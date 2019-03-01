(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 4 mars 2019

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms María Fernanda Espinosa Garcé, President of United Nations General Assembly.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Milorad Dodik, Chairmain of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman and Rotating CEO of Huawei Technologies.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mgr Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Nonce Apostolique et porte-parole du Saint-Siège auprès de l'Union européenne.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete meets Mr Ralfs Nemiro, Minister for Economics of Latvia, in Brussel.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete meets Mr, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania, in Brussel.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Israel: in Beit Dagan: meets Mr Yakov Poleg, Deputy Director-General, of the Foreign Trade Center, Ministry of Agriculture and the management of the Ministry of Agriculture; in Tel Aviv: meets Mr Yakov Litzman the Deputy-Minister of Health of Israel; visits the Hadassah Medical Center and BioHab Research Center.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: participates in the Inter-ministerial meeting with Greek authorities.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Asako Okai, United Nations Development Programme's Assistant Administrator and Director for the Crisis Bureau.

Mr Phil Hogan in Milan, Italy: meets Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister for Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies of Italy together with the Italian Regional Ministers for Agriculture.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister for Transport of Qatar, to officially sign the EU-Qatar Aviation Agreement.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: holds a Citizens' Dialogue with students at Elte University and via video link with students at the University of Milan.

Ms Corina Creţu in Dubrovnik, Croatia (until 05/03): meets Mr Iztok Purič, Minister for Development, Strategic Projects and Cohesion of Slovenia; and attends the Gala dinner at the High-Level Conference “Friends of Cohesion”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the structured dialogue with the Economic and Monetary Committee of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of Erasmus+ students from Portugal, Spain, Romania, Italy, Czechia and Poland; attends a working lunch with the members of the Research, innovation and science policy experts group (RISE); and receives Mr Patrick Cox, Former President of the European Parliament and Mr John Fitzgerald, CEO of Supernode Ltd.

Mr Julian King in Dublin, Ireland: delivers a keynote speech on cyber security at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce ICT Seminar; and gives a speech on New Security Challenges Facing Europe, at the Institute of International and European Affairs.

Mardi 5 mars 2019

EU-Georgia Association Council

Environment Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia.

Ms Federica Mogherini at the EU-Georgia Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Tatsuya Terazawa, Vice-Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) conference on "Fostering Innovation in Corporate Reporting", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Valletta, Malta: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue; attends a working breakfast with Ms Roberta Metsola, Member of the European Parliament, and business representatives on "Bringing Europe's Investment Plan to SMEs and industry in Malta"; attends a working lunch with the representatives of Malta Development Bank; and meets Mr Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates at the EU-Georgia Association Council.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives King Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Juris Püce, Minister for Environmental Protection and Regional Development of Latvia.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Neno Dimov, Minister for Environment and Water of Bulgaria, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives from the Eurogroup for Animals.

Mr Phil Hogan attends the 94th African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP) Secretariat meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers the keynote speech at the Airlines for Europe Aviation Summit (A4E).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany: visits the German Aerospace centre.

Ms Vĕra Jourová hosts the screening of the "RBG" movie about U.S. Supreme Court of Justice Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, organised by UN Women and the European Commission;and participates in a debate, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in a Round Table organised by the European Festivals Association (EFA); and meets Mr Witold Bańka, Minister for Sport and Tourism of Poland.

Ms Corina Creţu in Dubrovik, Croatia: delivers a speech at the High-Level Conference “Friends of Cohesion”- Cohesion Policy and Structural Reforms Post-2020.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Rome, Italy: meets the European Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Industry and Finance Committees of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy and the Italian Senate; meets Mr Luigi Di Maio, Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development of Italy; and meets Mr Giovanni Tria, Minister for Finance.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Model United Nations Event organised by the European School of Brussels II (EBB2); receives Professor Hellen Wallace, British Academy; attends the Tour d'Europe Dissemination Event organised by the European Commission's Research, innovation and science policy experts group (RISE).

Mr Julian King delivers the opening speech at the High-level Forum on Interoperability, organised by DG HOME, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: participates in the Intelligence Network in Europe roundtable, 'Towards a common intelligence culture?'

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Madrid, Spain: delivers an opening keynote speech at the ESPAÑA EMPRESA DIGITAL event “Digitisation as lever for SME's competitiveness”; meets with Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for the Economy and Business; meets with Mr Francisco Polo, Secretary of State for Digital Advancement; and participates in the award ceremony of the Wifi4EU voucher in the Torrelodones municipality.

Mercredi 6 mars 2019

College meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers the opening address at the 2019 Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference “Success Stories and New Challenges”, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a keynote speech at the award ceremony of the Young Writers Prize in the framework of the final conference of the MEDRESET-MENARA projects, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Christoph Leitl, President of Eurochambres.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Forum for Manufacturing: an Industry vision for a renewed Europe, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Washington D.C., the United States of America (until 07/03): meets Mr Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative.

Mr Neven Mimica in Sydney, Australia: meets Ms Anne Ruston, Assistant Minister for International Development and the Pacific; meets Ms Claire Moore, Senator for Queensland and Shadow Minister for International Development & the Pacific.

Mr Neven Mimica in Sydney, Australia: participates in an outreach event on investing in the Pacific with Ms Anne Ruston, Assistant Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the Solar Power Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the 2019 Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference: “Success Stories and New Challenges”, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Marios Karogian, Former President of the Cyprus Parliament

M Dimitris Avramopoulos reçoit M. Jacques Toubon, le Défenseur des droits en France.

Mr Phil Hogan speaks at the launch event of “Darkness into Light”, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Vatican City, Italy: attends the General audience with His Holiness Pope Francis.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Conference: 'Sport & regional development: The future of sport in European cities' - Session I: Role of sport & physical activity in developing cohesive communities, organised by the Sport Intergroup together with the URBAN Intergroup of the European Parliament.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Gonçalo Leite Velho, Head of Board of Sindicato Nacional do Ensino Superior (Portuguese trade union).

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the Women's European Council, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Professor Gonçalo Leite Velho, President of the Sindicato Nacional do Ensino Superior (SNESup).

Mr Julian King meets Dr Hany Farid, Senior Advisor for the Counter Terrorism Project, at the University of California Berkeley, to discuss online terrorist content, in Brussels

M Julian King reçoit Jacques Toubon, Défenseur des droits en France.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening speech at the presentation of the European White Paper “Home & family employment and home care in the EU” by the European Federation of Family Employment and Homecare (EFFE); and participates in a panel discussion “Women leading the EU, Women on Boards and a Gender Equality Council” at the Women's European Council.

Jeudi 7 mars 2019

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives, together with Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the inter-parliamentary Conference "Women's Power in Politics" in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at a working breakfast on the Future of Europe with CEOs and representatives of Hanover Communications, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Belgium and Luxembourg, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Washington D.C., United States of America: delivers a keynote speech at the “40th Annual International Trade Update”, at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Mr Neven Mimica in Sydney, Australia: on official mission.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Abu Dhabi: delivers a speech at the World Ocean Summit 2019.

Mr Christos Stylianides welcomes Mr Herbert Reul, Minister for the Interior of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia, for a visit of the European Response Coordination Centre to discuss rescEU.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Prato, Italy: visits a textile manufacturing plant; and meets with local Authorities and economic stakeholders.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the International Women's Day event “Women's Power in Politics”,organised by the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Haruhi Kumazawa, Commissioner of the Personal Information Protection Commission of Japan.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets Mr Jan Hamáček, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Czechia, in Brussels.

Ms Vera Jourovà receives Mr Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Yordanka Asenova Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia (Bulgaria).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Ivo Grüner, Vice President of the Pilsen Region for Regional Development, Eu Funds and Information Technology of Czechia.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the High-level roundtable on Gender Equality in Cities, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives candidates in the European Parliament elections from the Danish Venstre party.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the discussion at VL Gruppe (Danish Management Society).

Vendredi 8 mars 2019

Justice and Home Affairs Council

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Ilkka Niemelä, President of Aalto University.

Mr Karmenu Vella in St. Julian's, Malta:delivers a keynote speech at the International E-mobility Summit.

Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: presents the Country Specific Recommendations for Lithuania to the National Parliament of Lithuania.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in the Hague, Netherlands: participates in a mission to Europol and meets Catherine De Bolle, the Executive Director of Europol.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Ljubljana, Slovenia: meets Mr Miro Cerar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Slovenia; meets representatives of the International Trust Foundation (ITF); and delivers a speech at the opening of the 2019 Slovenian Development Days.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue together with Ms Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport.

Mr Phil Hogan in Sofia, Bulgaria: addresses the International beekeeping and digital technologies conference.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Florence, Italy: takes part in a Citizen's Dialogue on collaborative and social economy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the presentation by the expert advisory group to the Danish government on artificial intelligence; meets Mr Ufe Elbaek, leader of the Alternative Party; participates in the on-stage discussion on the future of Europe, on the occasion of International Women's Day,.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Aveiro, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the public presentation of the EU financed “Aviero Steam City” project.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers an opening speech at the International beekeeping and digital technologies Conference on "Digitisation in Beekeeping: Benefits and Challenges".

Samedi 9 mars 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker

Ms Federica Mogherini in Redmond, Washington, in the United States: participates in the meeting of the Global Tech Panel.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Ljubljana, Slovenia: visits the Administration and Training Centre for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief of Slovenia.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Novo Mesto, Slovenia: observes an exercises cave search and rescue (SAR) operations by the Cave SAR unit from the Civil Protection and Disaster Relief of Slovenia.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Figueira da Foz, Portugal: attends the 11th European University of the PSD event on 'European Union: present and future challenges'.

Dimanche 10 mars 2019

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Austin, Texas, the United States of America (until 11/03): gives a keynote speech at the session “Fair Competition in a Digital World” at the South by Southwest conference.

Prévisions du mois de mars 2019 :

04/03 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

05/03 EU-Georgia Association Council; Environment Council

07/03 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

07-08/03 Justice and Home Affairs Council

11/03 Eurogroup

12/03 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

12-14/03 Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels conference

15/03 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

18/03 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council

19/03 General Affairs Council

21-22/03 European Council

26-27/03 Informal meeting of transport ministers

