Déplacements et visites

Lundi 15 avril 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Informal meeting of culture ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Informal meeting of health ministers.

Mr Frans Timmermans meetsMr Werner Faymann, the Former Austrian Federal Chancellor in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič, together with MrArias Cañete and Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, will witness the signature ceremony of a CEF grant agreement for the Baltic Pipe Project, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Hashim Thaci, President of Kosovo.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives the Executive Committee of the Swedish municipality of Luleå.

Mr Neven Mimica in Kingston, Jamaica: meets Mr Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica; meets Caribbean leaders to discuss the future EU-Caribbean relations in the Post-Cotonou framework; and signs a number of Financial Agreements with the Jamaican Government and the CARICOM.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours dans le cadre de l'ouverture du Colloque « Europe et Culture » au Théâtre du Vieux-Colombier.

Ms Violeta Bulc hosts the Wise Persons' report handover ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Strasbourg, France: attends European Parliament session.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: attends the official dinner in the margins of the Informal Meeting of Culture Ministers.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Gerald Lonauer, Head of the Liaison Office of Upper Austria to the European Union.

Mr Carlos Moedas Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the conference “Innovation and Competiveness”.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in a discussion on internet security and resistance from cyber-attacks with students from the Ovcha Kupel Professional high school of electrotechnics and automation and from the 88th school Dimitar Popnikolov.

Mardi 16 avril 2019

Informal meeting of culture ministers

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Guy Verhofstadt, Mr Elmar Brok and Mr Roberto Gualtieri, members of the European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Sven Giegold, Member of the European Parliament.

Mr Günther Oettinger and Mr Phil Hogan in Strasbourg: meet Mr Klaus Gehrig, CEO of Schwarz Group.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Kaspars Gerhards, Ministers for Agriculture of Latvia, Mr Giedrius Surplys, Ministers for Agriculture of Lithuania, and Mr Tarmo Tamm, Minister for Rural Affairs of Estonia, to discuss EU budget for the future.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: participates in and speaks at the Informal Meeting of Culture Ministers - Working Session 1 - Financing and Innovation for the Cultural and Creative Sector; and participates in and speaks at the Informal Meeting of Culture Ministers - Working Session 2 - Learning from the past, building our future: Europe's Cultural Heritage in the spotlight.

Ms Corina Creţu in Saarbrücken, Germany: meets Mrs Anke Rehlinger, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Transport (Saarland); visits an EU-funded project: ZeMA, a Centre for Mechatronics and Automation Technology.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: meets with Professor Geneviève Almouzni and Professor Nikolaus Rajewsky, coordinators of the LifeTime Initiative'; speaks at the launch of the beta version of the online directory of European films and meets with Mr Radu Mihaileanu, film director and President of the Association of French Film Directors, Writers and Producers (ARP); meets with Ms Chiara Corazza, CEO of the Women's forum for the economy and society; and launches the DigitalRespect4Her campaign.

Mercredi 17 avril 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: gives a lecture at Árpád Secondary Grammar School Óbuda and participates in a debate with students; and holds a Citizens' Dialogue at the National University of Public Service of Hungary.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delvers a keynote speech at a working dinner organised by Ms Inês Domingos, member of the Parliament of Portugal.

Jeudi 18 avril 2019

Jeudi Saint – jour férié de la Commission

Mr Karmenu Vella in Malta: visits the EU Funded Major Project - Towards a Net Zero Impact Water Utility.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in a discussion session on Science Policy organised by Instituto Superior Técnico.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Panaguyrishte, Bulgaria: delivers the symbolic Wifi4EU voucher to municipal authorities

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mrs Yordanka Fandukova, Mayor of Sofia, and Mr Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science.

Vendredi 19 avril 2019

Vendredi Saint – jour férié de la Commission

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sapareva Banya, Bulgaria: delivers the symbolic Wifi4EU voucher to municipal authorities

Lundi 22 avril 2019

Lundi de pâques – jour férié de la Commission

Mr Carlos Moedas in Sintra, Portugal: participates at the First Portugal Network Meeting "European policies and national economy".

Mardi 23 avril 2019

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Vienna, Austria: meets with representatives of the association “Woman in Business”.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Michael Keating, Executive Director of the European Institute of Peace.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Vitanje, Slovenia: participates in the event “Noordung Forum: Building European Blockchain Infrastructure.”

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: presents the European Commission Work Programme at the Portuguese Parliament; participates at the conference “Conversations with Carlos Moedas” organized by the Portuguese-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (CCLBL) and the Portuguese Lawyers Association Abreu Advocados.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in discussion on internet security and resistance from cyber-attacks with students from the National High School “Sofia” and from the 149th School Ivan Hadjiyski.

Mercredi 24 avril 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Mexico City, Mexico (until 25/04): meets Ms Josefa González, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico; meets Ms Graciela Marquez Colin, Minister of Economy of Mexico; meets Mexico City State Government.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 25/04): meets Mr Linas Kukuraitis, Minister for Social Affairs and Labour of Lithuania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of Italian retail saver associations.

Jeudi 25 avril 2019

EU-Japan Summit

EU – Japan Summit: President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, receives Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

EU – Japan Summit: President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the EU-Japan Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Mexico City, Mexico: opens the conference “Circular Economy, An Opportunity For EU-Mexico”, together with Ms Josefa González, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico; meets Mr Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President; participates in the Opening of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference “Towards the International Centenary: What Future Works for All” and in the Plenary Session; visits a European Social Fund project.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights.

Mr Phil Hogan opens the conference: “Our Forests, Our Future”, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Aleksandra Pivec, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food of Slovenia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Niels Thygesen, Chairman of the European Fiscal Board.

Vendredi 26 avril 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Maxime Prévot, Mayor of Namur and President of the Centre démocrate humaniste (cdH)of Belgium.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the Conference "Our Forests, Our Future" - Sustainable forest management to address societal challenges, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Luk Zelderloo, President of EMINO (employment center).

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the International conference on the 10th anniversary of CESCI (Central European Service for Cross-border Initiatives); participates in and speaks at a roundtable discussion ‘Pact for Youth' organised by the European Youth Centre in Budapest.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the Danish Management Society “VL Gruppe 64”.

Samedi 27 avril 2019

Mr Phil Hogan in Ireland: (Dublin) delivers a speech at the Irish League of Credit Unions Annual General Meeting; (Cavan) delivers a speech at the launch of the new pilot Airband broadband project.

Prévisions du mois de mai 2019 :

02-03/05 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Internal market and industry)

09/05 Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu

13/05 Foreign Affairs Council

14/05 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

16/05 Eurogroup; Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

17/05 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

20/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers

21/05 Informal meeting of environment ministers; General Affairs Council

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

27-28/05 Competitiveness Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

