Déplacements et visites

Lundi 29 avril 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers an opening speech at the conference “Better regulation: taking stock and sustaining our commitment”, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Berlin, Germany: participates in a summit meeting with the Western Balkan leaders.

Mr Andrus Ansip in San Francisco, the United States: attends the Broadband Commission meeting.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a working lunch with Mr Esa Pulkkinen, Director General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Peter Sands, Executive Director of The Global Fund against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to sign a contribution to the Global Fund against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Übach-Palenberg, Germany: visits the PET-Recycling West GmbH facility.

Ms Marianne Thyssen and Mr Phil Hogan in Merchtem, Belgium: visit farmers at the Farm Sam Magnus.

M. Pierre Moscovici est auditionné par la mission d'information de l'Assemblée Nationale sur l'espace fiscal européen, à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in the Financial Instruments Compass event: “Addressing price volatility and financing needs of young farmers and agriculture”, organised by the Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Nieuw-Namen, The Netherlands: launches the European Investment Bank (EIB) Fund for Young Farmers.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic (until 30/04): speaks at the Conference “15 Years in the EU – Story of the Czech Economy”.

Mr Tibor Navracsics hands over awards to winners of the Spinelli Prize at an event organised as part of European Youth Week, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in London, United Kingdom: meets Charles Grant, Director of the Centre for European Reform.

Mardi 30 avril 2019

College Meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts and Mr Johannes Hahn participates in a meeting of the International Donor Group for Palestine, the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Margrethe Vestager receive Ministers from several Member States and Mr Andrew McDowell, the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, in the context of the European Battery Alliance.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Antwerp, Belgium: gives a lecture at the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence, at the University of Antwerp.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre les représentants de la Communauté Economique Française, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in London, United Kingdom: speaks at the launch event of the Health Studies Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science about the challenges of health emergencies.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: meets the EU Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic; and speaks at the Gala Event “15 years of the Czech Republic membership in the European Union”.

Mr Tibor Navracsics holds a Citizens' Dialogue in the Hemicycle of the European Parliament as part of European Youth Week, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at an event on the European Solidarity Corps organised as part of European Youth Week, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Malte Boecker, Director of the Beethoven-Haus in Bonn, and Mr Ralf Birkner, Managing Director of the Beethoven Anniversary Year.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology of Poland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Patrick Jeantet, Chairman and CEO of SNCF Réseau.

Mr Carlos Moedas opens a Photo Exhibition on Micro-Plastics by Ms Ana Filipa Bessa, in Brussels.

Mercredi 1 mai 2019

Fête du Travail – Jour Férié de la Commission

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Lisbon, Portugal (until 02/05): attends a working dinner with Mr João Cravinho, Minister for Defence of Portugal.

Jeudi 2 mai 2019

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Internal market and industry)

Mr Frans Timmermans in Florence, Italy: participates in a panel discussion “Rule of law oversight in the EU: Can value conditionality be reinforced?” at the “The State of the Union” Conference”, organised by the European University Institute.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Péter Szijjártó, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Hungary.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Andreas Feicht, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Charif Souki, CEO of Tellurian Inc.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Lisbon, Portugal: meets Mr João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister for Environment and Spatial Planning of Portugal; addresses the meeting of the Portuguese Parliament's European Affairs Committee; attends a meeting with Ms Assunção Cristas, leader of the CDS party; visits an exhibition on plastic litter and delivers a speech about circular economy; visits the European Maritime Safety Agency; meets Mr Pedro Siza Vieira, Minister for Economy of Portugal; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on circular economy; attends a ministerial roundtable discussion about circular economy; and delivers a keynote speech at the working dinner with the “think-tank Portugal XXI”.

Günther H. Oettinger meets with Hans Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, Chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany

Günther H. Oettinger meets with Ms Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for Regional Identity, Communities and Local Government, Building and Gender Equality of the German Region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Florence, Italy: participates in a high-level panel “The State of the Union” Conference organised by the European University Institute.

Mr Neven Mimica in Port Louis, Mauritius: meets Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; meets Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius; meets Mr Hamada Madi, Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Commission.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the “1st EU-US Energy Council business to business energy forum”, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for the Interior of the German State of Lower Saxony.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bucharest, Romania: takes part in the Informal Meeting of Ministers responsible for Competitiveness.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Florence, Italy: speaks at “The State of the Union” Conference organised by the European University Institute.

Vendredi 3 mai 2019

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Internal market and industry)

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, The Netherlands: delivers a keynote speech at the event “Gesprek voor de Dam”, in the context of the annual Remembrance of the Dead.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Florence, Italy: delivers a speech at the State of the Union 2019 organised by the European University Institute.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Takuya Hirai, Minister in charge for National Strategy of IT of Japan.

Mr Neven Mimica in Manzini, Eswatini: meets His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini; participates in a discussion on the African pillar of the next African-Caribbean-Pacific (ACP)-EU framework.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Rabat, Maroc : participe et fait un discours aux Assises de la Fiscalité.

Mr Phil Hogan in Valencia, Spain (until 04/05): meets with representatives of the citrus and rice sector.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bucharest, Romania: takes part in the Informal Meeting of Ministers responsible for Competitiveness.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: speaks at the conference “European Elections in the Context of Hybrid Threats”; and speaks at the Prague 5G Security Conference.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Paris, France: participates in a joint meeting of EU Culture Ministers.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Haskovo, Bulgaria: opens an exhibition and awards winners of the 10th Jubilee of the International Competition for Computer Drawing and Collage ‘No borders creativity'.

Samedi 4 mai 2019

President Juncker attends the funeral of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, in the Cathedral of Luxembourg.

Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument for the Day of the restoration of independence of Latvia.

Dimanche 5 mai 2019

Mr Karmenu Vella in Metz, France: represents the EU at the G7 Environment Ministers Meeting.

Prévisions du mois de mai 2019 :

09/05 Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu

13/05 Foreign Affairs Council

14/05 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

16/05 Eurogroup; Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

17/05 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

20/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers

21/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers; General Affairs Council

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

27-28/05 Competitiveness Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade

