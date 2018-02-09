(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 12 février 2018

Ms Federica Mogherini in Rome, Italy: delivers a keynote speech on "European Defence" at the annual report presentation of "Italia Decide" foundation at the Italian National Parliament.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Matthias Machnig, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Maroš Šefčovic hosts the high-level meeting on the European Battery Alliance, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Ms Monique Goyens, Director General of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Vienna, Austria: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Neven Mimica and Mr Christos Stylianides in Kuwait City, Kuwait (until 13/02): chair panels at Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in London, the United Kingdom: meets Mr Guido Rasi, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EMA's senior management.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Tirana, Albania: meets Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; and Mr Fatmir Xhafaj, Minister for the Interior.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Paris, France (until 13/02): meets Mr Gérard Collomb, Minister for the Interior of France.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (jusqu'à 13.02): rencontre Mme Nicole Belloubet, Garde des Sceaux, Ministre de la Justice.

Mr Phil Hogan in Seville, Spain: participates in a Citizens' dialogueon the future of food and farming; delivers a speech at a conference of the Spanish Young Farmers' Association (ASAJA).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 13/02): meets Mr Rokas Masiulis, Minister for Transport and Communications of Lithuania; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue together with Mr Rokas Masiulis.

Ms Corina Creţu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: meets Mr Mhd Amin Nordin Bin Abd. Aziz, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech on Research and Innovation between the EU and US at a conference organised by the Friendship Association between the US and Portugal.

Mardi 13 février 2018

Ms Federica Mogherini Kuwait City, Kuwait (until 14/02): participates in a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Zagreb, Croatia: participates in a conference: "Digital Single Market – Challenges of Digital Transformation of the Business Sector"; and in a Citizens' dialogue; meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, and Mr Bernard Gršić, State Secretary at the Central State Office for Development of Digital Society; and takes part in a meeting at the Croatian Parliament chaired by the Chair of the European Affairs Committee with the representatives of European Affairs Committee, Committee on the Economy, Regional Development and European Union Funds.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the conference "International Regulatory Cooperation to Counter the Risks of Fragmentation", organised by the Swiss Finance Council, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities of Malaysia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Hans E. Schweickardt, Advisor to the Management Board of Polenergia SA.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Paris, France: meets Mr Alexis Kohler, General Secretary of the Élysée Palace; attends a hearing in the Senate with the European Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Laws Committees, and a hearing in the National Assembly with the European Affairs Committee.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Co-Directeur de la couverture des clients institutionnels chez Amundi.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Gaberiela Matečná, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Viktoras Pranckietis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas); members of the Seimas parliamentary committee on European affairs; and Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Krakow, Poland: meets Mr Jacek Majchrowski, Mayor of Krakow.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 14/02): delivers an opening speech at High-level Ministerial Conference on Tourism and Economic Growth.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Palencia, Spain: delivers a keynote speech at the launch of the European Year of Cultural Heritage in Spain.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech and announces the winners of the Horizon Prize for the 'Birth Day', organised by the European Commission and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a high-level dinner hosted by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Global Health R&D, in Brussels.

Mercredi 14 février 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a press conference, at the European Commission, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, for a working lunch with the College of Commissioners.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Hans Gilissen, Mayor of Venray (the Netherlands).

Ms Federica Mogherini Kuwait City, Kuwait: co-chairs Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Ann Linde, Minister for EU Affairs and Trade of Sweden.

Mr Maroš Šefčovic in Baku, Azerbaijan (until 15/02): on official visit.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Graţiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Environment of Romania.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au forum "Deepening the European Economic and Monetary Union" organisé par EURACTIV à Bruxelles.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the High-level Ministerial Conference on Tourism and Economic Growth.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Ms Martina Lubyová, Minister for Education, Science, Research and Sport of Slovakia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers the opening speech at the official launch of the Preparatory Action “Music moves Europe: boosting European music diversity and talent”, hosted by the Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Graţiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Environment of Romania.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Portugal (until 16/02): delivers a keynote speech at a conference on "Policy Perspectives for Cancer Research in Europe".

Jeudi 15 février 2018

Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council on education

15-16/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 16/02): meets Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania, for a working dinner.

Mr Frans Timmermans in The Hague, the Netherlands: delivers a speech at the launch of the biography book of Max van der Stoel; and meets Mr Piet-Hein Donner, Vice-President of the Council of State of the Netherlands.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 16/02): chairs the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer at Microsoft.

Mr Maroš Šefčovic in Baku, Azerbaijan: participates in the 4th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets a delegation from "Team Europe Latvia", in Brussels.

Johannes Hahn in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 16/02): participates in the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Matti Lievonen, President and CEO of Neste.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 16/02): participates in the plenary session of the Seimas, dedicated to the celebrations of 100 years of independence of Lithuania.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Munich, Germany: participates in Munich Security Conference; and meets Mr Herbert Kickl, Minister for the Interior of Austria, and Mr Joachim Herrmann, Minister for the Interior of the State of Bavaria.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit S.E. Mgr Alain Lebeaupin, Nonce Apostolique à l'Union européenne.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Dublin, Ireland: meets Mr Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government of Ireland.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: delivers a keynote speech at the Conference Digital Czech Republic 2018.

Mr Tibor Navracsics: delivers a speech at a 2018 EU-China Tourism Year and Chinese New Year 2018 celebration event, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at a workshop "How to face mega fires in Europe"; and at the conference on "Challenges ahead of Europe".

Vendredi 16 février 2018

Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania; participates in a ceremony in the Presidential Palace celebrating the centenary of Lithuania; and in a lunch hosted by Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania.

Mr Frans Timmermans, and Mr Johannes Hahn in Munich, Germany (till 17/02): participate in Munich Security Conference.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 16/02): chairs the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers; and participates in the Interparliamentary Conference for the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Laurent Burelle, President of the French Association of Large Companies (Afep).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Norbert Winkeljohann, Senior Partner and Chairman, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Germany.

Johannes Hahn in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in a meeting of the Club of Signatories of the Lithuanian Independence Act.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Annual European Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Ravels, Belgium: attends the opening of the Agridagen Event.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Didier Migaud, Premier Président de la Cour des Comptes; et M. Julien Denormandie, Secrétaire d'État auprès du Ministre de la Cohésion des territoires.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets Ms Katalin Novák, Minister of State for Family and Youth Affairs of Hungary.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Innsbruck, Austria: delivers a speech and participates in a discussion on "Perspectives from European Competition Policy" at the 51. FIW-Symposium hosted by the Research Institute for Economic Constitution and Competition (FIW e.V.).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Porto, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the Research, Innovation and Science Policy Experts (RISE) 'Tour d'Europe' conference.

Samedi 17 février 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Munich, Germany: participates in the Munich Security Conference, together with Mr Frans Timmermans, Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Johannes Hahn, Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska, and Mr Julian King, and delivers a speech.

Prévisons du mois de février:

19/02 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/02 Eurogroup

20/02 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

23/02 European Council - Informal meeting of heads of state or government

26/02 Foreign Affairs Council

26/02 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on energy

26/02 EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council

27/02 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

27/02 General Affairs Council

27/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade, in Sofia

28/02 Informal meeting of education, youth, culture and sport ministers on culture, in Sofia

