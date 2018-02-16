(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 19 février 2018

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Eurogroup

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance of the Netherlands.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets with Mr Wouter Koolmes, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment of the Netherlands, in Brussels.

Ms Mogherini receives Mr Nasr Al-Hariri, General Coordinator and Head of the negotiating team of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC).

Ms Mogherini receives Mr Jeffrey D. Feltman, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance of France.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Elina Kalkku, Under-Secretary of State for Development Cooperation and Development Policy of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working dinner with the Ministers of Finance belonging to the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF); delivers a keynote speech at the Handelsblatt Global Business Day.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the EU-UNDP High-Level Policy Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Elina Kalkku, Under-Secretary of State for Development Cooperation and Development Policy of Finland.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives the CEOs of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association – ACEA.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Adan Amin, Secretary General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the launching event of the IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) - EU report "Renewable Energy Prospects in the EU", in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Carola Schouten, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of The Netherlands.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Wouter Koolmees, Dutch Minister of Social Affairs and Employment.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in the 2018 European Parliamentary Days, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen gives a speech at the Construction Confederation (Confederatie Bouw) of Leuven and Brussels-Flemish Brabant, in Leuven.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Stakeholder Consultation Meeting: Reviewing the European Agenda for Culture, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the morning briefing of PensionDanmark; participates in a panel debate at a CBS Case Competition event – "Navigating in International Politics".

Mr Carlos Moedas in Berlin, Germany; meets with Dr. Georg Schütte, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education and Research; has a working lunch with Presidents of the Alliance of Science Organisations in Germany and meets with Mr Lars-Hendrik Röller, German economist.

Mr Julian King receives Ms Angels Bosch Camprecios, President of the European Confederation of Police (EuroCOP).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Berlin, Germany: European Film Forum Berlinale 2018.

Mardi 20 février 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Stephan Weil, Minister-President of Lower Saxony.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Hartwig Löger, Minister of Finance of Austria.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the 2nd annual Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Jeremy Darroch, CEO of Sky Group.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Nelleke Vedelaar, Chair of the Partij van de Arbeid (PvdA).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Philip Malloch, new Chair of the Board of ETNO (European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in the conference on 'Energy security and the economic benefits', organised by the European Climate Foundation, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič gives a keynote speech at the launch of the Friends of the European Battery Alliance, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from the Greek Tourism Federation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Anne-Mari Virolainen, Minister for Trade and Development of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers concluding remarks at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, organised by the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers an introductory speech on the Multiannual Financial Framework at the European Parliament plenary session.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Pier Carlo Padoan, Italian Finance Minister, to discuss the Multiannual Financial Framework.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Stephan Weil, Minister President of the State of Lower Saxony.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger participates in ECOFIN debates on the Council's discharge recommendation and Council's priorities for the 2019 budget, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger gives a speech at a dinner event at the Representation of the State of Lower Saxony, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger gives a speech at the Conference of Regional Banks from the State of Hessen, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Hartwig Löger, Federal Minister of Finance of Austria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council – Development.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Emilio Bruquetas Serantes, Managing Director of Reganosa.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Isabella Lövin, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Marc Pons I Pons, Counselor for Territory, Energy and Mobility of the regional Government of the Balearic Islands, and Mr Joan Groizard, Director General for Energy and Climate change of the regional Government of the Balearic Islands.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Jeremy Darroch, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Group.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, organised by the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism of Austria.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis attends a breakfast event of the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU on the new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) proposal and antimicrobial resistance, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, the Environment, Water Management and Tourism of Austria.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis gives a speech at the European Risk Forum Conference: "Scientific Integrity - Public Policy and Better Regulation at the University Foundation", in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives representatives of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

M. Pierre Moscovici participe à la conférence «Masters of Digital 2018 » organisé par Digital Europe à Bruxelles, où il prononce un discours sur la fiscalité du numérique.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Marie-Guite Dufay, Présidente du conseil régional de Bourgogne-Franche-Comté à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at a workshop on "Pathways to policy changes on water in agriculture", organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives from Janssen: Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Mr Phil Hogan receives members of the House of Lords.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Ms Sabrina Soussan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens.

Ms Violeta Bulc meets with Mr Crister Fritzson, Chairman of the Community of European Railways.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in the ceremony of the European Railway Award 2018, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, organised by the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska and Mr Tibor Navracsics deliver speeches at the exhibition "European Excellence in Tourism: Friuli Venezia Giulia", European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the event Breaking the Glass Ceiling organised by BSA | The Software Alliance.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in the "InterRail Roundtable" at European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu gives a keynote speech at the event "Global technology, local jobs", in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mrs Viorica Dancilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Carlo Calenda, Minister of Economic Development of Italy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Makan Delrahim, United States Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division in the US Department of Justice.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Mário Centeno, Minister of Finance of Portugal.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the launch event "Science Research and Innovation Performance of the EU 2018 Report", in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the European Energy Forum dinner-debate, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in an exchange of views with the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the United States, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Jeremy Darroch, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Group.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Christian Van Thillo, CEO of De Persgroep nv.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at DIGITALEUROPE's Masters of Digital 2018 Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Jeremy Darroch, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Group.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Tsveta Karaiancheva, President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates at the 1st trilogue on SatCab, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Matt Brittin, Google's President for Europe.

Mercredi 21 février 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech in the European Parliament at an event marking the centennial of Lithuania.

Ms Frederika Mogehrini receives Mr Edward Nalbandian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital, Business and Enterprise of Austria.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives the Board of Directors of the Greek Tourism Federation.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives representatives of Deutsche Bank.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Zied Ladhari, Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation of the Republic of Tunisia.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Fathallah Sijilmassi, Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Rashid Sumaila, Professor and Director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at the University of British Columbia Fisheries Centre.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Henryk Kowalczyk, Minister of Environment of Poland.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Conference on implementation of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy, organised by The Pew Charitable Trusts, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Yiannis Retsos, President of the Board of the Greek Tourism Confederation.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Justin Forsyth, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Bob Rae, Special Envoy for Myanmar of Canada.

Mr Phil Hogan inMunich, Germany: addresses a high-level event on "Agriculture on its way towards the 22nd Century – Modern, Sustainable, Competitive and Socially Anchored".

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Yiannis Retsos, President of the Board of the Greek Tourism Confederation.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Karl von Rohr, Member of the Board of Deutsche Bank.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and gives a closing speech at the European Festivals Association Round Table, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics signs the Agreement for Cooperation between the European Commission and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in the presence of First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Joe Mizzi, Minister for Energy and Water Management of Malta.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Margarete Schramböck, Minister of Digitalisation and Economy of Austria.

Mr Julian King delivers a keynote speech at the AmCham EU event 'Building a transatlantic response on cyber resilience', in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mrs Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria.

Mr Mariya Gabriel receives a delegation of International Association of STM Publishers (STM).

Jeudi 22 février 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech to the plenary of the Centre for European Policy Studies Ideas Lab, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote address at the EU Covenant of Mayors Ceremony, and participates in the panel discussion on 'Cities and industry joining forces to speed-up the climate and energy transition', in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates, via video conference, at the Slovak National Convention on the Future of Europe.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at day 1 of the EU Industry Day, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Berlin, Germany (until 23/02): delivers a speech at the High-level conference on sustainable finance, organised by the European Commission Representation in Germany and the German Institute for Economic Research; meets with Mr Peter Altmaier, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, and Federal Minister of Finance of Germany; meets with members of committees of the Bundestag.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers the opening keynote address of the EU Industry Days 2018, organised by the European Commission and participates in the High-Level Industrial Roundtable, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Marc du Bois, CEO of Spadel.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jean-Pierre Raffarin, Chairman of Fondation Prospective et Innovation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Fabio Gallia, CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a meeting of the Presidency of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives representatives of Daimler AG.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger participates in a panel discussion with the Minister President of the State of Baden-Wurttemberg and others at the opening of ARENA2036, in Germany.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives representatives of the Upper Austria Agricultural Chamber.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Beate Hartinger-Klein, Federal Minister of Social Affairs of Austria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Neven Mimica meets with representatives of EU Overseas Countries and Territories in the context of the 16th Annual OCT-EU Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica meets with Mr Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso; Mr Idriss Déby Itno, President of Chad; meets with Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania; Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

09:30 Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates at the EU Covenant of Mayors Ceremony, in Brussels.

12:00 Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bucharest, Romania (until 23/02): meets with Ms Graţiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Vice Prime Minister, and Minister of the Environment; meets with Mr Ioan Deneş, Minister of Water and Forests; meets with Mr Petre Daea, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the Ambrosetti Club Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the EU Dog & Cat Alliance.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Beate Hartinger-Klein, Minister of Social Affairs of Austria.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the Copa-Cogeca Presidia meeting (European farmers and European agri-cooperatives).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Washington D.C., United States (till 23/2): meets with Mr Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; with Mr Miroslav Lajcak, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia and President of the United Nations General Assembly for the 72nd session; and with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office.

Ms Marianne Thyssen gives a speech at the Construction Forum, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Beate Harting-Klein, Minister of Labour, Social Affairs, Health and Consumer Protection of the Austrian Federal Government.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit la délégation de chefs d'entreprises français de la Fondation Prospective et Innovation à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Dan Kersch, Minister of the Interior of Luxemburg, and Mr Romain Schneider, Minister for Cooperation and Humanitarian Action of Luxemburg.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets with Mr Jan Jambon, Minister of the Interior of Belgium, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Roland Kobia, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

Mme Violeta Bulc reçoit Mme Elisabeth Borne, Ministre chargée des Transports, auprès du ministre d'Etat, ministre de la Transition écologique et solidaire de la République Française.

Mme Violeta Bulc participe à la remise des prix du European Startup Prize à Bruxelles.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the Committee of the Regions.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a welcoming speech at a High-Level Industrial Roundtable "Industry 2030", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Jacques Toubon, Human Rights Defender of France.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Michael O'Flaherty, Director of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Beate Hartinger-Klein, Federal Minister of Labour, Social Affairs, Health and Consumer Protection of Austria.

Ms Corina Creţu in Rome, Italy: meets with Mr Claudio De Vincenti, Minister responsible for Territorial Cohesion and Southern Italy; delivers a speech at the launch of the book 'Come Fratelli', on the integration of Romanians in the Italian society.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Martin Merrild, President of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council.

10:05 Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Covenant of Mayorsfor Climate & Energy 2018 Ceremony: "From Paris to Katowice: Speeding up the transition towards decarbonised and resilient cities"; and launches the 2018 edition of the European Capital of Innovation #iCapital Awards, European Parliament, Brussels.

14:30 Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech and attends the "Ideas Lab Agenda 2018" conference organised by CEPS (Centre for European Policy Studies), in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Francis Taylor, former Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis in the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel participates at the Working Breakfast Digital Agenda Intergroup, in Brussels.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the High-Level Lunch and Hearing "Preserving Democracy in the Digital Age" at the European Political Strategy Centre, in Brussels.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Harry McCann, Executive Director Digital Youth Council.

Vendredi 23 février 2018

09:00 President Jean-Claude Juncker hosts the High-Level Conference on the Sahel, in Brussels. Ms Frederica Mogherini co-chairs, Mr Neven Mimica also attends.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Informal meeting of the 27 Heads of State or Government, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Enrico Giovannini, Director of Alleanza Italiana per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile (ASviS), Ms Bettina Laville, President of Le Comité 21 and Mr Pier Virgilio Dastoli, European Partners for the Environment

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs and delivers a speech at the Clean Energy Industrial Forum at day 2 of the EU Industry Day, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Berlin, Germany: meets with Mr Wolfgang Schäuble, President of the German Bundestag; Ms Katarina Barley, Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, and Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Germany; participates in the conference Zukunftsstrategien für Sparkassen, organised by Handelsblatt.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Erkki Liikanen, Governor of the Bank of Finland and former European Commissioner for Budget, personnel and administration.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers a speech at Volkshochschule Landkreis Konstanz e.V., in Germany.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden: delivers a speech at the Global Business Gate Day on: "Global trends in trade policy: what is needed to trade tomorrow?".

Mr Neven Mimica meets with representatives of EU Overseas Countries and Territories in the context of the 16th Annual OCT-EU Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica holds a speech at the 16th Annual Overseas Countries and Territories-EU Forum, in Brussels.

10:15 Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets with Mr Miguel Angel Ballesteros Martín, General Director of the Spanish Institute of Strategic Studies (IEEE).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bucharest, Romania: meets with Ms Rovana Plumb, Minister of European Funds; meets with Ms Gabriela Firea, General Mayor of Bucharest; chairs a Roundtable with Mayors on GreenWeek2018.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Washington D.C., United States: meets with Mr Tom Bossert, United States Homeland Security Advisor.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Employment of Denmark.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au Ideas Lab: Reconstructing the Union organisé par Centre for European Policy Studies à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan receives the Presidents of 4 farming unions from the United Kingdom.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at European Industry Day 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: attends the gala dinner of the International Paralympic Committee.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Employment of Denmark.

12:15 Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech on Industry and Innovation at the EU Industry Day, in Brussels.

14:00 Mr Carlos Moedas visits the EU Industry Day 2018 exhibition in Covent Garden, in Brussels.

14:30 Mr Carlos Moedas takes part together with Mr Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), in the Signing Ceremony of the Northvolt InnovFin Energy Demo Project, in Brussels.

Samedi 24 février 2018

Dimanche 25 février 2018

Prévisions du mois de février:

26/02 Foreign Affairs Council

26/02 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on energy

26/02 EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council

27/02 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

27/02 General Affairs Council

27/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade, in Sofia

28/02 Informal meeting of education, youth, culture and sport ministers on culture, in Sofia

