Déplacements et visites

Lundi 25 mars 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans in The Hague, the Netherlands: meets Mr Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: delivers a speech at the Conference on the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) taking place at the Embassy of Canada; and participates in a seminar on the centenary of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Stockholm.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Monaco: delivers a speechat the 10th Edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lahnstein, Germany: participates in a dialogue on Europe at a high school together with Mr Roger Lewentz, Minister for the Interior and Sport of the German State of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Koblenz, Germany: visits the local fire brigade training centre together with Mr Roger Lewentz, Minister for the Interior and Sport of the German State of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Ms Corina Crețu in Cluj-Napoca, Romania: delivers a keynote speech at the Opening session of the COTER commission Conference on „Supporting and developing an efficient cohesion policy which starts with the EU's local and regional authorities”.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Gonçalo Bernardes, University Lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Atanas Kambitov, Mayor of Blagoevgrad Municipality for the symbolic award of the WiFi4EU voucher; meets with Professor Borislav Yurukov, Rector of South-West University "Neofit Rilski", and Mr Preslav Dimitrov, Dean of the Faculty of Economics; and participates in Citizens' Dialogue with students of the South-West University "Neofit Rilski" on the topic “Digital education: the engine for a strong digital economy”.

Mardi 26 mars 2019

Informal meeting of transport ministers General Affairs Council

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a meeting on Global Governance with Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China; Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; and Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a joint press statement with Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China; Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; and Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in Paris, France.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Bucharest, Romania:meets Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania;participates in the Global Forum on Human Rights and a Tobacco-free World; meets Ms Sorina Pintea, Minister for Health of Romania;meetsMr Petre Daea, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania; and meets HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Romania (until 28/03): visits the EU-funded project "FAIRway Danube"; and delivers a keynote speech at the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) conference.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vatican City, Italy: visits the Vatican Museum, followed by a meeting with Barbara Jatta, Museum Director. (tbc); meets with H.E. Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education; and participates in and speaks at the Academic Event to promote the ERASMUS+ programme and the future participation of the Holy See.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Rome, Italy: meets Mr Marco Busetti, Minister for Education, University and Research of Italy.

Mercredi 27 mars 2019

Informal meeting of transport ministers General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusions of the March European Council

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the Opening Plenary session of the 4th ENSOP-SRP Conference on Tobacco Control.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Rome, Italy: meets with Mr Rocco Crimi, Italian under-secretary for sport. (tbc)

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Rome, Italy: meet with Mr Lorenzo Fontana, Italian Minister for Family and the Disabled.

Ms Corina Crețu in Berlin, Germany (until 29/03): meets the Romanian community of Germany.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Harvard, Boston, United States: gives an on-stage interview at the Kennedy Gordon lecture.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Professor Gérard Mourou, member of the Haut-collège of the École polytechnique and Nobel Prize winner in Physics 2018.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in the Vatican City, Italy: participates in the General Audience with His Holiness Pope Francis; meets with H. EM. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State; participates in a workshop on technology, society and governance organised by the Pontifical Council for Culture; and delivers the Lectio Magistralis on disinformation at the inauguration of the 2018/2019 academic year at the LUISS School of journalism.

Jeudi 28 mars 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Quito, Ecuador: co-chairs the second meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: visits Fuel cell technology company Elcogen, and participates at the Estonian opinion leaders lunch 2019 organised by Postimees.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group of Finnish security organisations.

Mr Johannes Hahn on official visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Poul Michelsen, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Faroe Islands.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: receives representatives of Deoleo.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Malta (until 29/03): delivers a speech at an Annual External Meeting and Conference organised by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR): "Blue Economy in European Regions."

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Kristján Thór Júlíusson, Minister for Fisheries and Agriculture of Iceland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr René Collin, Minister of Agriculture, Nature, Forests and Tourism of Wallonia.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre M. Philippe Le Houérou, Vice-président et Directeur général de la Société Financière Internationale (IFC), à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici déjeune avec la commission des Affaires économiques de l'Assemblée nationale française, à Bruxelles .

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: participates in and speaks at the European Union Youth Conference during the high-level panel debate "Road to Sibiu - The role of youth in the future of the European Union"; and meets with Ms Carina Autengruber, President of the European Youth Forum. (TBC)

Ms Corina Crețu in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the International Colloquium on “University governance in the digital era” at the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

Vendredi 29 mars 2019

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: speaks at the 30th anniversary conference of the Estonian Bar Association.

Mr Johannes Hahn on official visit to Belgrade, Serbia.

Mr Karmenu Vella, in Msida Malta: delivers, together with Ms Violeta Bulc, a speech at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) followed by a discussion with students; and visits the transport authority of Malta.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Freek Spinnewijn, Director of FEANTSA to discuss homeless people's situation.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives His Excellency Monsignor Lebeaupin, Apostolic Nuncio to the EU.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : participe au Symposium Européen de HEC Paris.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Malta:attends the opening of the Marsa Junction Project; and visits the Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia: meets Mr Tomáš Radil, Neurologist and Holocaust Survivor; meets Mr Václav Snášel, Rector of the Technical University of Ostrava; and delivers a speech at the Czech Data Protection Officer Awards 2018.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and gives a lecture at a Conference on the EU organised by the Piarist Gymnasium of Budapest; meets with Mr Péter Antall, Head of Antall József Knowledge Centre; and participates in and speaks at the Europe for Youth Seminar.

Ms Corina Crețu in Postdam, Germany: meets Mr Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of the Land of Brandenburg; and visits with Mr Dietmar Woidke the Potsdam-Golm Science Park, an EU-funded project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington D.C., United States: participates in the American Bar Association Enforcers' Roundtable at the Antitrust Law 2019 Spring Meeting.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal:visits the Ilídio Pinho Foundation.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Sao Mamede do Coronado, Portugal:visits Bial, pharmaceutical company.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening speech at the conference on digitalisation and copyright in the field of photography; and delivers the opening speech at the conference Educate to Create 2019: Impact of AI on Higher Education.

Prévisions du mois d'avril 2019 :

02/04 Informal meeting of energy ministers

03/04 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Research)

05/04 Eurogroup

05-06/04 Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers

08/04 Foreign Affairs Council

09/04 EU-China summit; General Affairs Council

10/04 Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers

11/04 Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers

14-15/04 Informal meeting of health ministers

15/04 Informal meeting of health ministers; Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Informal meeting of culture ministers

15-16/04 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Informal meeting of culture ministers

