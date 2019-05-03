(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 6 mai 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Hans Peter Doskozil, Landeshauptmann of Burgenland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, accompanied by Ms Marianne Thyssen, participates in an informal dinner with the European Social Partners hosted by Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the European Leadership Award at the European Business Summit 2019.

Ms Federica Mogherini in San José, Costa Rica: co-chairs a meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Mr Andrus Ansip gives a keynote speech and participates in a panel at the Plenary Session of the 2019 European Business Summit "Tomorrow's Europe: Inclusive, Innovative, Interconnected", in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefcovic in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets Mr Richard Rasi, Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the high-level lunch of the EU-China Business Association, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a roundtable meeting at the European Business Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen opens the 6th meeting of the EU Platform on Food Losses and Food Waste, in Brussels.

Günther H. Oettinger in Luxembourg: meets with Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, and holds a Citizens' Dialogue together with him.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in the Visegrád Group + Eastern Partnership (EaP) ministerial meeting.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: participates in a panel discussion on “The Future of the EU”.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden: participates in a conference on the future of Europe and the European elections.

Mr Neven Mimica in Cairo, Egypt: meets Mr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; meets Mr Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Egypt, meets Mr Sahar Nasr, Minister for Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Metz, France: represents the European Commission at the G7 Environment Ministers Meeting.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Nancy, France : rencontre M. Laurent Hénart, Maire de Nancy ; rencontre les membres du Conseil Municipal ; participe à un déjeuner de travail avec M. Eric Freysselinard, Préfet de Meurthe-et-Moselle, M. Laurent Hénart, Maire de Nancy et les acteurs locaux sur le thème « Comment favoriser le développement de l'économie locale avec l'Europe », à la Mairie de Nancy ; participe au Dialogue Citoyen à Sciences Po sur le thème « Quelle Europe au lendemain des élections européennes ? ».

Mr Phil Hogan participates in the high level EU-Africa Business Summit Roundtable, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Petteri Orpo, Deputy Prime Minister of Finland; and meets Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives representatives of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Initiative.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: holds a Citizens' Dialogue with students at the Budapest Metropolitan University.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in an on-stage discussion hosted by the Open Society Institute and Carnegie, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager and Ms Violeta Bulc in Bruges, Belgium: hold a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in a panel discussion at the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC)'s launch event of the landmark Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) publication ‘The European Project and Its Core Values', in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the Forum on Internal Security “Cybercrime: A still underestimated challenge?” organised by the Representation of the Free State of Bavaria to the EU together with the Hanns-Seidel-Foundation and Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation, in Brussels

Mardi 7 mai 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a press conference ahead of the informal meeting of EU27 leaders in Sibiu, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Pierre Gattaz, President of BusinessEurope.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Laurent Berger, Secretary-General of the Confédération française démocratique du travail (CFDT).

Ms Federica Mogherini in San José, Costa Rica: co-chairs a meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Mark Chandler, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal officer for Cisco.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Mr Phil Hogan in Riga, Latvia: deliver keynote speeches and take part in a panel discussion at the conference: "15 out of 100. The 15 years of Latvia's Membership in the European Union"; and participate in a discussion with farmers organisations and NGOs, with the participation of Mr Kaspars Gerhards, Minister for Agriculture of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (until 08/05): chairs the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Governor´s meeting.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a roundtable discussion at the European Business Summit, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote address at the Flanders International Economic Summit, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Stockholm, Sweden: presents the Commission's 2050 Long-Term Strategy “A Clean Planet for all” to the Swedish Parliament; meets Ms Isabella Lovin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment and Climate of Sweden; meets Mr Anders Ygeman, Minister for Energy and Digital Development.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella presents the EU's electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability (CDT) System, and visits stands at Seafood Expo Global, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Valetta, Malta : meets with the President of Malta George Vella, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmelo Abela, Tabib Michael Farrugia, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security and Minister of European Affairs Helena Dalli; and takes part in a Citizens' Dialogue on Migration and the Future of Europe.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako I, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church of Iraq.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference Digital Czech Republic: Technological Heart of Europe, Brussels

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Passau: meets Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the State Chancellery and Minister for Federal and European Affairs and Medias of Bavaria and speaks at the Citizen's Dialogue organised by University of Passau

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: meets a group of students from the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) of the Institut d'Études Politiques (SciencesPo) to discuss policy making in the area of Science Diplomacy.

Mr Julian King meets Mark Chandler, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Cisco Systems, in Brussels

Mercredi 8 mai 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a Citizens' Dialogue, together with Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, in Sibiu, Romania.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tirana, Albania: participates in the Brdo–Brijuni Process Summit.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Harald Nesvik, Minister of Fisheries of Norway.

Ms Marianne Thyssen, together with Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sibiu, Romania: opens the Youth Event “Let's shape the future of Europe together”; and attends the Award Ceremony of the #MySocialEurope photo competition.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in the official celebration marking 15 years of EU membership of Slovenia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sibiu, Romania: hands over awards to the monthly winners of the photo contest “My magical European Solidarity Corps moment”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: participates the discussion in the re:publica event Fairness and Competitiveness in a Digitalised World.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sliven, Bulgaria: delivers opening speech as patroness of the XXI National Children's Book Festival.

Jeudi 9 mai 2019

Anniversaire de la Déclaration de Schuman – Jour férié de la Commission

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Summit, in Sibiu, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the informal meeting of EU27 leaders in Sibiu, Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, following the informal meeting of EU27 leaders in Sibiu, Romania.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Sibiu, Romania: on the occasion of the informal meeting of EU27 leaders.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tirana, Albania: participates in the Brdo–Brijuni Process Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sibiu, Romania: attends the informal meeting of EU27 leaders.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Cēsis,Latvia: takes part in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe and attends the Europe Day Reception.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Warsaw, Poland: meets Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister of entrepreneurship, Mr Henryk Kowalczyk, Minister of environment; takes part in a Citizens' Dialogue with former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski on the Future of Europe, 15 years of Poland in the EU and Youth in the EU; participates in the Europe Day reception organised by the European Commission Representation and the European Parliament Office in Poland; and attends a dinner with Mr Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Grafenegg, Austria: participates in the ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in a conference on the future of Europe and the European elections, hosted by Stockholm University.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Nicosia, Cyprus : participates in Europe Day celebrations.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Bytom, Poland: receives a European Prize of the town of Bytom.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague: speaks at the Day of Europe public debate “15 Years Together” with the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček and Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: promotes the European Games in 2019 by running with the Hungarian Olympic Committee and the Olympic Flame through Budapest.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech on the Europe Day celebration.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Braga, Portugal: participates at a Citizens' Dialogue; participates at an Official Ceremony in occasion of Europe's Day; attends a Rui Veloso Solidarity Concert organised by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Bank of Investments in occasion of Europe's Day.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: speaks at the annual network meeting of the European Educational Publishers Group (EEPG); speaks at the opening of the Business Forum Balkan – Mediterranean with B2B meetings organised by the Human Resources Development Agency.

Vendredi 10 mai 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: visits Iļģuciema secondary school under a “back to school” initiative and delivers a speech on the European and Latvian economy and on sustainable finance.

Günther H. Oettinger in Frankfurt, Germany: meets with Angela Merkel, German Chancellor; and takes part in the Future Europe conference.

Mr Phil Hogan in Tokyo, Japan: meets Mr Takamori Yoshikawa, Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries of Japan; and meets with leading agri-food professionals, importers, traders and retailers in the region.

Ms Věra Jourová in Paris: participates in G7 Ministerial Meeting dedicated to gender equality

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Veszprém, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the ENriCH Conference – Reveal Youropean Cultural Heritage, co-organised by the Municipality of Veszprém together with partners from four other European cities.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the Youth European Summit; delivers a keynote speech at the Technology Day of DK ingeniorforeningen; delivers a keynote speech on Competition and the rule of law to the European Association of Judges.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Oeiras, Portugal: visits the ISQ, a specialized engineering consultancy company.

Samedi 11 mai 2019

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: speaks at the “AI-Policy or AI-Policing” conference Session I – AI Policy.

Mr Phil Hogan in Niigata, Japan (until 12/05): participates in the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting.

Dimanche 12 mai 2019

Mr Phil Hogan in Niigata, Japan: participates in the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting.

Prévisions du mois de mai 2019 :

13/05 Foreign Affairs Council

14/05 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

16/05 Eurogroup; Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

17/05 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

20/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers

21/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers; General Affairs Council

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

27-28/05 Competitiveness Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade

Permanence DG COMM le 9 mai 2019

CARDOSO Ricardo : +32 (0) 460 76 42 66

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 11 et 12 mai 2019

CAUDET Lucia: +32 (0) 460 75 61 82

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23