(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 18 mars 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Berlin, Germany: gives a keynote speech at the Global Solutions Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the EU-China Strategic Dialogue, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip participates in the AI 4 Belgium Launch with Mr Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium, Mr Alexander De Croo, Deputy-Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Belgium and Mr Philippe de Backer, Minister for Digital Agenda, Telecom and Postal Services of Belgium, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Senator Pavel Fischer and Senator Ladislav Faktor from the Czech Senate.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Berlin (until 19/03): meets Mr Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister for Finance of Germany; meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; and meets the Committees for Europe, Finances, Economy and Budget of the Bundestag.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a working lunch with the European Government Business Relations Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn Attends the informal meeting: “Breakfast with friends of North Macedonia”, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the 37th session of the African-Caribbean-Pacific (ACP)-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the Clean Energy Industrial Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Rumen Porodzanov, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Bulgaria, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Kaspars Gerhards, Minister for Agriculture of Latvia, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Kaspars Gerhards, Minister for Agriculture of Latvia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Miroslav Toman, Minister for Agriculture of Czechia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Berlin, Germany: hosts a discussion with German humanitarian aid NGOs and meets Mr Uwe Corsepius, Director for EU affairs in the Federal Chancellor's Office.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Kaspars Gerhards, Minister for Agriculture of Latvia, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Ms Jennie Nilsson, Minister for Rural Affairs of Sweden, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Didier Guillaume, Minister for Agriculture and Food of France, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska, in Craiova, Romania: delivers a speech at the Automotive Industry Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: holds a Citizens' Dialogue at Pázmány Péter University.

Ms Corina Creţu in Athens, Greece (until 20/03): meets Mr Christos Spirtzis, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport; meets Mr Nikos Pappas, Minister for Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information; delivers a speech at the 4th Meeting of OECD (Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development) Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Morten Ostergaard, party leader of the Danish Social liberal party; and meets Mr Lars Rohde, Governor of the Danish National Bank.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Lund, Sweden:meets Mr Hans Dahlgren, Minister for European Affairs of Sweden; and gives a keynote speech at the “Anna Lindh Lecture” at the University of Lund.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of young representative of the JSD (Social Democratic Youth) from Castelo Branco and Leiria districts, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the inauguration of ‘Citizen Space' at the Embassy of Portugal in Belgium together with HE Professor Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Portugal, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: meets Ms Sharon White, Chief Executive of the Office of Communications (Ofcom) to discuss cyber security and online terrorist content.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in a discussion with young people on “Sofia and Europe for the Young – 3D Democracy, Dialogue and Debate”.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr. Mark Vasic, Deutsche Telekom Vice President responsible for EU and International Regulation and Mr Nikola Ljushev, CEO of Makedonski Telekom.

Mardi 19 mars 2019

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Andrej Kiska, President of Slovakia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Andrej Kiska, President of Slovakia.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Reinier van Zutphen, National Ombudsman of the Netherlands, to discuss the migrants and refugees situation in Member States.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the 15th EU-North Macedonia Association & Stabilisation Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip, Ms Vĕra Jourová, Mr Julian King and Ms Mariya Gabriel participate in a roundtable with the online platforms Google, Facebook and Twitter to follow-up on the implementation of the Code of Practice on Disinformation, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Berlin: delivers a speech at the Global Solutions Summit; meets Mr Dennis J. Snower, President of the Global Solutions Initiative; meets Mr Rainer Hoffmann, Chairman of the German Trade Union Confederation; and meets Mr Eric Schweitzer, President of the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the InvestEU Matchmaking Event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Globe EU event on “Fast-tracking a Circular Economy in the EU”, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the Politico Artificial Intelligence: Innovation and Governance Summit 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council.

Mr Johannes Hahn at the EU-North Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Goerge Ciamba, Minister Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Tbilisi, Georgia: meets Ms Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia; meets Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia; meets Mr Giorgi Kobulia, Minister for Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; meets with the Civil Society of the EU-Georgia Domestic Advisory Group (DAG); participates in a Business Forum hosted by the EU-Georgia Business Council; and visits the Tiflistex manufacturing company.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Minister of Energy of Poland.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Žygimantas Vaiciunas, Minister of Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañetereceives Mr Herkko Plit, CEO of Baltic Connector.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives an opening speech at the PCI Energy Days, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the high-level conference on: “Oceans - The future of the Blue Planet”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: visits the European Medicines Agency.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: participe au sommet annuel « Annual AAA issuer and investor Summit » organisé par HSBC.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Andreas Pottakis, Greek Ombudsman.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses a conference organised by the Ministry for Environment, Agriculture, Conservation and Consumer Protection of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a Speech at the Tourism Showcase Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Elzbieta Bienkowska takes part in the European Family Business roundtable, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the 2nd Artificial Intelligence Summit: Innovation and Governance 2019, organised by Politico, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers the welcome speech at the European Civil Rights Award of Sinti and Roma, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Alfonso Pallavicini, new President of the European Historic Houses, and Vice President Wenceslas de Lobcowicz.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets with members of the European Government Business Relations Council (“Ad hoc Council”) to discuss priorities in education and youth “Building resilience, cohesion and competitiveness - what next for education and youth in Europe?”, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Minister for Energy of Poland.

Ms Corina Creţu in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Angel Gurria, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); participates in the 7th OECD Roundtable of Mayors and Ministers; delivers a speech at the Opening session "The Geography of Global Megatrends";and delivers a keynote speech at the Plenary Session “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” of the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Regional Development Policy Committee.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Conference “InvestEU Matchmaking 2019 Powered by the European Investment Project Portal (EIPP) and the Seal of Excellece (SoE)”, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the European House Ambrosetti on: "Shaping the future of research, science and innovation in Europe", in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the European Parliament high-level conference "Oceans - the future of the blue Planet", in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Dialogue seminar with churches, religious and philosophical organisations, organised by the European Parliament, on: "Artificial Intelligence: Ethical Concerns", in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in a roundtable with online platforms, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers opening remarks at the high-level conference within the European Media Literacy Week, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel meets with Ms Rositsa Zaimova, co-founder of Dalberg Data Insights, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the 15 Years Anniversary of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security under the title “Building cybersecurity bridges together: 15 years of ENISA”, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Namur, Belgium: delivers a keynote speech at the conference “Europe Numérique: où sont les femmes?” at the University of Namur.

Mercredi 20 mars 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker accompanied by Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Ms Marianne Thyssen, delivers the opening speech at the Tripartite Social Summit, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, and Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, for a working dinner.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives representatives of the European Disability Forum.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr David Harris, Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen visits the Employers Group of the Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement at the event organised by Japan Machinery Center for Trade and Investment (JMC) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, President of MEDEF, a network of entrepreneurs in France.

Mr Neven Mimica in Buenos Aires, Argentina: participates in the 2nd high-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation (BAPA+40 Conference) and meets Mr Jorge Marcelo Faurie, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Koen Van den Heuvel, Minister for Environment, Nature and Agriculture of Flanders, Belgium.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives members of the Assembly of European Regions.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre le Professeur Joseph Stiglitz, lauréat du prix Nobel d'économie en 2001, à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Theo de Jager, President of the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO).

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the conference Combating Racism/Discrimination: Evaluating 2014-2019 and recommendations for 2019-2024, at the EU Roma Week in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference Creating Trust through Uncovering and Recognising the Truth: Advancing Recognition and Remedy for Anti-Gypsyism organised on International Day Against Racial Discrimination, at the EU Roma Week in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the 9th Annual European Data Protection & Privacy Conference - "What next for European and global data privacy?", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Dunja Mijatović, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

Mr Tibor Navracsics and Mr Günther H. Oettinger receive Andy Grote, Hamburg's Interior and Sports Senator.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a keynote address at the event “Learn to Swim, Prevent Drowning - The Way Forward”, hosted by MEP Adina Vălean, Chairwoman of the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu in Athens, Greece: participates in thePlenary Session “Including Everyone, Everywhere: Managing Demographic and Social Change” and in the Closing session ”The Path Forward” of the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Regional Development Policy Committee; and meets Mr Çetin Ali Dönmez, Deputy Minister for Industry and Technology of Turkey.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Roland Ries, Mayor of Strasbourg, in Brussels

Mr Julian King receives Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for Internal Affairs and Sports of Lower Saxony

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the 9th Annual European Data Protection and Privacy Conference: What next for European and global data privacy?, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel meets with Mr Bruno Liebhaberg, Chair of the EU Observatory on Online Platform Economy and Director General of the Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE),in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the Code Week Ambassadors and Education Ministries' coordinators meeting, in Brussels.

Jeudi 21 mars 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a press conference with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Britta Stark, President of the Landtag Brandenburg, State Parliament of Brandenburg, Germany.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a speech at the high-level conference on "A global approach to sustainable finance", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Eva Maydell, Member of the European Parliament, and Bulgarian Business Leaders in the context of "Leaders' Academy of the Education Bulgaria 2030"

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Eurocities Mayors' Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Hiromichi Mizuno, Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the First EU-African SME Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote speech at the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU) Transatlantic Conference: “Atlantic drift? The EU, the US and the WTO in a new world”, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström and Mr Phil Hogan deliver a keynote speeches at the European Liaison Committee for Agricultural and Agri-Food Trade (CELCAA) Conference: “Beyond ‘Trade for All': Time to promote the benefits of agri-food trade”, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote speech at the European Liberal Forum Ralf Dahrendorf Roundtable: “Taking Charge of Transatlantic Trade: The EU as a global leader”, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Buenos Aires, Argentina: participates in the launch of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Argentina; meets Ms Patricia Bullrich, Minister for Security of Argentina; and meets Ms Carolina Stanley, Minister for Health and Social Development of Argentina.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain: participates in the Citizens Dialogue.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Conference on Mobility of Apprenticeships in Europe: A contribution to youth employment and competitiveness of business, co-organised by the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Pierre Moscovici rencontre M. Mohamed Benchaaboun, ministre des Finances et de l'Économie du Maroc, àBruxelles.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bruges, Belgium;participates in a debate: "The future of Europe and equality between men and women in the EU", at the College of Europe.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Zagreb, Croatia: delivers a speech on Talent Education at the Second International Gifted Conference.

Mr Carlos Moedas, in Porto, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the 170th Anniversary event of the Portuguese Business Association (AEP) on the theme: “European competitiveness in a situation of uncertainty”.

Mr JulianKingspeaks at the E!Sharp Live Conference 2019 on disinformation and election security, in Brussels

Mr Julian King receives Ms Natalia Intotero, Minister for Romanians Abroad.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania: participates as guest speaker at an Investment Breakfast; delivers an opening keynote speech at the Startup Europe Summit 2019; meets with the Startup Europe Western Balkans Network launched in Sofia and discusses the Western Balkans policy recommendations report; delivers a speech at the Startup Europe Awards Special edition Ceremony and awards winners; and meets Romanian entrepreneurs.

Vendredi 22 mars 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a special event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the European Economic Area Agreement together with the Leaders of the European Council and the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a press conference with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets the Latvian Parliament for a European Semester visit.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Tampere, Finland; meets Ms Mari Walls, President of Tampere University and the management board of Tampere University; participates in a Citizens' dialogue at Tampere University; attends a working lunch hosted by Mr Lauri Lyly, Mayor of City of Tampere; and visits two Horizon2020 funded-projects on digital innovation and robotics.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Mohamed Benchaâboun, Minister for Economy and Finance of Morocco.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain: participates in the Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Natalia-Elena Intotero, Minister for Romanians Abroad.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Naples, Italy: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue and participates in the “EU Saves Lives” roadshow.

Mr Carlos Moedas, in Vila Real, Portugal: visits the University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro (UTAD) as part of the Science Road Show agenda.

Mr Carlos Moedas, in Ílhavo, Portugal: speaks at the WinterCEmp event organised by the European Commission's representation in Portugal: «The stage to Europe: conversation with Carlos Moedas and Francisco Pinto Balsemão».

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the national Students Conference on European parliament elections 2019 and “My Media Literacy beat the fake news”.

Samedi 23 mars 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini on official visit to Tokyo, Japan (until 24/03).

Mr Christos Stylianides in Udine, Italy: speaks in an event on civil protection together with local civil protection authorities.

Dimanche 24 mars 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini on official visit to Tokyo, Japan: participates in the 5th World Assembly for Women (WAW!).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Monaco:delivers a speech at the 10th Edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative; meets Mr Viacheslav Fetisov, United Nations Environment Patron for the Polar Regions.

Prévisions du mois de mars 2019 :

26-27/03 Informal meeting of transport ministers

