Lundi 1 avril 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Tobias Hans, Minister-President of Saarland and Mr Peter Strobel, Minister of Finance and Europe and Minister of Justice of Saarland, in Saarbrücken, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Stephan Toscani, President of the Landtag of Saarland, in Saarbrücken, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Landtag of Saarland, in Saarbrücken, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets the members of the Presidium of the Landtag of Saarland, in Saarbrücken, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a press point, in Saarbrücken, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, in Rome, Italy.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a dinner hosted by Mr Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, in Rome, Italy.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, ETUC.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe; meets Mr Juha Marttila, President of The Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK) and Mr Marko Janhunen, Public Affairs Director of UPM; visits Valio, a Finnish dairy company, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and the European school in Helsinki.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Hannover, Germany: attends the Hannover Messe.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Bucharest, Romania: gives a speech at the Conference “Future energy systems”; meets Mr Anton Anton, Minister for Energy of Romania; participates in the High Level Group Meeting on Central and South Eastern Europe Connectivity (CESEC).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Beijing, China (until 03/04): co-chairs the “EU – China Environment Policy Dialogue”, with Mr Li Ganjie, Minister for Ecology and Environment of China; and attends a working dinner, hosted by Mr Li Ganjie.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours sur les enjeux de fiscalité et d'Europe au Comité de Parrainage de Confrontations Europe.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : donne un cours sur le Leadership et la Gouvernance mondiale aux étudiants de Sciences-Po.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Cees Veerman, former Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of The Netherlands.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Hradec Králové,Czechia: delivers a speech at the 21st International Conference ISSS 2019.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Dublin, Ireland: participates in and speaks at a platform on “Cultural Heritage and Social Innovation” organised by the European Commission as part of the follow-up to the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the Policy Dialogue A future-oriented European industrial policy - What do we need? organised by the European Policy Centre, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of alumni from Odivelas Institute.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Ms Angela Richmond-Fuller, Independent researcher on human-computer interaction, crowdwork, and civil society.

Mardi 2 avril 2019

Informal meeting of energy ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, in Rome, Italy.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Giorgio Napolitano, former President of Italy, in Rome, Italy.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Euranet Plus Summit 2019 organised by the European Radio Network.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers the opening speech at the European Citizens' Initiative Day, at the European Social and Economic Committee, in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Lisse, the Netherlands: visits the Keukenhof tulip garden to dedicate a special tulip to HE Ambassador Peter Kok, who passed away last year.

Mr Frans Timmermans, in Leiden, the Netherlands: receives the Plastic Avengers Manifest from Mr Merijn Tinga, Plastic Soup Surfer; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the Europafestival.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Jyväskylä, Finland; participates in a Citizens' dialogue at University of Jyväskylä; meets Mr Keijo Hämäläinen, President of The University of Jyväskylä, and the management board; attends a working lunch hosted by the Regional Council of Central Finland; and visits circular and bioeconomy projects.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Mr Neven Mimica participates in a high-level event of the Global Network against Food Crises, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Mamadou Tangara, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia and Mr Mambury Njie, Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Beijing, China (until 03/04): co-chairs the “EU – China Water Policy Dialogue”, with Mr E Jingping, Minister for Water Resources of China;attends a working lunch, hosted by Mr E Jingping; and Meets Mr Lu Hao, Minister for Natural Resources of China.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives HE Ambassador Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Head of Mission of the State of Qatar to EU .

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Makis Voridis, Member of the Greek Parliament.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos opensthe Europe for Citizens event History Defines our Future, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Cascais, Portugal (until 3/04): delivers the opening address and the concluding remarks at the 4th Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Ministerial Conference on Employment and Labour: meets José António Vieira da Silva, Minister for Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal and Ms Ana Paula Baptista Grade Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal; meets HE Samir Said Murad, Minister for Labour of Jordan; participates in a roundtable with Ministers North and South, Social Partner Representatives and Civil Society Organisations; and delivers a keynote speech at the SOLID (South Med Social Dialogue) Signing Ceremony.

Mr Phil Hogan in Hannover, Germany: meets Ms Julia Klöckner, Minister for Food and Agriculture of Germany; meets Ms Barbara Otte-Kinast, Minister for Nutrition, Agriculture and Consumer Protection of Lower Saxony; meets Ms Gabriele Andretta, President of the Parliament of Lower Saxony; participates in a discussion with Members of the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection, in the Regional Parliament; delivers a speech at the Conference: “Challenges for the CAP post 2020”.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the 12th Forum on the Rights of the Child: Where we are and where we want to go, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives students of the Mathias Lerch Gymnasium from Brno (Czechia).

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the Europe for Citizens event: History Defines our Future, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: jointly with Ms Gemma Grozdanova, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee at the National Assembly of Bulgaria, participates in debate on the future of the EU with students from the Lycée Français de Sofia Alphonse de Lamartine.

Mercredi 3 avril 2019

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Research)

College Meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Klaas Knot, President of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank).

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the conference “Food Security in Times of Crises”, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen chairs the meeting of the High Level Industrial Roundtable "Industry 2030", in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström meets Mr Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Beijing, China: meets EU business representatives from the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC) involved in environmental issues.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Cascais, Portugal: attends the 4th Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Ministerial Conference on Employment and Labour; delivers a key opening address at the Opening session;participates in a roundtable discussion; and attends the ministerial meeting.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Toto Martello, Mayor of Lampedusa and Linosa.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos opens the Fifth European Migration Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the Land Use and Food Policy Intergroup, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the high-level event of the Global Network against Food Crises (GNFC), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives theNetwork of Irish Women.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives the 'Madamin' businesswomen, supporters of the Turin–Lyon high-speed railway project.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the EIGE (European Institute for Gender Equality) Experts Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives representatives of the Hungarian National Association of Doctoral Students.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at and debates with young people at an event on the importance of supporting youth mobility (organised by the Representation of the French South Region Provence – Alpes – Côte d'Azur), in Bussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the Eurocommerce Board of Directors event, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers keynote address at the Blockchain multi-stakeholder association general assembly in preparation for the legal establishment of the International Association of Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA), in Brussels.

Jeudi 4 avril 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives representatives of Romanian judges and prosecutors associations.

Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Johannes Hahn at the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a keynote speech at the Eurofi High Level Seminar 2019.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at an event organised by Ms Lara Comi, Member of the European Parliament, with alumni of the Catholic University of Milan and Confcommercio, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Peter Mohnen, CEO of KUKA, and Mr Andy Gu, Chairman of KUKA.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Daniel Desjardins, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Bombardier Inc.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the event: “European perspective 2019(Europaperspektiv 2019)”, organised by the Swedish Permanent Representation, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in N'Djamena, Chad: participates in the political round of Post-Cotonou negotiations.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in The Hague, the Netherlands: presents the EU long term vision on a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy by 2050 to the Dutch Parliament.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Paris, France (until 05/04): participates at the G7 Foreign and Security Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Linz, Austria: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the University; meets Ms Christine Haberlander, Deputy Governor of the Austrian State of Upper Austria, and visits regional civil protection and fire-fighting authorities.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Denis Ducarme, Minister of the Middle Class, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Self-employed, Agriculture, Social Integration and Urban Policy of Belgium, Mr Koen Van den Heuvel, Minister of Environment, Nature and Agriculture of Flanders, and Mr René Collin, Minister of Agriculture, Nature, Forests and Tourism of Wallonia, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Panagiotis Laskaridis, President of the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland: meets with local authorities and members of the public.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a speech at the Competition and Consumer Day Conference.

Ms Corina Creţu in Turin, Italy (until 06/04): participates in a public event with Ms Giuseppina De Santis, Regional (Piedmont) Minister for Innovation and Economic Development, Mrs Giovanna Pentenero, Regional (Piedmont) Councillor for Education, Labour and Professional Training and relevant stakeholders on the achievements of the Cohesion policy in Piedmont, the new programming period and the opportunities ahead; visits an EU-funded project Bioindustry Park, a research hub for technological transfer in the healthcare sector; and participates in an event on smart villages and territories in the Parella Castle.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a keynote speech at the European Day of Competition and Consumers; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; meets Mr Viorel Ştefan, Vice-Prime Minister of Romania; meets representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania; and meets Mr Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a welcome speech at the ‘Investor Day for Women Innovators' event organised by the business acceleration support and coaching services of the EU Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME), in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends an academic session with the rectors of Université Libre de Bruxelles, Oxford University, and Cambridge University, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Belgrade, Serbia: delivers opening address at the Western Balkans Digital Summit.

Vendredi 5 avril 2019

Eurogroup

Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers

Ms Federica Mogherini in St. Malo/Dinant, France: participates in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Bucharest, Romania (until 06/04):participate in the informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Károly György, International Secretary of the National Confederation of Hungarian Trade Unions (MSZOSZ).

Mr Christos Stylianides in Stuttgart, Germany: meets Mr Stephan Mayer, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community of Germany; meets Mr Thomas Strobl, Deputy Minister-President and Minister for the Interior, Digitalisation and Migration of the German State of Baden-Württemberg; meets Mr Albrecht Broemme, President of the Federal Technical Relief Service (THW); meets representatives of THW; visits the THW Training and Technology Centre Neuhausen; and receives the golden honorary medal award of THW.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Schwäbisch-Gmünd, Germany: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue together with Mr Thomas Strobl, Deputy Minister-President and Minister for the Interior, Digitalisation and Migration of the German State of Baden-Württemberg.

Mr Phil Hogan in Kerry, Ireland: launches a rural tourism app: ‘Kerry Way'; delivers a speech on “Agriculture technologies in the future of the CAP” to students of the Institute of Technology Tralee Department of Agriculture and Manufacturing Studies; attends a presentation of Farm Safety and International projects by Institute of Technology Tralee staff and students; visits Dairymaster dairy farm.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: meets Mr Aleksander Čeferin, President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: takes part in a public event organized by Marek Wójcik, Member of Polish Parliament from Katowice district.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Romania: delivers a speech at the Product Safety Day Event.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at a meeting on Erasmus+ followed by a discussion with a group of students of the Szent Piroska Greek Catholic School and its partners; participates in a conference on the European Parliament elections, Knowledge Communities, Lawyers and Democracy in the European Union organised by the National University of Public Service of Budapest.

Ms Corina Creţu in Turin, Italy: meets Mr Sergio Chiamparino, President of the Piedmont region; visits an EU-funded project, AVIO Additive Manufactoring at Cittadella Politecnica, a hub for research and innovation in the field of technical sciences, within the Politecnico of Torino.





Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Jonas Bering Liisberg, the State Secretary for Foreign Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; meets Mr Soren Pape Poulsen, Minister of Justice of Denmark.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria, jointly with filmmaker Mr Wim Wenders in the context of the SaferInternet4EU campaign: visits the Second English language high school "Thomas Jefferson" and participates in debate with students about safer internet, social media, digital education and culture; attends public screening of movie "The Million Dollar Hotel” andparticipates in Citizens' Dialogue on the topic “Creating for Europe: EU's role in supporting young talent in filmmaking”.

Samedi 6 avril 2019

Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers

Ms Federica Mogherini in St. Malo/Dinant, France: participates in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Bucharest, Romania:participate in the informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers.

Ms Corina Creţu in Turin, Italy: meets the Romanian community of Italy.

Dimanche 7 avril 2019

Mr Neven Mimica in Kigali, Rwanda: participates,together with President Jean-Claude Juncker, in the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.

Mr Phil Hogan in Verona, Italy: attends Vinitaly: International Wine and Spirits Exhibition.

