(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 25 février 2019

EU-League of Arab States summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU – League of Arab States Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt: participates in the EU-League of Arab States Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini on official visit to Beirut, Lebanon (until 25/02).

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: meets Mr Toomas Tamsar, Managing Director of Estonian Employers' Confederation; meets Mr Oliver Väärtnõu, CEO of Cybernetica AS; meets Mr Valdur Laid, Director General of Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Kuopio, Finland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe and in a discussion on Circular Economy; meets representatives of the city of Kuopio and the regional council of Pohjois-Savo; and visits several companies having received EU funding:Kuopion Woodi, Kuopio Center for Gene and Cell Therapy and Kuopion Saana.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Barcelona, Spain: delivers a speech on “Visions of digital leadership”; and attends a roundtable discussion with members of the GSM Association (association of mobile operators worldwide).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt: participates in the EU-League of Arab States Summit.

Mr Neven Mimica in Apia, Samoa Islands (until 27/02): on official mission.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Bertrand Piccard, founder of Solar Impulse.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Vienna, Austria: participates in the launch of the "EU saves Lives" roadshow in Vienna; and meets Mr Herbert Kickl, Federal Minister of the Interior of Austria.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Marlene Mortler, Member of the German Bundestag.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Delhi, India: meets with Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources; meets with Mr Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Commerce and Industry; meets with representatives of the European Business Group (EBG) on "Ease of Doing Business in India – main obstacles"; and meets with SMEs representatives from India and EU.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: meets Mr Jiří Dušek, Senator of the Czech Parliament; delivers a speech at a Conference on Artificial Intelligence, organised by the Senate of the Czech Parliament; and meets Representatives of the Czech Confederation of Commerce and Retail.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the Conference on ‘Juristocracy or Democracy at European Level' organised by the Faculty of Law of Elte University.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: meets with Csaba Borboly, President of the Harghita County Council.

Ms Corina Creţu in Făgăraș, Romania: meets the Presidents of Brașov and Sibiu County Councils and the Mayors from Făgăraș County (Romania).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Ljubljana, Slovenia: meets Mr Zdravko Pocivalsek, Minister for Economic Development and Technology of Slovenia; meets Mr Andrej Bertoncelj, Minister for Finance of Slovenia; meets Mr Vojmir Urlep, State Secretary in the Slovenian Prime Minister's office; meets Mr Andrej Matvoz, Director of the Slovenian Competition Protection Agency;visits the National Assembly for the meeting with the Presidents of the Parliamentary Committee on the European Union Affairs, Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Parliamentary Committee on the Economy.

Mr Julian King in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a keynote speech at the Fourth Meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group on Europol (JPSG).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Barcelona, Madrid: participates in the 2019 World Mobile Congress in Barcelona; delivers keynote address “AI Innovation, Ethics and Diversity”;visits the congress grounds and exhibits; meets with a delegation of Members of the European Parliament; and meets with Mrs Nadia Calvino, the Spanish Economy Minister.

Mardi 26 février 2019

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the 3rd Annual FinTech Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Thomas Lillelund, CEO of AIG Europe.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives several State Secretaries from Norway.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete meets representatives of several regional offices of Spanish regions, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of the Senate of Berlin.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Hennadii Zubko, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Karl-Josef Lauman, Minister for Labour, Health and Social Affairs of North-Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Luxembourg, au Luxembourg: échange avec la Commission des Finances et du Budget du Parlement Luxembourgeois.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the third High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen.

Mr Phil Hogan receives a group of visiting young farmers from the Dutch province of Zeeland.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the official opening of the “European Smart Villages Exhibition”, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Michael D'Arcy, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance, of Ireland.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in theHigh Level Conference: “Multimodal transport – towards the future”, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Delhi, India: speaks at the launch event of the project "Business Support to EU-India Policy Dialogues"; and meets with EU Member States' Heads of Mission.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Mohamed Aujjar, Minister for Justice of Morocco.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at a conference organised by the Brussels-Binder (free database consisting of profiles of female experts based in Europe).

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in a working lunch with secondary school teachers from Hungary.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Stephan Holthoff-Pförtner, Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs of North-Rhine Westphalia (Germany); and receives Ms Edit Herczog, Managing Director of GEANT, National Research and Education Networks.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Elke König, Chair of the Single Resolution Board.

Mr Julian King delivers the opening and a closing speech at the Conference 'EU Cities against Radicalisation', in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Kyustendil, Bulgaria: visits the Dr. Petar Beron Language School and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue with students on the topic of young people in the digital world.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the International Conference “Artificial Intelligence: implications for policymakers”.

Mercredi 27 février 2019

College meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the 7th World Congress Against Death Penalty, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Pekka Ala-Pietilä, chair of the High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence set up by the European Commission.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Juho Romakkaniemi, CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Hennadii Zubko, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Regional Development, Building and Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre les directeurs exécutifs du Fonds monétaire international (FMI), à Bruxelles.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bengaluru, India (until 28/02): meets with representatives of the EBG Bengaluru Chapter; visits the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); and visits the Phillips Innovation Centre.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) Leadership Programme, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Plovdiv, Bulgaria: visits the Agricultural University and participates, together with MEP Vladimir Urutchev, in the Citizens' Dialogue on the topic of “Digitalisation of the Agricultural sector”.

Jeudi 28 février 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in London, United Kingdom: participates in the conference “Jordan: Growth and Opportunity - the London Initiative 2019”.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Bucharest, Hungary: attends the 3rd Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy; meets Mr Stepan Kubiv, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Istanbul, Turkey: co-chairs the EU-Turkey High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED).

Mr Johannes Hahn in London, United Kingdom: participates in the conference “Jordan: Growth and Opportunity - the London Initiative 2019”.

Mr Neven Mimica in Papete, French Polynesia (until 01/04): on official mission.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grèce : rencontre M. Alexis Tsipras, Premier Ministre de la Grèce; participe à un dialogue citoyen à l'Institut français de Grèce ; et rencontre des partenaires sociaux et des représentants du milieu académique.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: visits an EU-funded project for refugees and asylum seekers.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Delphi, Greece (until 01/03): participates in the Delphi Economic Forum IV.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Istanbul Turkey (until 01/03): attends the EU-Turkey High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Slovakia: in Krompachy: visits a Roma special school; in Chminianske Jakubovany: visits an elementary school; participates in a Roundtable discussion with stakeholders and Slovak authorities on Roma inclusion; and meets Mr Rastislav Trnka, President of the Košice Region.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany;meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; and meets Mr Olaf Scholz, Minister for Finance.

Mr Julian King in Bucharest Romania: delivers a speech at the “Addressing Hybrid Threats through Sustainable Resilience and Strategic Communication” conference organised by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Ivan Kristoff, Founder of Highrise Emergency Aerial Response Team (H.E.A.R.T.)

Vendredi 1 mars 2019

Mr Andrus Ansip in Bucharest, Hungary: attends an Informal meeting with telecommunications ministers.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: addresses the Grand Committee of the Finnish Parliament; meets Mr Matti Alahuhta, Chairman of DevCo; and visits the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Paris, France: attends the Salon d'Agriculture.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: holds bilateral meetings in the margins of the Delphi Economic Forum IV.

Mr Phil Hogan in Poland (until 02/03): in Kraków: meets students and employees of the University of Agriculture; meets representatives of producer groups, cooperatives, agricultural advisors and researchers; in Jasionka: meets Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland; and participates in the 2nd European Agricultural Forum.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Slovakia: meets Mr Andrej Kiska, President of Slovakia; and visits the Roma Community Centres in Rankovce and Košice.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets with Mr Hegedüs Zoltán, President of the Hungarian National Youth Council, and representatives from the Hungarian Students' Union.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Delphi, Greece: participates in the Delphi Economic Forum IV; and delivers a keynote speech in a panel discussion about "European Elections, Fake news and Democracy".

Samedi 2 mars 2019

Mr Phil Hogan in Jasionka, Poland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue, with Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.

Prévisions du mois de mars 2019 :

01/03 Informal meeting of telecommunications ministers

04/03 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

05/03 EU-Georgia Association Council; Environment Council

07/03 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

07-08/03 Justice and Home Affairs Council

11/03 Eurogroup

12/03 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

12-14/03 Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels conference

15/03 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

18/03 Agriculture and Fisheries Council; Foreign Affairs Council

19/03 General Affairs Council

21-22/03 European Council

26-27/03 Informal meeting of transport ministers

