(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 18 février 2019

Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Latvian students from European Schools for a job shadowing day.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mgr Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Nonce apostolique et porte-parole du Saint-Siège auprès de l'Union européenne.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in a working dinner with Mr Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Minsk, Belarus: meets Mr Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus; Mr Sergei Rumas, Prime Minister of Belarus; Mr Oleg Kravchenko, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Mr Maksim Yermalovich, First Deputy Minister for Finance of Belarus; and meets with representatives of civil society and participants in the MOST project funded by the EU.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Cape Town, South Africa (until 19/02): participates in the first meeting of the EU-Southern African Development Community (EU-SADC) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Joint Council Meeting; meets Mr Rob Davies, Minister for Trade and Industry of South Africa; and meets Ms Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Emma Navarro, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank; receives Mr César Sánchez, President of the Regional Government of Alicante, and Mr Luis Barcala, Mayor of Alicante.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the European Parliamentary Week 2019 and delivers an introductory remark at theEuropean Semester Conference – Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours sur la réforme pour la fiscalité du numérique lors de la conférence organisée par AmCham ; rencontre les Ambassadeurs de l'Union Européenne auprès de l'Organisation de Coopération et de Développement Economiques (OCDE) ; rencontre M. Jacques Mazeau et M. Olivier Lluansi, Délégué aux territoires d'Industrie ; rencontre M. Edouard Philippe, Premier ministre français ; et prononce un discours lors du séminaire sur la gouvernance en matière fiscale au niveau global.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives representatives of the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS).

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Rasmus Jarlov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Balatonfüred, Hungary: participates in an EPP Local Dialogue “Europe starts in your village / city / region”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at Peterson institute; meets Ms Lizette Risgaard, president of the Confederation of Danish Trade Unions; delivers a keynote speech at the “Women in tech” event at the DTU Technical University.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the High-level seminar: 20 year of EU-Latin America relations: Building a future at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia:meets Mr Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, and Mr Damjan Mancevski, Minister for Information Society and Administration of the Republic of North Macedonia; participates in the presentation about the future Technology Accelerators for Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators and the Science and Technology Park; participates in a Working Lunch with Ministers from Western Balkans partners and the Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council; meets with Mr Sasho Dimitrijoski, Director of the Agency for Electronic Communications; and meets with Ms Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council.

Mardi 19 février 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives His Serene Highness Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Ms Muhterem Aras, President of the regional Parliament of Baden-Württemberg.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the regional Parliament of Baden-Württemberg, in Stuttgart, Germany

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Stephan Weil, Minister President of Lower Saxony (Germany).

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the regional Parliament of Baden-Württemberg, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the Belgian Royal Academy of Science, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip meets Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO; meets with the North Atlantic Council; and visits the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets representatives of Latvian associations, non-governmental organisations and universities, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis attends the CDP Europe Awards on "Celebrating Natural Capital Business Leadership", in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Berlin, Germany: on official mission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Cape Town, South Africa: participates in an EU event on “Sustainable trade: organic, fair and ethical trade”.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the launch event of the “Innovation landscape for a renewable-powered future” (IRENA) report, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the conference “Climate Change-Oceans preservation”, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the conference “Solutions for a 2050 carbon-free Europe”, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Athanasios Savvakis, President of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at the Conference: "Climate Change - Oceans preservation", in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Ms Brune Poirson, Secretary of State, attached to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister for Agriculture of Italy.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Istanbul, Turkey (until 20/02): attends the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process.²

Mr Tibor Navracsics gives a keynote speech at the Policy Dialogue event "The role of education in preventing radicalisation" organised by the European Policy Centre (EPC), in cooperation with the European Foundation for Democracy (EFD); receives Ms Katharina von Schnurbein, European Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, and Mr Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman and the founder of European Jewish Association.

Ms Corina Creţu participates in a Roundtable discussion on "Cohesion Policy Investments in Health", in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager attends the meeting of the TAXE3 Committee of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Matilda Ernkrans, Minister for Higher Education and Research of Sweden.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Raj Samani, Chief Scientist at McAfee, to discuss the election security, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in the Joint Workshop of the European Parliament and the European Commission 'Enhancing cyber resilience of elections', in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers an opening keynote speech at the European Conservatives and Reformists event 'Europe – Muslim World Democracy Forum', organised by the European Parliament, and participates in the official dinner of the event, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Professor Pascal Vrebos from the Université Libre de Bruxelles; delivers opening remarks at the joint Workshop of the European Parliament and the European Commission "Enhancing cyber resilience of elections"; delivers opening remarks at the High-level Roundtable “The audio-visual media and the challenge of digital revolution” in the European Parliament; and meets with Directors of News, Current Affairs and Sports of the TV groups within the media and entertainment company CME.

Mercredi 20 février 2019

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Yusuf bin Alawi, Foreign Minister of Oman.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Mr Andrus Ansip, gives a fireside chat at the 2nd European Cybersecurity Forum - CYBERSEC Brussels Leaders' Foresight 2019,in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Ramona Petraviča, Welfare Minister of Latvia.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Baku, Azerbaijan:represents the EU at theFifth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council; meets Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan; meets Mr Parviz Shahbazov, Minister for Energy of Azerbaijan; and meets Mr Fatih Dönmez, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: presents the 2050 long-term strategy for a climate-neutral Europe to the Congress of Deputies of Spain.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at an event on chemical recycling, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Ramona Petraviča, Minister for Welfare of Latvia.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a keynote speech at the European Forum for Manufacturing: “Smart Equipment for Sustainable Agriculture – is the EU fit for industry?”, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the 2019 European Railway Award, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets CEOs of Central European TVs (Markiza Slovakia, Pro TV, Pop TV, CME, Marh Media, bTV Media Group and TV Nova) on Fair and safe EU elections, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics opens a roundtable discussion organised by the World Organization of the Scout Movement in the European Parliament on the launch of the “My Europe, My Say” project supported by Erasmus+.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Richard Raši, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatization of Slovakia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives European Parliament candidates from the Danish Conservative People's Party.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a speech at the opening of the 2nd Portuguese Universities Exhibition at European School of Brussels II (EEB2), in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives the participants of the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC) Leadership Academy workshop.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Hugo Oliveira, Vice Mayor of Caldas da Rainha.

Mr Julian King participates in the Second European Cybersecurity Forum CYBERSEC Brussels Leaders' Foresight, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Virginija Langbakk, Director of the European Institute for Gender Equality; chairs the High-level meeting of the signatories of the Declaration on Gender-Balanced Company Culture.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in the context of the celebration of the National Day of Bulgaria: receives the authors of the 12 best children computer drawings in the competition ““Bulgaria in Europe – Past, Present, Future” and delivers speech at the ceremony and opening of the drawings exhibition, with the participation of Ms Iliana Iotova, Vice President of Bulgaria and Ms Mariana Nikolova, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Jeudi 21 février 2019

Informal meeting of trade ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Economic and Social Committee.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Jean-Louis Guigou, President of the “ Institut de prospective économique du monde méditerranéen”.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia (until 24/02): meets Mr Oliver Väärtnõu, CEO of Cybernetica AS.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Paris: attends the Finance Summit 2019 organised by Politico and L'AGEFI; meets Mr Angel Gurria, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); and meets Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Podgorica, Montenegro: on official mission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Bucharest, Romania (until 22/02): participates in the Informal Meeting of Trade Ministers; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain:meets Mr Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain; meets Ms Teresa Ribera, Minister for Ecological Transition of Spain.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Nello Musumeci, President of the Region of Sicily.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Torino, Italy: delivers a speech and presents awards at the Food Journalism Festival in Torino.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours lors de l'événement Finance Summit 2019 organisé par Politico et L'AGEFI.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Bruxelles: prononce un discours sur le vote à la majorité qualifiée (VMQ) en matière de politique fiscale à la conférence organisée par Bruegel ; reçoit M. Dominique Roy, Président du Conseil économique, social et environnemental régional (CESER) Bourgogne-Franche-Comté et les membres du Conseil.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Toby Lanzer, Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska holds a live video conference on Single Market with students of the College of Europe in Bruges.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Zagreb, Croatia (until 22/2): meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; delivers a speech at the Parliament of Croatia; and meets Mr Dražen Bošnjaković, Minister for Justice of Croatia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Sergey Bubka, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Ewald Novotny, Governor of the Austrian Central Bank.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the European Parliament 'Safeguarding Democracy' event on disinformation and social media, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Brussels, delivers a keynote speech and hands out the Future Unicorn Awards at the DIGITALEUROPE's Masters of Digital conference.

Vendredi 22 février 2019

Informal meeting of trade ministers

Mr Andrus Ansip in Laagri, Estonia: speaks to the staff of the Magnum company.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: attends the TechChill 2019 conference; and delivers a keynote speech on "How the EU drives start-ups and innovation".

Mr Johannes Hahn in Podgorica, Montenegro: on official mission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the Informal Meeting of Trade Ministers.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: receives representatives of Naturgy; receives representatives of Spanish environmental NGOs.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Madrid, Spain: meets Ms Maria Luisa Carcedo, Minister of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare of Spain; meets Mr Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Bilbao, Spain: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives from the European Federation of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Associations (EFTBA).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Zagreb, Croatia: meets Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the International Conference EU Global Leadership in the Rule of Law; and meets Ms Lora Vidović, Ombudswoman of Croatia.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers an opening speech at the European Innovation Council Programme Managers Workshop.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Paul Dujardin, CO of Bozar.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Ruse, Bulgaria: meets with young European Parliament's ambassadors from the English Language School Geo Milev; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the University of Ruse Angel Kanchev; meets with Ms Blagovesta Tsenova, creator of the X-Sip youth project for digital skills; participates in working lunch with Members of the Parliament of Bulgaria and Mr Plamen Stoilov, Mayor of Ruse; and visits the River Information Services Center.

Samedi 23 février 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in Hamburg, Germany: delivers a speech at the ceremony in honour of the 100th anniversary of Helmut Schmidt, late Chancellor of Germany.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: attends the “Independence Day- reception” of the President of Estonia.

Mr Phil Hogan in Paris, France: attends the 2019 International Agricultural Show (SIA).

Dimanche 24 février 2019

EU-League of Arab States summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU – League of Arab States Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt: participates in the European Union-League of Arab States Summit.

Prévisions du mois de février :

25/02 EU-League of Arab States summit

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 23 et 24 février 2019:

Lucia CAUDET: +32 (0) 460 75 61 82

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23