(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 11 mars 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans in Bucharest, Romania:is awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the National School of Political and Administrative Studies.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Princeton, the United States of America: delivers a keynote speech at Princeton University.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States of America: participates in the EU reception organised on the occasion of the 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr. Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Vilius Šapoka, Minister of Finance of Lithuania.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

Mr Neven Mimica receives representatives from SOS Kinderdorf.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in a solemn session of the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania to commemorate the Restoration of the independence of the Republic of Lithuania.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates: meets Mr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; and participates in an exchange with students at the Emirates diplomatic Academy.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: meets Mr Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Ms Corina Creţu in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Roland Ries, Mayor of Strasbourg and Mr Toni Vetrano, Mayor of Kehl (Germany); and visits an EU-funded project: the cross-border “Maison de la Petite Enfance” crèche, located near the “Pont de l'Europe”, bridge connecting Strasbourg and Kehl.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Austin, Texas, the United States of America: attends the South by Southwest conference and participates in the roundtable “Women in leadership”; and attends the event “Democracy and corruption” in the Scandinavia House.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Joachim Bitterlich, Senior Fellow of Economics, Law and Social Sciences, at the École supérieure de commerce de Paris (ESCP) Europe.

Mr Julian King participates in the 15th European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, in Brussels.

Mr JulianKing receives Sir Kevin Tebbit, KCB CMG, Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs, Smiths Group plc, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers opening remarks and a presentation on "Europe for cybersecurity: results and perspectives" at the conference Cybersecurity in the EU: How to Respond to Ever-Growing Threats?.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Ms Tsvetelina Tsvetanova from the Institut des Balkans du Développement Durable; and meets with Mr Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Ms Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, Ms Denitza Sacheva, Deputy-Minister of Education and Science and Mr Peter Statev Executive Director Sofia Tech Park.

Mardi 12 mars 2019

Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels conference

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States of America: briefs the United Nations Security Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States of America: delivers a speech at the High-Level Event on ‘Women in Power' organised by the President of the United Nations General Assembly and participates in the EU side event “Women on the Frontlines: lessons learnt from Yemen and Syria” in the framework of the 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre une délégation d'élus ultramarins des Départements et Territoires d'Outre-Mer français, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates: delivers a keynote speech in the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) 2019.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy and Business of Spain.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at a roundtable on “Management of migration policy in the context of the elections of the European Parliament” at the Bulgarian Parliament.

Mercredi 13 mars 2019

Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels conference

President Jean-Claude Juncker is received by His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians, for a working lunch.

Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Johannes Hahn and Mr Christos Stylianides participate in the Days of Dialogue of the third Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn meets with Mr Akram Chehayeb, Minister of Education of Lebanon; Mr Richard Kouyoumjian, Minister for Social Affairs of Lebanon; and Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nairobi, Kenya (until 15/03): participates in the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 4); participates in the High Ambition Alliance on Chemicals and Waste; and participates in the opening of the EU side event on the contribution of sustainable finance to a circular economy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis inMassenez, France: visits the Massenez distillery in the context of the discussions on the self-regulatory offer of the industry on labelling of alcohol.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); and meets Mr Martin Jaeger, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

Ms Margrethe Vestager gives a speech at the 10th annual European Financial Services Stakeholder Round Table, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the winners of the Student Challenge from the “Shaping competition policy in the era of digitisation” conference.

Mr JulianKing meets Sue Grey,Permanent Secretary of the Department of Finance in the Northern Ireland Executive, in Brussels.

Mr JulianKing meets Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO; and participates in an informal North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO HQ, in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: participates as guest speaker in a breakfast meeting on Fake news at the Strasbourg Press Club; and participates in a meeting with 4 Cybersecurity Competence Network pilots.

Jeudi 14 mars 2019

Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels conference

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the Spring Assembly of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Thorbjørn Jagland, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs, and Mr Johannes Hahn and Mr Christos Stylianides participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the third Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nairobi, Kenya (until 15/03): participates in the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 4); participates in the EU Ministerial Coordination meeting; participates in the High Level Segment Official Opening Plenary; and delivers a statement in the afternoon session of the National Statements.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Rennes, France: participates in the Food Heroes Awards ceremony at the Rennes Expo.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Vienna, Austria, participates on behalf of the European Union in the 62nd session of the UNODC's Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Ministerial Segment.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms H.E. Dr. Mary Kamel Kawar, Minister for Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania (until 15/03): participates in and delivers a speech at the Joint Meeting of the Committees of the Associative Structures in Romania, in the margins of the European Summit for Regions and Cities; and participates in and delivers speeches at the 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: gives a keynote speech at the 19th International Cartels Conference; and meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at the Dansk Digitalt topmøde 2019 summit; meets with Mr. Rasmus Jarlov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark; officiates the signature of the #Saferinternet4EU ambassador document with Mr. Bongki Engel, Global Senior Director for Government & Public Affairs of LEGO; visits the Ørestad Gymnasium; and participates in a discussion with students about digital skills.

Vendredi 15 mars 2019

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

Mr Frans Timmermans in Wijster, The Netherlands:opens the Attero Plastic Recycling Plant and participates in a Round table discussion on the European Plastics Strategy.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands: participates in a Citizens' dialogue with students and entrepreneurs at the NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Turkey Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU-Turkey Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the launch of the Strategic Dialogue with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and gives the closing speech at the 2019 Policy Forum on Development, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nairobi, Kenya: participates in the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 4); participates in the Leadership Dialogue; participates in the UNEA 4 High Level Luncheon “Innovative Policies and Solutions for Circular Economy”; and participates in the Closing Plenary Session.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in the Citizen dialogue; meets Ms Lena Hallengren, Minister for Health and Social Affairs of Sweden; and visits the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : participe au « Séminaire Semestre Européen – Les réformes structurelles en France » - organisé par la Commission européenne, la Direction générale du Trésor, France Stratégie et le Conseil d'Analyse Economique.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Philippe Lazzarini, United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: delivers a keynote speech at the Irish Farmers Journal Conference; participates in an event organised by EirGrid and the France-Ireland Chamber of Commerce; and attends the “Women in Agriculture” event.

Ms Violeta Bulc and Mr Julian King in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participate in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Krakow, Poland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the VI European Labour Mobility Congress.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Harald Kayser, Senior Partner and Chairman of PwC Europe SE.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a speech and participates in a panel discussion “Working together to reinforce Europe” , at the 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities; meets Mr Magnus Berntsson, President of the Association of European Regions; and meets Mrs Gabriela Firea, Mayor of Bucharest.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal: attends and delivers a keynote speech at the Conference “Europe and the Present”, organised by Portuguese daily national newspaper Público.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal: visits the Portuguese comercial vehicles company Grupo Salvador Caetano.

Mr JulianKing in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in the Citizens Dialogue, and meets Mr Boštjan Poklukar, Minister of the Interior.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in discussion with young people “Sofia and Europe for the Young – 3D Democracy, Dialogue and Debate”.

Prévisions du mois de mars 2019 :

18/03 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council

19/03 General Affairs Council

21-22/03 European Council

26-27/03 Informal meeting of transport ministers

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 16 et 17 mars 2019:

WINTERSTEIN Alexander: +32 (0) 460 79 32 65

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23