Lundi 8 avril 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a ceremony at the Delegation of the European Union to Rwanda in memory of Delegation employees victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a ceremony in memory of the ten Belgian UN peacekeepers killed in Camp Kigali and all the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mr Frans Timmermans and Mr Jyrki Katainen, deliver a keynote speeches at the ‘Sustainable Europe 2030 – From Goals to Delivery' Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Frans Timmermans, together with Mr Jyrki Katainen, participates in a working breakfast with the members of the high-level multi-stakeholder platform on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Members of the Committee on Social Affairs and Employment of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: chairs the Foreign Affairs Council.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: gives a public lecture and Q&A at the University of Tallinn in the margins of the EU's Strategic Communication Days in Estonia - In Focus: Disinformation around elections.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the World Customs Organization for the 10th session of the Capacity Building Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Kigali, Rwanda: participates,together with President Jean-Claude Juncker, in the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the genocide.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Washington, the United States: speaks at the Atlantic Council and meets with Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Ron Johnson.

Ms Marianne Thyssen and Ms Mariya Gabriel receive Mr Maarten Goos, Chair of the High-Level Expert Group on the Impact of the Digitalisation Transformation on EU Labour Markets.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Croatia: participates at the forest fire module exercise CRESMODEX 2019.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Zagreb, Croatia: meets with Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia.

Violeta Bulc in Ribnica, Slovenia: delivers a speech at the inauguration of a robotics plant at the technology provider company Yaskawa Europe.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Colorado Springs, the United States (until 11/04): visits the Lockheed Martin factory in Denver; meets Ms. Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force; and meets Mr Tom Zelibor, CEO of the Space Foundation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: meets with Mr Witold Bańka, Minister for Sport of Poland at the EU Sport Forum; attends the networking lunch; participates in and speaks at the plenary session: the role of sport federations in the promotion of European sport; attends the presentation of the ‘She Runs project'; participates in and speaks at the plenary session: ‘Can Europe still attract major sport events?'; and meets with Ms Roxana Maracineanu, Minister for Sports of France.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: meets Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France; meets Mr Alexis Kohler, General Secretary of the Élysée; meets Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister for Economy and Finance of France; and delivers a speech and participates in the conference ‘Competition in a Globalized World: the Role of Public Policies'.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Braga, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the Opening session of the First Iberian ERC Summit; visits the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) together with Mr Manuel Heitor, Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education of Portugal; and attends the official presentation of the Project P5 of the School of Health Sciences (ECS) at the University of Minho.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Guimarães, Portugal: attends the official presentation of the book ‘Pela nossa terra – Minho 2019' by Mr Jose Manuel Fernandes, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the Digital4Med conference,in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in a dinner with Ministers attending the Digital4Med conference and Digital Day 2019, in Brussels.

Mardi 9 avril 2019

EU-China summit

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a special address at the High-level conference ‘The future of work: Today. Tomorrow. For all'.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, receives Mr Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

President Jean-Claude Juncker gives a joint press conferencewith Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Mr Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, following the EU-China Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-China Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip gives an opening speech at the EU Digital Day 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Liu Kun, Minister for Finance of China.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the High-level conference on ‘The Future of Work: Today. Tomorrow. For All', in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the EU-China Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, together with Ms Margrethe Vestager, participates in the reception of the Nordic Energy Office, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Washington D.C., the United States: participates in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Seoul, South Korea: meets Mr Lee Jae-kap, Minister for Employment and Labour of the Republic of Korea; meets Ms Yoo Myung-hee, Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea; meets Mr Kim Hack Yong, Chairman of the Committee for Environment and Labour of the National Assembly of South Korea; meets with EU business representatives; and participates in the EU-Korea Trade Committee.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the Forum for the Future of Agriculture, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the 8th annual EU-China Energy Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete andMr Karmenu Vella receive Mr Darmin Nasution, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia and Mr Tan Yew Chong, Secretary General of the Ministry of Primary Industries of Malaysia.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at the final Conference on Maritime Achievements and Future Challenges of the European Parliament Intergroup on Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas (SEARICA), in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in New York, the United States: meets with António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General and María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President of the General Assembly

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in the High-Level Conference ‘The Future of Work: Today, Tomorrow‘, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre M. Joaquin Almunia, ancien commissaire européen, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets representatives of the Danish Social-Liberal Youth Party.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the Digital Day event on: ‘Digitalisation of agriculture and rural areas' and participates in the signing ceremony, in Brussels.

Violeta Bulc receives He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Denver, the United States (until 11/04): meets Mr. Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce and Dr. Neil Jacobs, acting National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator; meets Mr Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace; and meets Mr George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Andrea Jelinek, Chair of the European Data Protection Board.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Zhang Mao, Minister of the State of Administration for Market Regulation of China.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Pavlo Petrenko, Minister for Justice of Ukraine.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Juraj Šeliga, activist For Decent Slovakia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at an event on cultural heritage and digitisation in the context of the Digital Day 2019 organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Michael Schneider, State Secretary, Representative of the Land of Saxony-Anhalt to the Federal Government of Germany and member of the Commission for Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget (COTER) and Mr Mark Speich, rapporteur of the Committee of the Regions on the Socioeconomic transformation of coal regions in Europe.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Zhang Mao, Director of China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Wang Zhigang, Minister for Science and Technology of China.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the 4th EU-China High Level Innovation Cooperation, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the Digital Day 2019,in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at event on the future of the audiovisual media organised by TF1 Group, in Brussels.

Mercredi 10 avril 2019

Special European Council (Art. 50)

Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers

Press conference ofPresident Jean-Claude Juncker with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, following the European Council (Article 50).

Mr Frans Timmermans in Breda, the Netherlands: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in New York, the United States (until 14/04): meets Mr Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City; and attends a dinner hosted by the European-American Chamber of Commerce with high-level representatives of the financial sector.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the BusinessEurope event on ‘The Single Market: Taking it seriously‘; and meets Mr Markus J. Beyrer, Director General of BusinessEurope.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Executive Board of the Finnish Trade Union of Education (OAJ).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Washington D.C., United States: participates in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Tokyo, Japan (until 11/04): meets Mr Tarō Kōno, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan; meets Mr Hiroaki Nakanishi, Executive Chairman of ‘Keidanren' (Japan Business Federation); meets the European Business Council; delivers a keynote address at the seminar ‘What's next beyond the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement? Our common responsibility for the open and free trading system', hosted by the Japan Institute of International Affairs; participates in the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Joint Committee meeting.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Magnus Berntsson, President of the Assembly of European Regions (AER).

Mr Karmenu Vella meets the Board of Directors of Ocean Energy Europe, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Bucharest, Romania (until 11/4): attends the Informal Employment and Social Affairs Council (EPSCO); and meets Mr Ludovic Orban, President of the National Liberal Party of Romania.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets representatives of the Danish Social-Liberal Youth Party.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Colorado Springs, the United States (until 11/04): delivers a keynote speech at 35th Space Symposium; meets Mr Robbie Schingler, CEO of Planet Europe; and meets Mr Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington, United States (until 12/04): attends the Annual Dinner of the Center for Democracy and Technology (tech prom).

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets Mr Christoph Leitl, President of Eurochambres, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Cretu receives Ms Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria and Mr Martin Eichtinger, Member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria responsible for Housing, Labour and International Relations; participates in the 12th High Level EU/China Dialogue on regional and urban policy cooperation.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, President of the Mouvement des enterprises de France (Medef).

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: delivers a speech at the conference on the 40th anniversary of IFRI (Institut français des relations internationals).

Jeudi 11 avril 2019

Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in a plenary debate on the rule of law and fundamental rights in cities and regions, at the Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in a live panel discussion on the Future of Work, at the European Parliament, in Brussel.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Martin Villig, Co-Founder of Bolt and Ms Aurélien Pozzana, Head of Public Policy – Western Europe at Bolt.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C, the United States: delivers a keynote speech at the Economic Club of New York conference; meets Mr Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United-States; and attends a dinner with industry associations.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Lech am Arlberg, Austria: delivers the opening speech and participates in Europa Forum Lech 2019.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Washington D.C., United States: participates in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Tokyo, Japan: meets Mr Hiroshige Sekō, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: gives a speech at the ‘DWS ESG Talks'.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Bucharest, Romania: participate in the ESF+, a PLUS for our Future (European Social Fund) and delivers a keynote opening speech.

M. Pierre Moscovici à WashingtonDC : participe aux réunions de printemps du Fonds Monétaire International (FMI) ; participe à la réunion des Ministres des finances et des Gouverneurs des Banques Centrales du G20 ; participe au débat sur ‘The Future of European Integration After 20 Years of the Euro' au Peterson Institute for International Economics ; rencontre M. Jerome Powell, Président du Conseil des gouverneurs de la Réserve fédérale des États-Unis (FED), M. Steven Mnuchin, Secrétaire du Trésor des États-Unis, et M. Paulo Guedes, ministre des Finances du Brésil.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the ‘NetworX - Inspiring Rural Europe' conference by the European Network for Rural Development (ENRD); and participates in the awards ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Colorado Springs, the United States: visits the GPS Control Center, Schriever Air Force Base, Air Force Space Command.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington, the United States: speaks at the roundtable discussion organised by the Information Technology Industry Council; meets the Senators Mr Ed Markey, Mr Richard Blumenthal, Mr Roger Wicker and Mr Mike Crapo; delivers a speech at the public event at Brookings; and meets Mr Joseph Simons, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with the Digital Ethics team at the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company; meets with Mr Svetlin Neinsky concerning the use of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality for the integration of migrants and refugees; and meets with Ms Teodosiya Kirilova from the WorkisrOund legal research department.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Lozenetz, Bulgaria: meets with students from the University, state and municipal schools in the Lozenetz region.

Vendredi 12 avril 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C, the United States: participates in the Atlantic Council discussion on ‘The EU and Brexit'; meets Ms Oksana Markarova, Minister for Finance of Ukraine; meets Mr Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council of the United States; meets Mr Randal K. Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; delivers a speech at the reception with Finance Ministers on the Climate Finance Coalition; and attends a dinner with Ms Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on corporate taxation.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger and Johannes Hahn in Lech am Arlberg, Austria: participate in the Europa Forum Lech 2019.

Mr Neven Mimica in Washington D.C., the United States: participates in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Conference on Migrants' Integration, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Washington DC, aux Etats Unis : rencontre M. Taro Aso, ministre des Finances du Japon et M. Liu Kun, ministre des Finances de Chine à l'occasion de réunions bilatérales.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nicosia, Cyprus: inaugurates the “EU Saves Lives” Campaign Exhibition.

Violeta Bulc in Athens, Greece: delivers the opening speech at the “Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) Infrastructure in the Next Decade” event.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington, the United States: meets Mr William Barr, Attorney General; attends the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial meeting and meets Ms Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: delivers a speech at the Ditchley Foundation conference on Renewing democratic societies.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria: delivers opening remarks and a speech at the round table ‘Cyber Security and Fake news' organised by the Bulgarian Association of Software Companies (BASSCOM), Bulgarian Association of Information Technologies (BAIT), Bulgarian Outsourcing Association (BOA), Ministry for the interior of the Republic of Bulgaria and Bulgarian media; meets with Prof. Dr. Zhivka Ovcharova, Director of the Research Institute of Informatics of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Head of the Institute of Information Management in the Engineering of KIT; meets with school pupils and students from the region; meets with employees of Electrical Engineering Company DZU AD Stara Zagora; and meets with employees of eDinamix, developers of automotive industry software solutions.

Samedi 13 avril 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C, the United-States: meets Mr Anders Anslund, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council; attends the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary; and attends the Climate Finance Ministerial meeting.

Mr Neven Mimica in Washington D.C., the United States: participates in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Washington DC, aux Etats Unis : rencontre M. Zied Laadhari, ministre du Développement, de l'Investissement et de la Coopération internationale de la République tunisienne.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Larnaca, Cyprus: on official mission.

Dimanche 14 avril 2019

Informal meeting of health ministers

Mr Christos Stylianides in Limassol, Cyprus: holds a participatory Citizens Dialogue about the future of Europe.

