: meets with the European Affairs committee of the Bundestag.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote address at the EU-Japan Business Round Table, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of Djibouti.

Mr Karmenu Vella attends the Green Week 2019 Brussels Conference on Environmental Implementation Review (EIR), in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Mamadou Ndiaye, President of the Senegalese National Olympic Committee.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : prononce un discours et participe à la conférence « Sauver l'Europe ! » co-organisée par la Caisse d'Epargne et La Revue Politique Internationale.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Petre Daea, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the EU-Japan Business Round Table, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives the Lufthansa Cargo Global Partner Council.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at the EU-Japan business round table, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska meets with Mr Akimasa Ishikawa, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: meets with Mr Baeg Beom Park, Vice Minister for Education of the Republic of Korea in the margins of the 7th ASEM Education Ministers' Meeting; and participates in and speaks at the 7th ASEM Education Ministers' Meeting.

Jeudi 16 mai 2019

Eurogroup

Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council (Development), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, in the Netherlands (until 17/05): delivers a speech at the Finnish-Dutch Chamber of Commerce in Rotterdam; participates in a European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) signature event; attends an exchange of views with the Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Committee of the Dutch Parliament on trade and relations with China; meets Ms Ank Bijleveld, Minister for Defence of The Netherlands; meets Ms Stientje van Veldhoven, State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management of The Netherlands; and attends a working dinner with Mr Sybrand van Haersma Buma, Chair of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) Group in the Dutch Parliament, in The Hague.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Sinisa Mali, Minister for Finance of Serbia.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister for Finance of Germany.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Ferid Belhaj, Vice-President for the Middle East and North Africa Region of the World Bank.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the Foreign Affairs Council (Development).

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Anne-Marie Virolainen, Minister for Foreign Trade and Devlopment of Finland.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Peter Eriksson, Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Lisbon, Portugal: opens the European Maritime Day; and attends the launch of the Lisbon Green Capital 2020 programme.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Leuven, Belgium: delivers the opening speech at the conference „60 years of social security coordination from a workers' perspective”.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : participe au Salon Vivatech et participe à une table-ronde sur l'Europe de l'innovation.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: addresses the Global Platform 2019 for Disaster Risk Reduction event.

Mr Phil Hogan in Rotterdam, The Netherlands: participates in a panel debate with AgriCord on "Youth Employment in Rural Africa".

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: delivers a speech at the Circular Change Conference.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Walbrzych, Poland: participates in a Citizen's Dialogue together with Mr Roman Szełemej, Mayor of Walbrzych.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Wroclaw, Poland: participates in a Citizen's Dialogue together with Mr Jacek Sutryk, Mayor of Wroclaw.

Ms Věra Jourová in Prague: speaks at the conference 15 years of the Czech Republic in the EU, speaks at Prague AI event and meets members of the French Czech Chamber of Commerce

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the 29th Annual Conference of EURASHE (European Association of Institutions in Higher Education); meets Mr Volom András, leader of the EU delegation for the G7 Youth Summit; and attends the celebrations for the 10th Anniversary of the Antall József Knowledge Centre.

Ms Margrethe Vestager speaks at the European Economic and Social Committee Plenary, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: delivers a keynote speech at the Viva Tech Conference's Session "Building the United Tech of Europe".

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Berlin, Germany: delivers opening statement at the Digital Trust Forum and keynote speech in the Social Impact session at the Bosch Connected World 2019 conference.

Vendredi 17 mai 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a Citizens' Dialogue, in Echternach, Luxembourg.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Tunisia Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in The Hague, Netherlands: participates in a working breakfast organised by the Commission Representation and the Clingendael Institute; attends a transnational participatory Citizens' Dialogue; and delivers a keynote speech at the Employment Network Event (ENE) 2019.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Geras, Austria: speaks at the “Geras Talks”.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Milan, Italy: delivers a keynote address at the 2nd EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Forum; meets Mr Michele Geraci, Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry for Economic Development of Italy.

Mr Karmenu Vella closes the Green Week 2019 Brussels Conference on Environmental Implementation Reviewv (EIR), in Brussels.

Mr Pierre Moscovici, Ms Margrethe Vestager and Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: participate in a Viva Tech Conference Roundtable discussion: "Innovative Europe - Making It Happen".

Mr Christos Stylianides in Stockholm, Sweden: meets Mr Mikael Damberg, Minister for Home Affairs of Sweden; speaks at the launch of the EUSavesLives exhibition.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Gaevle, Sweden: meets Mr Per Bill, Governor of Gaevelborg County; participates in a Citizen's dialogue.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Czestochowa, Poland: participates in a Citizen's Dialogue together with Mr Krzysztof Matyjaszczyk, Mayor of Czestochowa.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: gives a keynote speech at the Viva Tech Conference.

Prévisions du mois de mai 2019 :

20/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers

21/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers; General Affairs Council

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

27-28/05 Competitiveness Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade

